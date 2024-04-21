47
  1. stufail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Haaland out for a while would be great for the game, as it would add some chaos for the final few matches. But definitely advantage WC35ers.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      it would be like unlimited money really 🙂

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Not sure what I'd do with the extra money. Watkins and TAA/Alisson don't double, Pope's injured and Ederson not exactly a bonus magnet. Prefer Foden over KdB. Son out of form.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      The only issue is that both of FH34 and FH29 managers are playing WC35. It"s only those early WC30/31 WC players we are against.

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Fielded Palmer and benched Haaland. Cross fingers this is still correct for the upcoming fixtures.

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Same here!

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    who will play instead of udogie? cheers

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Ben Davies I'd assume.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        cheers

  4. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Hard to take seriously Man City complaining about unfairness of scheduling, or anything really.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      you bet!

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      How many early kickoffs have Liverpool had to face after IBs over the last few seasons? By comparison Citeh have gotten off lightly.

  5. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Had a shocker and missed the deadline with 2FTs. WC and BB left - would you still WC 35 here, or use 2FTs and WC36?

    Areola
    Ran, Burn, Gabriel
    Salah, Saka, Havertz, Foden, PALMER(c)
    Haaland, Solanke

    Kelleher, Zabarnyi, Cunha, Bradley
    Bank 0.6m, 2FTs

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      saka and havertz to son and gordon? you have burn to cover newcastle defense. youll miss isak though

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I'd wait for all the matches to finish as the landscape will change markedly if Haaland and Areola don't feature.

  6. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    On WC: thought of buying Jackson
    He is on 9 YCs but he has got no yellow in the last 7 gws. Do you think he’s worth even if he’s close to suspension or better go Petrovic Gusto Palmer triple up ?

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      You will know before the deadline if he’s suspended, the GW34 fixture is the last for 10YC ban

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      See what happens in Tuesday's game, that's Chelsea's 32nd

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      ON WC easy to buy and sell 😉

  7. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Went with White, Odegaraard and Saka as my Arsenal triple up on FH. Pretty happy so far, although Saliba is in my regular team and I only took him out for White at the last minute.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I have Gabriel and Saliba. Went for White, Havertz and Saka. No regrets, just unfortunate outcome so far.

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Now I have to start Saliba at Spurs, or Maguire home to Burnley

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I'll probably start White and Gabriel until the season ends, including BB37

        4 games where returns could randomly come in. Way more reliable than every other defence in the league

        Trying not to overthink it. My third defender will be the variable spot

  8. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Price changes 21st April

    Rises: Salah (13.6), Solanke (7.3), Robertson (6.5), Mateta (5.1)

    Falls: Son (9.8), Pedro Porro (5.8), Alex Moreno (4.9), Bradley (4.2)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      This is so last week 😉

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26550978

        It's like déjà vu all over again 😉

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          All good though - I've been planning to sell Salah for Son this week for ages.

          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            just now

            With Porro and Udogie out again, I'm targeting Spurs for a very different reason 😀

    2. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy. What does your crystal ball say about whether Spurs will wake up for doubles/end of season?

    3. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just took Son out before deadline, no TV tied up in price, and will rebuy later in the week on the WC. Rare arbitrage-like situation

  9. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Prematurely early thoughts please. Bench one defender:

    a) White (tot)
    b) Ait-Nouri (LUT)
    c) Gabriel (tot)
    d) Schär (SHU)

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      this is so next week

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        touché

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nooooo

      Might bench an attacker instead, or toss a coin to pick which Arsenal hauler to bench

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Neale burning the midnight oil to write some righteous scout notes. You'd have to be an FPL review robot not to be moved.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Are you obsessed of men somehow? You never complain about females.

  11. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best combo going forward?

    A. Saliba & Burn
    B. Kiwior & Schar

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Kiwior rotates, so A

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers, so much better than Zinchenko though!

    2. yeahbuddy
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

  12. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best def in
    1 GUSTO dgw avl TOT
    2 schar SHU

    1. Buck The Trent
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably 2

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gusto not reliable game time right? Tia

  13. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard team? (Team setup for next week)

    Pickford
    Romero - Porro - T.Silva
    Foden - (P)almer - Gordon - Son - Fernandes
    Isak - Jackson

    Onana, Haaland, Schar, Akanji

  14. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    For DGW35, do you prefer ?

    A Werner
    B Jackson

    *have Palmer & Son

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Jackson

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nope

