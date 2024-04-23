The Wildcards are out in force ahead of Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Just under 45% of the responders in our on-site poll say they are activating it this week:

So, then, onto the players to consider.

We’ll be taking it position by position initially, starting with this overview – the good and the bad – of the contenders between the sticks.

Even if you’re not on a Wildcard, these are some of the goalkeepers you may be targeting anyway in Gameweek 35.

A note: all stats in this article were correct as of Monday 22 April, before the conclusion of Gameweek 34.

ANDRE ONANA

The goalkeeper who inspired plucky Manchester United to FA Cup semi-final victory against the titans of Coventry City.

Andre Onana (£5.0m) is top for goalkeeper transfers in this Gameweek.

United are one of six teams with (at least) one Double Gameweek in the run-in, hence the interest.

They also entertain struggling Burnley in Gameweek 35, although the attacks they face beyond that are a definite step up in class.

The Red Devils are a bit of a defensive contradiction.

Only three teams have conceded fewer goals (48) this season. A total of eight clean sheets, plus 77 big chances conceded, is upper mid-table.

Yet no team, not even Burnley, Luton Town or Sheffield United, have allowed more shots per game (17.9). Erik ten Hag’s side are even 17th for minutes per expected goal conceded (52.6).

What does this say about Onana, then? In a word: saves.

He’s among the top five first-choice goalkeepers for both save percentage (73.2%) and expected goals prevented (xGP, +3.30).

Crucially, when it comes to FPL, no one has accrued more save points than Onana (31).

In truth, especially with United being injury-hit in defence, you’re looking at mostly save points in the final month.

Casemiro (£5.7m) had to fill in at centre half at Wembley on Sunday, so bad was the personnel shortage. Raphael Varane (£4.9m) and Lisandro Martinez (£4.7m) may return before the season’s end to bolster the backline but with two of the more potent attacks in the division in town in Gameweek 37, it may make little difference.

Still, with clean sheets hard to come by elsewhere this season, the ability to amass saves has become all the more important.

DJORDE PETROVIC