8
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Asked at his pre-Everton press conference today about any fresh injury problems, Klopp said: “Unfortunately, yes. Diogo scored the goal, felt a little bit and now we found out it’s a little bit more.

    “So he will be out for two weeks.

    “Besides that, no [other new injury concerns].”

    The manager added of Jota: “I cannot really say a lot about it, to be honest. Before which game where he didn’t start, he got a knock – normal challenge, then felt a little bit at the hip. That was then fine because we didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright.

    “Then he started the last game, was obviously OK and then with the finish… it’s a small one but we are late in the season, so obviously now it’s not a great moment for each injury pretty much.

    “It’s not a big one. When I say two weeks, actually really it’s pretty much nothing but enough to not be available.”

    https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-reveals-diogo-jota-injury

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Jota is made of glass. Shame as he's a great player.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I still remember that season he and Jimenez went of for Wolves, destroyed my ML with those 2 in my team.

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Give this man a job @FFSCOUT

      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        So they can charge you for his input?

  2. JBG
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Interesting theory I found on twitter. For anyone who went for Bereton Diaz.

    https://twitter.com/FPL_Bateman/status/1782740638431158475

    Just a theory... so don't get your panties in a bunch.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Oops, RF.

