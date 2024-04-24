222
  1. Bob B
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    A. White & Schar
    B. Gabriel & Trippier

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Trippier still not in training.

      One factor for White v Gabriel is new owner for both or already own one of them before WC

      1. Bob B
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Not on WC but need to remove both Udogie and Ait Nouri by GW36 and wondering which combo is better

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Option A

          Open Controls
  2. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Do we have an news on Trippier's injury?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/23/trippier-garnacho-jota-the-latest-fpl-team-news/

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      It sounds unlike nut likely before the end of the season like pope

      May get an update but he'd be in I would change my team around

  3. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Been keeping a low key this week. Been my PTSD week this week

    Mis the deadline was going to to Estu Foden Son Muniz to Eze Olise White Mateta for -8.

    Being Palace fan I didn't expect 5 and and have Foden still as Captain from last week

    Still long story why I missed it
    Mates50th Birthday. Phone dead, Samsung galaxy phones cannot charge up now on high power usb speeds after android update. It was a just been like the Mane TC. busy weekend, why didn't I just do it the night before

    Still the show must go on

    Vicario Onana
    Saliba Gabriel VDV van hecke Burn
    Son Foden KDB Palmer Gordon
    Isak Jackson Haaland

    Go triple City attack?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Don't mind triple city attack. Schedule is fine for KDB to start all games.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Cheers Tony as ever

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      No problem, sucks about that planned juicy trade you had in mind.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah I have 32 points. I was going to Captain Saka.

        I have gone from 15k to 150k

        Down 53 points including the points I got. Would have been closer to FH scores

        But TT gone

        Just all the potential gone by one error of judgement

        No point crying over spoilt milk

        Just so annoyed at myself

        It pasing mate. I don't want to keep going on about it as I have mentioned it twice but blimey those moves man

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Haaland out of Brighton. Stones/Foden OK

    https://twitter.com/Jack_Gaughan/status/1783096260309737848?t=gYG4NcZWtPQtAJUpuPauKw&s=19

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      good news thx T

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Nice another go with Alvarez for me all being well

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Alvertz book in for 35? Wonder how bad it really is

  5. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Everything fell in FH34 laps. Even Haaland now confirmed out for tomorrow.

    I’ll definitely be playing FH in a double next year, but still, there were so many unknowns at the point of decision and everything has aligned for FH34 template.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      There is always a fixation on getting 11 players out. You'll see it every week here with questions about removing players with possible injuries. FH29 was the epitome of that - a focus on getting quantity of players and ignoring the quality of the fixtures.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        I do also thing saying "fell in FH34 laps" makes you sound bitter and downplays the decisions and strategy that those who had to navigate GW29 without a chip had to make

        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          I mean to take it a step further, the 'decisions and strategy' employed in 29 were also met with a perfect storm of things going wrong for FHers, never mind the quality of fixtures

          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            if you can't admit that FH34 has been extraordinarily lucky with the rub of the green so far, then I'm not sure other people's attitudes are the problem

            1. Weak Become Heros
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Thank you.

            2. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              I am by no means saying things haven't gone right for FH34 in ways that many couldn't dream of. All the obvious targets returning? Check. The two highest owned single GW players who many on FH swerved both being injured? Check. I took exception to the phrase "fell into the laps" as it implied that it was pure luck that FH34 went well, but I think Weak Become Heroes has nicely clarified it with the Niall Quinn quote below which I agree with.

        2. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Im not bitter Biggsy, I’m still on a green arrow despite spending all chips.

          All I’m saying is that there were two primary paths to using FH. The 34 route all the stars have aligned as Niall Quinn used to say in commentary.

          Enjoy the FH points tonight, I’ll be cheering on my Eze captain.

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            No worries. Totally agree that the stars aligned for FH34 with GW29 being such a damp squib (and the obvious targets in that week blanking) and FH34 being a bonanza (with the obvious targets seeing returns). At least you will make more off Eze (c) this week than I did off Son (c) in GW29 😀

        3. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Yeah I had to plan to cover it

          I was Haalandless

          Haven't had him since gw28

          I think with good planning to those with dead ending would have covered the ground with a hit or two

          Some got in Eze last week and benched him for example

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            That is a great example of a strategic decision (that I also made) as a non-FH29

            I mean, it didn't pay off, Toney was useless and Haaland's (thankfully few) returns have hit me hard due to the EO.

            But, assuming tonight is not a disaster, I should finish the gameweek highest point of the season so far.

            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              I would have got 92 points with week 5 to go

              I won't but my plan from a poor FH to DE34 with a couple of hits almost worked

              This is what I mean

              Even the Early WC have got Isak points

              Instead of Darwin

              All strategies were good choices. It just what you did will them afterwards

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Agree to some extent. FH29 was still fine in a blank GW, boils down to the players chosen in that GW.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      BB34 always looked great but that went against many with injuries.

      FH34 without Haaland is a boon.

      I'm down to 10 players now.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I am getting Doherty -1

        That was tough on you mate

    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Injuries are part of the game though, innit.

      You can't get bitter or upset because a player had a dodgy curry or stepped in a divot at training...

      That's just life, innit.

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Innit.

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Guardiola says Haaland "does not have a big issue" but he's not available for the Brighton game

    https://twitter.com/SamLee/status/1783096725852319752?t=ejoRX9qJKDdLKyan7_TesA&s=19

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      What is the concern with him having a magazine for the homeless?

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Come on Brighton !

    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Fingers crossed ok for weekend then. Will we get another presser before the NFO game?

    4. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Seem to recall Guardiola making similar statements about Haaland, not too long ago, and then him not playing for over a month.

      1. Funkyav
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        yeah this is key, we cant believe what pep says particularly regarding haaland.

        Could have been injured for a while, could be out for season, could be back at weekend.

  7. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Better option to start next GW?

    a) Ederson (nfo)
    b) Petrovic (avl, TOT)

    1. Bob B
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      You're likely to get 2-6 maximum from Ederson.

      Petrovic, could have a floor of 2 but has the potential to reach 15+ with saves and bonus.

  8. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    who wins this round
    a. Eze, Solanke, Mateta
    b. Foden, Semenyo, Isak

    1. GC123
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A (I hope)

  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Hate Pep so much.

    Lesson learnt. If he starts with his "we will see" B.S. in the future, I'll be transferring out my man city players no matter what.

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      TBF Haaland seems to be extremely protected so a yellow flag for him is basically an orange

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Neale thought he would start and I tend to trust his opinion. So frustrating because I would have brought in Mateta in a heartbeat if he hadn't been included in the scout predicted line up.

        Unfortunately I'm down to 14 players on a BB now.

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          This ^

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      I have kDB Foden and Haaland on my WC

  10. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Pep confirms Haaland out for brighton

  11. Rico123
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    For goalkeepers is Pickford being overlooked in Wc35 for Bb37? I was originally on Petrovic and Onana but United have Arsenal and Newcastle in 37 and Everton are home to SHU, plus he’s slightly cheaper so more funds to use elsewhere - am thinking I might go Petrovic and Pickford

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yeah, I like Everton defence and would have a GK or def on WC.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would stick with Raya but it's a good point.

      Just looking at Save points reslly

  12. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    BB in flames

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Likewise.

  13. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    W/c not looking exciting !

    Likes of Petrovic/gusto
    Conceding, injured etc
    Palmer illness ,hopefully ok

    Haaland ,foden ,doubts, plus pep roulette.

    Tot def , Porro a doubt, def not particularly good anyway

  14. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Thoughts on my wc team?

    Pickford
    Davies - Silva - Shar
    (S)on - Palmer - Gordon - Fernandes
    Haaland - Isak - Watkins

    Onana, Ode, Gabriel, Mengi

    For GW 37 I will probably do Ode>Foden and play Onana

  15. boc610
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Bench Boosts getting nuked from orbit

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Orbital strikes

