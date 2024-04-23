Seven more pre-match press conferences have taken place ahead of Wednesday’s Gameweek 34 fixtures.

The key updates are summarised below.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe is hopeful Callum Wilson (tendon) will be available for the trip to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

“Callum has trained really well this week. It’s been really good to have him back [with] the energy and quality that he brings. He’s been able to, during the period he has been out, focus on his legs, running and fitness so he has come back looking really good. We anticipate he will be able to hit the ground running and make a difference for us.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

Nick Pope (shoulder), Kieran Trippier (calf), Joelinton (quad) and Miguel Almiron (knee) have not trained in the build-up to Palace, but Howe hopes they can all be involved before the end of the season.

“We hope all four can play [this season], but it’s difficult to put a date on it because none of them are training at the moment.” – Eddie Howe

Lewis Miley (back) and Joe Willock (Achilles) will both miss the rest of the campaign, meanwhile.

LIVERPOOL

Diogo Jota will miss Wednesday’s Merseyside derby after suffering a hip injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Fulham.

The Portuguese, who is Jurgen Klopp’s only new injury concern, will be out for two weeks.

“Diogo scored the goal, felt a little bit and now we found out it’s a little bit more. So, he will be out for two weeks. “I cannot really say a lot about it, to be honest. Before which game where he didn’t start, he got a knock – normal challenge, then felt a little bit at the hip. That was then fine because we didn’t start him, brought him on, that was alright. Then he started the last game, was obviously OK and then with the finish… it’s a small one but we are late in the season, so obviously now it’s not a great moment for each injury pretty much. It’s not a big one. When I say two weeks, actually really it’s pretty much nothing but enough to not be available. “Besides that, no [other new injury concerns].” – Jurgen Klopp

On squad rotation, Klopp added:

“This week because the next one is around the corner immediately away at West Ham, we had to do it. We will see what we can do now for this game. Nothing definite yet. This afternoon is the only real session we have and then we will make decisions. We will have again fresh legs on the pitch. Everton played also on Sunday. It’s an intense week for both teams so we will see.” – Jurgen Klopp

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United could be without Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay when they host Sheffield United.

The duo picked up their respective injuries during Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City.

Bruno Fernandes (hand) and Alejandro Garnacho also picked up problems but should be okay to play.

“Yeah, so we had a problem with Garnacho, that’s why we took him off during the game but I think he will be fine. “Scott McTominay, we have to assess today. That is really doubtful. Marcus Rashford is also doubtful and then there was an issue with Bruno Fernandes, with the hand. But I think he can make it. So, we have some doubts going into the game tomorrow.” – Erik ten Hag

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Gary O’Neil could welcome Nelson Semedo (calf) and Matheus Cunha (calf) back into his Wolverhampton Wanderers’ squad for tomorrow’s clash with Bournemouth.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde could also return from a knee injury.

“I wouldn’t declare them fit yet, but some are still having tests that may give them an opportunity to be involved. “Nelson’s looking better, which is good, Matheus Cunha is doing all he can to be involved, Bellegarde had a good week and is doing much, much better. We’re going to look at them again tomorrow because we have all day tomorrow to make sure that people are in good shape.” – Gary O’Neil

The Wolves boss also gave us an update on Rayan Ait-Nouri, Mario Lemina and Pablo Sarabia, who were all left on the bench on Saturday.

“Rayan will be fit to start, if we deem that to be the right way to go. “Pablo had a tight groin off the back of Nottingham Forest and we felt that three starts in a week would be tricky for him, but he should be available to start the next two if we choose to do that. “Mario is available to play so we are in a better spot. That doesn’t mean that I’m going to have loads more available to start but it is moving in the right direction.” – Gary O’Neil

BOURNEMOUTH

There are no fresh injury concerns for Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth travel to Molineux on Wednesday, three days on from facing Aston Villa.

“No. We are in the same situation we were 30 hours before. We don’t lose anyone; we don’t recover anyone. It’s going to be the same players available, and we have to choose from this.” – Andoni Iraola

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner told reporters Adam Wharton is fit to face Newcastle United.

Rob Holding (hamstring), however, is injured again.

“Unfortunately, Rob Holding is injured again. It is tough because he is just back from injury. We don’t know the degree but it is something with his hamstring, so we don’t know how long it will take. He will definitely miss tomorrow’s game and I think Saturday against Fulham. That is the bad news, but the other players are fit.” – Oliver Glasner on Rob Holding

EVERTON

Sean Dyche is hopeful of having Dominic Calvert-Lewin available for Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

Beto, however, will miss Everton’s next two matches, after being taken off against Nottingham Forest with a head injury.

“Hopeful [Calvert-Lewin] will be back for tomorrow. We will wait and see on that one. “[Beto] definitely won’t feature for these next couple of games but he will be back after that – following the protocols, and rightly so. Good news so far. He has had all the checks needed and he’s fine. Obviously, he took a real knock but I thought the staff were terrific and obviously we want that. All staff involved were terrific – getting on there quick and dealing with things effectively on his behalf.” – Sean Dyche

Seamus Coleman (groin) has resumed light training but will not be ready to feature against Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Nathan Patterson (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Dele Alli (groin) and Lewis Dobbin (ankle) remain unavailable.