With 19 Premier League teams having contested 32 or more league fixtures, only two players are nearing a ban for yellow card accumulation in Gameweek 34.

We’ve got the full details here.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

The only two who can now pick up a two-match suspension for yellow card accumulation are on Chelsea’s books.

Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m), who has been on nine bookings since Gameweek 24, and Moises Caicedo (£4.5m) are the players in question.

They will be clear of danger if they avoid a caution in their Gameweek 34 meeting with Arsenal. If they do get booked, they’ll miss both Double Gameweek 35 fixtures.

Anyone else on eight or nine yellow cards, including Kai Havertz (£7.4m), Anthony Gordon (£6.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.7m), is now safe.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 34 – AND WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN?

Douglas Luiz (£5.5m) is one game through a two-match ban. He will miss out again in Gameweek 34.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains unavailable until August.

Dara O’Shea (£4.4m), sent off for a professional foul in Gameweek 32, returns from his one-match ban this weekend.

WHAT’S THE NEXT TARGET TO AVOID?

The above table comes from the Football Association website.

It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Five and ten bookings (bar Caicedo and Jackson) are no longer a danger.

So, the next landmark to avoid is 15 cautions. If anyone does reach that total before the end of the season, they’ll get a two-match ban.

Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) is the only one anywhere near that tally, on 12 bookings.