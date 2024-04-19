588
  1. Sid07
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Bradley + gordon + Haaland to robertson + salah + darwin (-8)

    1) Yes
    2) No

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      First 2 looks good. Any other options other than Haaland to Darwin?

      1. Sid07
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Bradley + gordon to Robertson + diaz (-4)

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Risky means no Salah who will have extremely high ownership. Already got Mateta & Solanke

  2. Ratatouille
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Haaland should play vs Brighton

    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Should or could

  3. Catastrophe
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Advice greatly appreciated! 2 FT, 0.4 ITB, no FH.

    Petrovic
    White, Bradley*, Branthwaite*
    Salah, Saka, Havertz, Palmer
    Haaland, Darwin, Muniz

    (Areola, Gusto, Son*, Richards*)

    A) Bradley & Son -> Mitchell & MacAllister/Diaz (enough to get Son back in next week)
    B) Bradley & Son -> TAA & Eze/Olise
    C) Something else / hit / Bruno?

    Cheers.

    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      B but think Robbo gets more minutes and Eze

  4. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Henderson (Pickford)
    Virgil, Saliba, Mykolenko (Kilman, Zabarnyi)
    Salah, Saka, Diaz, Havertz, Eze (c)
    Solanke, Mateta (Isak)

    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      gtg

      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I have having 6.0 in the bank lol

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Pretty straightforward transfers for me this GW:

    Porro and Foden to Robbo and Eze.

    DE34/WC35/BB37
    2FT 0.4ITB
    Neto
    Porro* Saliba Gabriel
    Saka Foden Salah Hwang
    Haaland Darwin Solanke
    (Areola* Palmer RAN Taylor)

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeh like those

  6. OLLY G
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    1.2m overall rank - 100 points off top 200k.

    Wildcard and bench boost still left to play.

    Is there still time to get top 400k without punting or should l start going for it now and not captain Salah this GW?

    Thanks.

    (I had Palmer cappo all week last GW until a few hours before deadline when l switched to Salah lol).

    1. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Go for it now.

  7. Bielsa's Bucket
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Those on a FH with Solanke, Mateta and no more room for Liverpool players, who you bringing in place of Cunha?

    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      I'm going 3-5-2.

      2 mids from LIV and ARS, plus Eze.

    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Brought in Watkins but first on bench

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Consider McBurnie

    4. Jrot94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      I am going Watkins in a 343

      1. Jrot94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        FH Skeleton - this feels like the decision all us FHers are struggling with? How to fill this out and where best to use your third Liverpool chip

        x
        Gabriel VVD x
        Salah Saka Havertz Eze x*
        Solanke Mateta x*

        I'm on Pickford, Robertson and Watkins at the moment
        Template feels like Pickford, Munoz and Diaz

        anyone else have a view?

        1. Bielsa's Bucket
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Very similar setup. I shouldn't stress to much, I imagine my starting 11 DGW players wont even touch the bench unless a game is PP

          1. Jrot94
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            How did you fill the 3 x's?

            1. Bielsa's Bucket
              • 12 Years
              just now

              I went Henderson, Diaz (SHU punt) and need to decide on third, probably Isak or Watkins. I might try swap a few around and get Nunez in and got 3-4-3

  8. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who scores more points this week?

    a) Sarabia (ARS, BOU)
    b) Brereton Diaz (BUR, mun)

    Open Controls
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Diaz

    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      B easily imo

  9. Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Henderson or Pickford?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Henderson

  10. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Afternoon, this is my BB34 team no more chips left. 11DGWs, anywhere worth a -4?

    Pickford
    RAN, VVD, Gabriel
    Salah, Saka, Eze, Sarabia
    Solanke, Darwin, Haaland

    Petro, Branthwaite, Palmer, Gusto

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      No sure I would use my BB on that lot

      1. -GK22-
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        when would I use it?

    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hmmm no chips left so is tough , maybe Hojlund in for Haaland as he is a risk and get back Haaland for the double if you want him.

  11. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    1) Havertz or Odegaard?
    2) Gabriel or Saliba? Don't trust White to start both due to Tomiyasu

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd trust White to start both. Tomiyasu to play LB.

      1. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        My thoughts too, but if I go Raya and 1 then will be Gabriel.

  12. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is it silly to move Odegaard go Eze over Foden? I know I'll want Foden back if I get rid but I won't want Odegaard back, but especially with Wolves' injuries and Chelsea's... Chelseaness, it doesn't feel like it might be foolish

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      *to Eze instead of moving Foden

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        *does feel, good lord let me edit

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Why do you need Eze so badly? You can go without and stick with Odegaard and Foden.

      Eze has low value outside of this week.

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Probably going to captain him, maybe TC. Not very confident on any other captaincy options

  13. Threat Level Midnight
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Pick best option please--Wildcarding in 35
    2.0 ITB and 1 Free

    Pickford
    Gabe-Saliba-Zab
    Saka-Olise-Salah-Foden
    Dom-Darwin-Haaland

    Dubrav-Brainthwaite-Palmer-Gusto

    A. Haaland>Mateta
    B. Foden> Anyone below 9.9 (Diaz, Eze, etc)
    C. Foden/Brainthwaite>Eze/Trent (-4)
    D. Something else?

    Really love Trent as a huge differential this week.

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      That's tough. I like C.

  14. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Your thoughts please.
    1FT, 2.6itb, no FH, no WC, BB37

    Neto, Petrovic
    Gabriel, Gusto, Udogie, RAN, Branthwaite
    Salah, Diaz, Saka, Havertz, Palmer
    Haaland, Solanke, Muniz

    My plan right now is to take a -4 and doing Udogie & Muniz -> Munoz & Mateta.

    Good plan or would you do anything else?
    Would you bench Haaland or Palmer?

  15. rdpx
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    I can play a great team this week, but still have BB &WC

    Should I play BB now with-8, or is there a good plan for saving it and WC next week then BB 37?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      WC35 BB37

  16. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Is my FH good to go?

    Raya
    Robertson, Gabriel, Andersen
    Salah, Saka, Eze, B.Fernandes
    Isak, Solanke, Darwin

    Bench: Pickford, Palmer, Ait Nouri, Senesi

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      No, you seem to have a few SGWers in your FH team..

      1. FootballRookie
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes I know.... Not sure I have faith in 3 Palace players ..

        Bruno is in as a punt for Sheffield H
        Isak I just put in now given Cunha is out...
        Palmer on bench ...

        Welcome replacement suggestions?

  17. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Worth selling ait nouri for another doubles?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your team

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Not for a hit or anything, i don't mind starting him if he is benched vs Arsenal

  18. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    For one week,
    A. VVD, Eze, Haaland
    B. Trent, Foden, Mateta

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

      1. jaguar shark
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Looks like Trent is gonna get lots of minutes though?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          44 mins ago

          I don't think he will

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

  19. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Which is better please?

    A) Henderson, Gabriel, Brereton Diaz (double ARS defence)
    B) Pickford, Munoz, Havertz (double ARS midfield)

    Thank you!

  20. Punty McPuntface
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    I got a Triple Captain chip to burn...who should I put it on?!

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Cunha

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      McBurnie

  21. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Ait Nouri likely not playing much this dgw
    A) Play him and hope for best (2 points)?
    B) Sell for a hit, Anderson
    C) Play Taylor vs SHU, no hit

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      A

      1. tricpic
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Same dilemma. I think I’m holding. If he’s on bench tomorrow he may start Thursday.

  22. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    8 players on dgw.
    1ft left
    Bench boost active
    No wildcard or FH left.
    Haaland the only risk.

    Do I cancel BB?

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Depends on your bench!!

  23. ebb2sparky
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who would be your top midfield pick this week excluding Liverpool and saka? I guess it's between Havertz and Eze?

    1. Robson-Canoe
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Eze as I'm considering captaining him

  24. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hey guys, Here's my current FH team what do you think?

    I've gone all out on Arsenal attack as I need to catch up in my leagues.

    thanksss

    1. Robson-Canoe
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks good, I would replace with .

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      £105m ITB

  25. boroie
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Biggest decision for me is choosing my third Liverpool player (have VVD and Salah) to transfer in. Which is the best option?

    A - TAA
    B - Diaz
    C - Jota
    D - Darwin

    * one week punt as I am FH35.

  26. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Start pickford or neto?

