The Wildcards are out in force ahead of Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Just under 45% of the responders in our on-site poll say they are activating it this week:

So, then, onto the players to consider.

We’re taking it position by position, with this overview of the leading forwards following a previous look at goalkeepers.

Even if you’re not on a Wildcard, these are some frontmen you may already be targeting for Gameweek 35 onwards.

A note: all stats in this article were correct as of Tuesday 23 April, before the conclusion of Gameweek 34.

ERLING HAALAND (£14.2m)

Compared to his usual superhuman standards, Haaland’s stock feels fairly low right now. An injury kept him out of Manchester City’s line-up between Gameweeks 16 and 22, with subsequent starts bringing a steady rate of returns rather than hauls.

Not that six goals and three assists in these 10 matches should be dissed.

We’ve recently seen him as an unused substitute against Aston Villa and, having missed Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final with a knock, Haaland could also sit out Gameweek 34’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The many managers planning to Bench Boost in Gameweek 37 might think of sacrificing either him or Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) in order to spread the budget and improve squad depth.

But be careful – Haaland is still the league’s top scorer with 20 goals, spearheading Man City’s quest for a fourth successive title. It’s something they can now focus on, having been eliminated from the Champions League.

The Norwegian is number one throughout the competition for big chances (46, see above), shots on target (46), expected goals (xG, 23.69) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 25.74). With Double Gameweek 37 on the horizon, our Rate My Team (RMT) tool predicts he’ll produce the second-most points between now and the season’s climax.

ALEXANDER ISAK (£8.0m)