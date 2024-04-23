184
  1. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Cucurella’s a better option than Gusto for GW35 WCers

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Seems to be .

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Maybe....

      Levi Colwill – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yes but then you own Cucurella

  2. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Played my bench boost, had a great lineup on paper.. now palmer & Gusto out, just end the season already 🙁

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Gusto away at arsenal not that great to be honest...

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      To be honest, won't say Palmer and Gusto on bench vs Arsenal is great on paper.

    3. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Yep, had 12 DGW players with Palmer, Haaland and Foden. Looks like my BB is just Pickford now haha

    4. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Same but also Foden, and Henderson on minus one.

    5. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Appreciate palmer & gusto maybe not, that wasn’t my point.. it was more that the rest of my team was good. So now rather than having those players come off the bench for the two out, it’s a waste of the BB.

    6. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ahhh God. Well I did the same. My BB is a load of Liverpool players who didn't play, Gusto and Palmer, and Henderson on a -1. Literally would have a better BB on any other game week in the last 2 seasons

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Arsenal XI: Raya, Saliba, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel Magalhães, Partey, Ødegaard(c), Rice, Trossard, Saka, Havertz

    Subs: Jorginho, Fábio Vieira, Nketiah, Ramsdale, Zinchenko, de Jesus, Kiwior, Smith Rowe, Martinelli Silva

    Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gilchrist, Disasi, Gallagher(c), Madueke, Caicedo, Fernández, Mudryk, Jackson

    Subs: Chukwuemeka, Chalobah, Deivid Washington, Thiago Silva, Casadei, Tauriainen, Bettinelli, Dyer, Sterling

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Wow cmon Arsenal cleanie

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      So FHers got lucky

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Luck has nothing to do with it...

        All class....

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Ha! I'm not complaining. Bbers might though 🙂

      2. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Strategic planning my friend

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I was all on BB this week but had a good look at the fixtures and decided against it.
          Bench is Petro, Palmer, Haaland, Gusto. Strategic planning...

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Thanks TAS69 that has some up a horrible GW34 with now no
      Palmer & no idea if Haaland will play this GW ?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Not looking good for Haaland either

  4. clarkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    I played bench boost with Palmer, Haaland, Foden…and Dean Henderson

    1. Superflymonk
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Ouch! Sorry.

    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Thanks

  5. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    If Haaland does not play I will have 10 players lol

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No bench at all??

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I don't know how it works I am playing Haaland and Palmer is first sub, if they both do not play do I get the second sub?

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Yes it goes to subs after this.

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Same lool

      Palmer out and Bradley
      Zab remains

    3. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Have palmer gusto on bench
      Taylor 3rd sub!

    4. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yup - Palmer, Gusto and Udogie on the bench.

  6. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    F/hitters? No haaland who’s a doubt, palmer gusto out, on benches for some
    Feeling ok?

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Feeling positive

    2. The Final Boss
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Only thing fh ers worry would be haaland. Palmer and gusto against asnl away was always fine for going against.

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      If no Haaland then I have Mateta coming on as auto sub.

    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Non-FHer; Palmer first sub for Haaland followed by Reguilon. Regretted having 11 points on the bench up until that last minute goal; now wish he’d got a clean sheet

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Better than ok 🙂 Havertz blanked first one but plays in correct position now. 4 CP attackers to go. Salah and Haaland are the biggest fears atm.

  7. Bushwhacker
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Got to say Arsenal are being anointed as Champions . . . Wolves B team at the weekend, now the Chelsea C team midweek (let's face it Chelsea minus Cole Palmer are a C team) . . . who could get this lucky and NOT win the title!

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Results/team selections seem to be giving an easier run in to challenge for the title,
      surely Arsenal cannot bottle this season especially as a very weak Chelsea followed
      by an out of sorts Tottenham Hotspurs.

      On paper two tricky fixtures for Arsenal - really just Manchester United away but again
      United this season have been like Chelsea really poor

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        We’ve had pretty decent results against the rest of the top 6 this season tbf

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Thanks X.Jim.X - I do agree & with by Blue Hat on I pray we get a result this evening

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Arsenal will batter Man Utd.

  8. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Need to tweak the WC a bit

  9. Guy Demel
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Spurs
    Chelsea
    DGW

    Normally would have me salivating - probably one if the DGWs where the platers from 'top' teams are just bad picks considering the fixtures too

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Would you go if fit Palmer, Son & any others for DGW

  10. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Best 5th defender to own that's 4.8 max?

    Current backline is:
    Petrovic (Pickford)
    Porro, Schar, Gusto, Maguire, XXX

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      4.8 too much for 5th defender

      1. Bartowski
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        He wasn't talking to someone called Max there...

      2. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Maybe so, but that's still the budget and he'll be playing in GW37 BB 🙂

    2. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Burn/a Brighton defender

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Micky van de Ven (DGW GW35 & GW37) ?

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour ago

        4.4m

  11. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    got Doughty coming in from the bench for Palmer.

    it's the small wins.

  12. Holteenderinthesky
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Palmer my only SGW player on a BB shows my kind of luck this year.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Luck varies from year to year, its the only constant in the game!

  13. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    We are getting so cooked tonight that you might as well make it a cremation.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Could easily get hit for 4 or 5 with Disasteri in the backline.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I'm waiting for Madueke vs. Jackson fisticuffs.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Sterling’s gonna be chucking himself about more than Johnny Knoxville

          1. Wild Rover
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Falling off the bench?

          2. Bluetiger1
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Fortunately on the bench
            but you never know might come
            on & score a Pen? (lol)

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Hahaha I just assumed he was starting with Palmer out, what a fall from grace

              1. Bushwhacker
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Been injured hasn't he?

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Plays like it. At least he's managed to double figures for G+A this season. £50m, bloody hell.

          3. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            39 mins ago

            Another player attacking player ruined by Pep. Took a lot of what was good about his game away and turned him into a back post tap-in merchant and a cog in his machine. He's done similar to Grealish and now let's see what he does with Doku.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              33 mins ago

              2017/18 - 29 league G+A
              2018/19 - 26
              2019/20 - 21
              2020/21 - 17
              2021/22 - 18

              How did Pep "ruin" him? That 20 goal season was crazy.

              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                32 mins ago

                Now that he's in a team and there are no back post tap-ins available he can't do much.

              2. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                30 mins ago

                He also destroyed his confidence by going cold on him in the last like he does with attacking players from time to time.

                1. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  In the last year and a half*

                2. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  He was England’s best player in that period too. Blaming Pep for a player not performing at another team 2 years after leaving is some
                  Olympic level mental gymnastics.

                  1. panda07
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    England's best player? How many England fans were moaning about Southgate always picking him?

                    1. how now brown cow
                      • 9 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Kane and sterling were excellent together for a long time.

                      1. panda07
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        You say that like they were a striking partnership.

                    2. x.jim.x
                      • 9 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Don’t think many were as he was a crucial part of a side that got to a semi then a final in back to back tournaments.

                  2. panda07
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    What about Grealish too?

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 9 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      He didn’t “ruin” Sterling either.

                      1. panda07
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Ok I'll leave it there or I might get accused of "90%" of my comments being in response to you even though my post history is there for all to see!

                      2. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        It’d probably be the tripling down on a terrible take that’d make me stop replying if I was you, but whatever you say

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      100% agree

      The faith still says we can get a draw
      but this season not knowing where the goal
      is & all the injuries with another 3/4 missing from
      Saturday - against Arsenal first team - little hope
      but as the saying goes ' not over until the fat lady sings'

      I mean changes from the starting eleven & Palmer

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Not a Chelsea fan but you guys have not looked great defensively in general but have looked a complete mess any time I've seen you play without Palmer so yeah, I could see Arsenal scoring 4 or more here

  14. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Gotta say it is uncanny how often Arsenal face teams with their best players missing. Palmer has basically played every game this season until now. Also how they are able to field the same XI nearly every game.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Arsenal have a good squad, have been able to rotate where necessary, have generally good times for their games (how many Liverpool 12:30 games have there been?!?!) . . . everything points to them winning this season, if they can't this year then when? Another $1bn time?

      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Exactly. They’ll still make up an excuse if they don’t though.

  15. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Augh, Palmer, Haaland, and Foden in my 11… one week the single gameweek era get shafted. Praying the latter two start. Oh and Burn + Gusto my only bench. ML rival has Garnacho (SHU) off the bench… already got that jammy 14 pter a couple weeks back. I sense a repeat :/

    1. Ribus
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Haaland safe out?

      1. Ribus
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Ok just read your first sentence 🙂

  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    How should I feel as a Saka capper?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      How do you feel?

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      with the team given by Chelsea his tiredness should go & score well

  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Why is chilwell not playing anymore ?

  18. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    No idea who to (C) this week now. Was set on a triple (c) for Palmer :(.

    Salah, Son, KDB, Isak or Haaland ???

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      He'll probably be fine, just keep an eye on whatever Pochettino says in his presser

  19. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Something ironic about a major DGw with only 9 players (+ Haaland)

  20. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Reminder that even Antony cooked Cucurella - anything less than a brace here and Saka is on fraud watch.

  21. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Trossard the best Arsenal pick?!?

