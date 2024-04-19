There are lots of pre-match press conferences to cover on Friday as we bring you the latest Gameweek 34 team news.

MANCHESTER CITY

City didn’t have any injury concerns ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Real Madrid.

However, Pep Guardiola revealed after that tie that Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland all asked to be taken off during the game.

Guardiola elaborated more on Friday, saying that Haaland would have to be assessed for muscular niggles.

De Bruyne’s issue was more fatigue and he now “feels well”.

“Kevin feels well. Erling, we will see. “Yeah, absolutely [Haaland had problems before he came off]. It was a tough game, 120 minutes, a lot of action, high intensity for both sides. Erling felt something, a muscular issue and that’s why he told me he could not continue. “[The doctor] said yeah, a little bit niggles… we will see how his evolution is in the next hours. “Kevin the last minutes, as well, felt exhausted, so tired. After what happened, five months injured, that is normal. We will see tomorrow.” – Pep Guardiola

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp confirmed earlier this week that Conor Bradley will be out for the rest of April.

The youngster injured his ankle in Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Ben Doak (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle) and Joel Matip (knee) also remain sidelined.

Other than those four, there were no notable absentees for, or obvious injuries sustained, in the win over Atalanta.

Klopp’s press conference for the Fulham game was a brief affair but there were some quotes about the fit-again Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Very much [helps having those two back] but the thing is… we need Trent Alexander-Arnold, of course, but we need him in a really good shape, in form and that’s now what he has to get up to. It’s not about him, it’s not his fault if he wouldn’t be, it’s just the situation, so how quick can we get him rolling? Same for Diogo, it was the same for Robbo [Andy Robertson], it’s the same for Mo [Salah]. They all had injuries which they never had before, if you want – the length. Dom Szoboszlai, same. Curtis Jones, the same. “It’s good to have them but it’s not about who wears the shirt, it’s about how can we perform? We have to find a way to help the boys in the best way, to bring them as quick as possible into their best form or shape and then from there we have to go. But, of course, each player that plays with that quality anyway, without them we wouldn’t have a chance. With them, we have a chance. With them in a really good football moment, the chance is getting bigger and bigger. “Yeah, there’s no perfect way [to get rhythm]. The boys more or less have to get through this by themselves. Now we have the injury with Conor Bradley, so it means one right-back solution is gone. It’s good that Trent is back, so now he will probably find a way into it on the field by doing it. He has to, that’s how it is. “We can talk about that for the next five days and I’m long, long in the business and I don’t know anybody who can speed these things up. It depends on the moment. The better the team plays, the easier it is for the boys to step in and to get up to speed. If we are not in a great moment, it’s really tricky for them as well. They should not be the ones who turn it around. The boys who played, have much more rhythm, they have to set the level and the other boys fit in and then push us to the next level.” – Jurgen Klopp

Alexander-Arnold himself has said that he “ran out of juice” in the clash with Atalanta.

ARSENAL

Jurrien Timber (knee), who has been back in training in recent weeks, remains a little distance from a playing return.

He’ll first get game-time with the under-23s before coming into first-team contention.

Other than that, the Arsenal team news is very positive.

“It is too soon [for Timber]. He is going to play a game with the under-23s and after that we will see better, where he is, how he felt. He looks really good in training but it’s that last big step that now we need to make. “Everyone else is all good.” – Mikel Arteta

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matheus Cunha (calf) and Nelson Semedo (calf) have been added to Wolves’ injury list ahead of Gameweek 34.

Cunha is expected to be back within “a week or two”.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (calf) is only ready for bench duty at best, while Hwang Hee-chan won’t be able to contribute anything more than 45 minutes.

Craig Dawson underwent season-ending groin surgery this week, meanwhile.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee), Leon Chiwome (ankle) and Pedro Neto (hamstring) remain sidelined, although Neto is back on the grass and should feature again this season.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner says that Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) picked up an injury against Liverpool which will rule him out until Gameweek 36.

Joel Ward (groin) and Will Hughes (knock) will have to be assessed, too.

Sam Johnstone (elbow), Matheus Franca (groin), Marc Guehi (knee) and Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) remain out.

Rob Holding (ankle) has trained all week, while Chris Richards (knee) was also back in training today.

BOURNEMOUTH

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring) made a surprise return to the Bournemouth squad last weekend – and promptly reinjured himself. He’ll now be out for three to four weeks.

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) also remain out.

Antoine Semenyo (calf) is back, however.

Andoni Iraola’s comments that he wasn’t expecting anyone else to return imply that Tyler Adams (back) and Chris Mepham (illness) won’t be fit.

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert–Lewin (hamstring), Idrissa Gana Gueye (calf) and Jarrad Branthwaite (unknown) have been involved in light training today.

But Seamus Coleman (groin) is “touch and go at best”, while Nathan Patterson (hamstring) is out for the season.

“[Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin] trained, we were light today but both trained light and came through it, so we hope there is no reaction to that. “Patto will be out for the season, he will need surgery. Very unfortunate injury. We’re disappointed on that one for him as much as us. “Seamus, we’re waiting on but hopefully it will calm down quickly. Touch-and-go, at best, for this weekend. “[Gana] should be okay. His calf settled, he trained today – similar, low-level training today but he trained and he was okay. “As I said, [Branthwaite] has come through today but it was a light session. There’ll be a bit more on it tomorrow. So, hopefully there’s no reaction to today and therefore he can move forward tomorrow.”- Sean Dyche

Lewis Dobbin (ankle) and Dele Alli (groin) remain sidelined.

WEST HAM UNITED

Jarrod Bowen (back) returned to training on Wednesday and started the clash with Bayer Leverkusen the following day.

Having taken a painkilling injection before the game, he’ll now be assessed to see if he can face Crystal Palace this weekend.

“I’ve not had a chance to see Jarrod yet since last night. “Jarrod’s always quite robust but I know that he was really touch and go… he was really, really close to not playing. “He took an injection as well to play last night so from that point of view we’ll need to see how he is and how he reacts this morning.” – David Moyes

Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) and Alphonse Areola (groin), who were also back in training this week, didn’t take part in Thursday’s game.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, who went off injured against Fulham on Sunday, was also not involved.

Nayef Aguerd hobbled out of the draw with Leverkusen, meanwhile, and will need to be assessed.

“[Nayef] rocked his ankle, he went over on his ankle. “I’ve not had the chance to assess him yet. Him and Dinos are both getting checked, we’ll see how they are for the weekend. “Hopefully we will [have Alphonse and Kalvin available] but again when I get to see the players, and get them working with the medical staff, we’ll find out exactly how they are.” – David Moyes

George Earthy (concussion) is out.

CHELSEA

Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi were all removed from the Chelsea injury list ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Sterling has been out with illness, with the other two out with unspecified injuries.

Christopher Nkunku (hamstring) and Robert Sanchez (illness) are back in “partial training”, too.

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Levi Colwill (toe) and Reece James (hamstring) remain absent.

ASTON VILLA

Douglas Luiz remains out as he finishes a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Longer-term injury victims Jacob Ramsey (foot), Tyrone Mings (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) are also still sidelined.

Alex Moreno has been added to the injury list. He’ll be out for “maybe… two to three weeks” with a calf injury.

Nicolo Zaniolo also hobbled out of Thursday’s clash with Lille, with further word awaited on him.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Antony, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are all expected to recover from minor issues to make Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City.

United’s Gameweek 34 fixture against Sheffield United follows three days later.

“Yeah, Antony and Scott I expect them to be back. Scott didn’t train all week, partial on Wednesday, today I expect him full. Antony did train the whole week.” “Harry all game against Bournemouth, he struggled. He had a small injury. He didn’t train this week so far but now he’s back on the pitch. So, we expect him today back in team training. He will available I think, I hope, for Sunday.” – Erik ten Hag

Raphael Varane (muscle), Luke Shaw (muscle), Jonny Evans (muscle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Anthony Martial (groin) look set to again miss out this weekend.

Erik ten Hag also confirmed that Alejandro Garnacho has apologised for liking tweets criticising his substitution in the match against Bournemouth last Saturday.

“Alejandro is a young player, has to learn a lot. He apologised for it and after that, we move on.” – Erik ten Hag

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer (calf) and Christian Nørgaard (back) have returned to face Luton Town.

Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Ben Mee (ankle) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) remain out longer term for the Bees.

Thomas Frank was coy on whether Ivan Toney, benched in the last two matches amid ongoing hip issues, would return to the starting XI.

The Brentford boss said the striker was “progressing” and “desperate” to start but would only say “let’s see” when grilled on Toney’s starting prospects.

LUTON TOWN

Loanee Issa Kabore will return after not being able to face his parent club Manchester City last weekend.

Teden Mengi missed out at the Etihad but has a chance of being available in Gameweek 34.

Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring), who was earmarked for a comeback against Brentford, hasn’t made it.

Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Gabriel Osho (knee), Elijah Adebayo (hamstring), Dan Potts (hamstring), Mads Andersen (calf) and Tom Lockyer (health) also remain unavailable.

Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) are out for the season.

FULHAM

Fulham, once again, have a fully fit squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with Liverpool.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Willy Boly (muscle) remains out, while Taiwo Awoniyi (muscle) is still only partially integrated into training.

A slight knock ruled Anthony Elanga out of Gameweek 33 but he returned to training in midweek.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Jack Robinson (ankle) and Jayden Bogle (ankle) are “struggling” to be fit for the visit of Burnley, while George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Chris Basham (leg) and John Egan (leg) remain sidelined.

“They’re struggling for the weekend so that’s a blow for us. We gain one and we lose one, so that’s been a difficult situation to deal with. “It’s two influential players in the group, Jack from a leadership point of view and Jayden has been, definitely since I came back into the football club, one of our most outstanding players with the way he’s gone about his business in the Premier League. So it’s disappointing.” – Chris Wilder on Jayden Bogle and Jack Robinson

Tom Davies (hamstring), Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) are only just back on the grass, too, so are seemingly unlikely to feature.

Chris Wilder indeed said on Thursday that a decision would have to be taken about whether to hold Brewster and Jebbison back for next season, rather than risk them in what seems like an increasingly futile attempt to beat the drop.

BURNLEY

Dara O’Shea will return from suspension this week.

His replacement in Gameweek 33, Hjalmar Ekdal, was also said to be “fine” after hobbling out of the draw with Brighton.

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsey (knee), Nathan Redmond (leg), Ameen Al-Dakhil (unknown) and Jordan Beyer (muscle) are likely out for the season but Vincent Kompany said on Thursday that Luca Koleosho (knee) was “doing well” and could “potentially” feature before the end of 2023/24.

“Jordan and Ameen, with five games left, I think it’s fair to assume it’s unlikely we willl see them again this season – other than if there’s a miracle. “Their recoveries will be more geared to us having them 100 per cent fit for next season.” – Vincent Kompany

NEWCASTLE UNITED

We won’t hear from Eddie Howe until well after the Gameweek 34 deadline, so there is the distinct possibility that some team news emerges later that we are unaware of.

We do know that Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (knee) are out for the season, while there’s some doubt about whether Joelinton (quad), Matt Targett (Achilles) and Lewis Miley (back) will feature again in the current campaign.

Reports suggest that Joe Willock will not be risked again in 2023/24 after the recurrence of his old Achilles injury, while Sandro Tonali is banned until August.

There’s a decent chance that the Crystal Palace game may also come too soon for Miguel Almiron (knee) and Nick Pope (shoulder), who were on track to return in late April or early May – if the timelines provided by their manager are still accurate.

We could see Kieran Trippier (calf) soon, however. Howe said last Friday that the veteran right-back was “doing well” and was “one of the players in the background that’s starting to feel really good”.

Callum Wilson (chest) was seen in training on Wednesday, meanwhile, so a Gameweek 34 comeback could be on the cards for him, too.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Roberto De Zerbi is another name we won’t hear from ahead of the Gameweek 34 deadline, due to Brighton not being in action until next week.

Last Friday, the Brighton boss said that Billy Gilmour (knee), Adam Webster (muscle) and James Milner (muscle) could be available for selection in the coming weeks – so it remains to be seen if any of that trio recovers for the visit of Manchester City.

There’s no timeline on Evan Ferguson (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (unknown) and Julio Enciso (unknown), while Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee) and Kauro Mitoma (back) are out for the season.

De Zerbi also confirmed after Saturday’s draw at Burnley that Pervis Estupinan has suffered an ankle injury.

None of the players we’ve mentioned so far were seen in Thursday’s training gallery on the Brighton site, although there is another week before the reigning champions come to town.

