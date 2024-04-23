187
  1. AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Great article...

    You make your pick and take your chance.

    All the fun of the goal fests!

  2. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Better option for the rest of the season?

    a) Livramento
    b) Van De Ven

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Livramento assuming he gets the starts

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        This is dependant on Trippier's injury and Burn playing LB or LCB

        1. Tmel
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          If Burn moved to LB, would Livra be RB while Trippier is injured or would Krafth play there?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Livramento would play RB in that scenario imo. Livramento is behind Trippier at RB when all are fit

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Livramento's played 60+ minutes in a PL game only twice since GW20 - I'd go for the nailed option.

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Ten Hag says he has more injury problems ahead of the game against Sheffield United tomorrow. McTominay, Rashford, Garnacho and Fernandes all carrying problems. Ten Hag hopeful that Garnacho and Fernandes will make it but McTominay and Rashford are "really doubtful".

    https://twitter.com/RobDawsonESPN/status/1782729895199514972?t=A-L8E6pL6PNmHqiAZQFz2w&s=19

    1. AllThePies
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Just seen the rest of his comments. Blimey, the poor chap's really come out swinging...

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        He will get sacked soon, because he’s totally in denial non-stop. The eye test and data shows how poor they’ve been all season, yet he thinks they deserve to win every match

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          He's gone this summer... INEOS are just waiting until the end of the season. It will look like an "mutual agreement" but either way he's gone.

          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            It seems to be between Tuchel, Nagelsmann and Potter for who's next up. Zidane outside shot, but very doubtful imo.

        2. Biggsy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I'm under no illusions we've been good this year, and I think there is a lot of blame with ETH. That said, we've had some really critical injuries - Martinez particularly who was an absolute rock last season, and also the improvement in the games he was back for was notable earlier in the season. Last year Casemiro was immense, but now he seems to have dropped off to the level of the Saudi league he probably ends up at during the summer. Rashford is having one of his dips which always seems to bring the team down with it as well. Antony has turned out to be a pile of poo, but the off field issues can't have helped that. ETH is right, two FA cup finals is an achievement.

          It does feel like he's gone, and I won't be too disappointed. However that may depend on his replacement as some of the names being mentioned are probably going to just be the next on the "2 years and gone merry-go-round"

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Bruno and Garnacho will probably play.

  4. SINGLE GW PLAYERS TO KEEP FOR THE RUN-IN
    FPLMarc
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Hi all.

    Whether you've recently Wildcarded or are about to - which single GW37 players do you want to keep for the final run-in?

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      None - YOLO

    2. Nomar
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Most of them.

    3. drughi
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Salah and gabriel will probably stay and be part of the BB in gw 37. Gabriel against united and salah against high line villa will be good I feel. With their nice gw 36 and 38 fixtures I feel its not worth moving out

      1. KunDogan
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        This

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Gabriel

    5. Seahawk
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Mykolenko and maybe Pickford just for having SHU at home

    6. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Gabriel or None

    7. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      None

    8. Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I am on WC and BB37. Everyone seems to be keeping Gabriel as only sgw player. However, White has had licence to attack lately and he should be at least worth considering over Gabriel. Trent is another option especially with last home game in mind. If not affordable, Robbo might be an option. Finding 5 good dgw defenders looks like mission impossible or would mean picking Schär + Trippier over Gordon and Gusto + Petrovic over Jackson.

    9. Revival
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Why aren't people keeping Solanke and Watkins?
      Also I think Bailey is a good pick between now and the end given his good recent form.

      1. Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        Jackson has probably 5 games against their 3 for example. Fixtures aren't the easiest ones either.

        1. Baines on Toast...
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          42 mins ago

          5x2 = 10

          1. Baps hunter
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Ouch 😉

          2. Baps hunter
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            3x2 = 6

    10. Toblerone52 - Zlatan Ibra-H…
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Still on triple arsenal and salah for now

  5. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Any post know why FF Hub are shortchanging me when working transfers through plannin my wildcard?

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Anyone*

    2. Fitzy.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Maybe they saw you coming

  6. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Will Pep have a presser before the Brighton game?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Maddamotha
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Do you know when?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Tomorrow, day before the Brighton game

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Even if he has before, we will get no useful info about Haaland or other injuries.

      "I want them to be healthy, more than you believe, more than you believe . But I don't know, I'm no doctor, more than you believe ".

      1. Maddamotha
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Lol yeah true

      2. Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        I agree. He probably won't tell anything anyway.

      3. AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I've not spoke with the medical team yet.

        Same for Klopp.

        Guys, it's a squad and game day update press conference.

        But you can see why, especially at this stage.

        Pep is more open these days to be fair to him.

        Might be resign over the summer?

        He wants to return to the Mediterranean climate.

  7. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    No idea how this happened but I could actually end up with just 11 players on BB 🙁 foden palmer gusto haaland owner

    1. BaltimoreCity
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Also on BB with Palmer, Foden.

    2. Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Save BB for another week if your bench is empty. With 11 players using BB makes no sense.

      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Wish I could now! 🙁

    3. AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Similar so I swerved it.

      I do have options to go before gw37 tho.

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Wolves team news v Bournemouth:

    Ait-Nouri fit to start
    Sarabia fine
    Lemina fine
    Cunha pushing to feature
    Semedo has a chance
    Bellegarde has a chance
    Neto not ready yet
    Dawson out (operation)

    https://twitter.com/NathanJudah/status/1782746095199691103?t=I-MeS6h83QyW60DbsqMXCw&s=19

    1. AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Great news on RAN as suspected.

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Held RAN, hoping he’d at least make Bournemouth. ML rival in cash league has double Bournemouth def (I have none), so really hoping RAN runs riot

  9. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Prediction needed

    Mine: Arsenal 2 v 1 Chelsea

    1. Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      2-0 or 3-1 if not something else 😉

    2. Lord.
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I think one Arsenal will be enough.

  10. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Want to punt on Johnson (TOT) for one week (DGW). Which one midfielder would you drop for this week only? (least damaging)

    A Foden (nfo)
    B Gordon (SHU)
    C Bruno (BUR)

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Bruno if any

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Bruno assuming all are fit

  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Glasner on team news: "Rob Holding is injured again. We don't know the degree. It's something with his hamstring. All the other players are fit."

    https://twitter.com/EdmundBrack/status/1782749076850671699?t=aMNgK7qtNZaVDEyJ_mHEnw&s=19

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool striker Diogo Jota will be absent for two weeks due to injury.

    https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1782751139533869107?t=wVQ5kbMLsxnbU3g69qVhnA&s=19

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Diogo Jota ruled out for two weeks. Picked up an injury v Fulham.

      https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1782751118386135220?t=5VVLgSA0O-xdcbGaCXUTSQ&s=19

      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Got injured last dgw to !those that got him at least got goal an assist,

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Wow. Chose Diaz over him on FH at the last minute. Got away with one there

      Open Controls
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Well, depends if Diaz blanks again...

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          It’s not that. If Jota started again, he’d probably haul

    3. dunts1
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Man can't stay fit

  13. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Gusto Branthwaite
    Salah Son Foden Palmer
    Haaland Isak Darwin

    (Onana Garnacho Udogie Van Hecke)
    1 FT & 0.6m

    A) Darwin & Garnacho to Pedro & Gordon -4
    B) Udogie & Garnacho to Burn & Gordon -4
    C) Petrovic & Darwin to Dubravka & Jackson -4

    Anything else? Thoughts on this?

    1. Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      We don't know if Gusto is injury concern, so C is problematic atm imo. Udogie and perhaps Darwin out is something to consider also.

  14. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Hey guys, Here's my current team, no idea what to do from the below..

    thanks 🙂

    Neto Areola

    Ait Nouri Reguilon Porro

    Salah Foden Son (c) Palmer Johnson

    Toney Haaland

    Areola Gabriel Doughty Mubama

    0.1 itb 1ft

    1. Doughty to Gusto and Toney to Isak for -4

    2. Neto to Petrovic and Toney to Isak/Jackson for -4

    3. Doughty to Gusto and Toney to Jackson for -4

    4. Salah to Fernandes and Toney to Isak for -4

    5. Other

    thanks guys! 🙂

  15. Bartowski
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    A lot of people look like they will have played their bench boosts just in order to have two goalkeepers within their eleven players...

    1. Baines on Toast...
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      GW1 next year I swear

