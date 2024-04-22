42
  drughi
    14 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    So gusto and palmer are now single gameweek players in gw 35

    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Blank players for GW34, GW35 to be determined.

    leeboy104
      3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Above refers to Arsenal match for gw34. They don't play Villa until Saturday.

      drughi
        14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I know but still the doubts are there

    Hotdogs for Tea
      8 Years
      48 mins ago

      ... umm ... no, not yet

  BobB
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    I hope Palmer is fit to play tomorrow or I've wasted my Bench Boost.

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Looks like it might be a bench flop I'm afraid

  BobB
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Wednesday

    bitm2007
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Arsenal Chelsea is tomorrow. Good luck with the BB.

  ryacoo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Gusto's gonna be such a headache for BB37 isn't he

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      He's hardly getting any points anyhow.

      Occasional assist but invariably they concede.

      Funkyav
        14 Years
        40 mins ago

        he has attacking threat and 2 doubles, who else is better?

        AC/DC AFC
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          just now

          I've had him virtually all season

          I'm just saying points have dried up recently

          Arsenal defenders are better

  La Roja
    12 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Blimey, Cristiano Mateta is top scorer of the week and has a game to go.

  Admiral Benson
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    If no wildcard, take a -8 in GW35 to set-up for BB37?

    Salah, Darwin, Eze —> Son, Isak, Foden

    Could do it over 2 weeks but feels like those 3 are important to keep up with the wildcarders.

    -8 Yay or Nay?

    Hotdogs for Tea
      8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nah

  Gudjohnsen
    7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    My luck has been out of this world this season.

    Got Doughty to come first from My bench for Palmer.

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Mine's worse. I played Doughty and have Emerson(-2) coming on if Haaland doesn't play.

    Funkyav
      14 Years
      39 mins ago

      is it luck when it doesnt work out and skill when it does?

  abcdef3
    5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Taking Salah out for a hit sounds mental but is this -4 worth it? No WC but BB in 37

    Udogie + Salah > Porro + Gordon

    Admiral Benson
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think -4 might pay back if you were getting in a double doubler like Son or Palmer.

      Not sure on Gordon. 3 games away from home where he’s not as prolific

      abcdef3
        5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Already have Son and Palmer. I've considered Maddison maybe, but does he get more points this week than Gordon?

        Open Controls
        Admiral Benson
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Definitely not Maddo, horribly off it at the moment.

          Gordon is a good bet against Sheff U this week. Maybe just do Salah and avoid the -4 by moving Udogie on next week

  Karan14
    8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Gusto Branthwaite
    Salah Son Foden Palmer
    Haaland Isak Darwin

    (Onana Garnacho Udogie Van Hecke)
    1 FT & 0.6m

    A) Darwin & Garnacho to Pedro & Gordon -4
    B) Udogie & Garnacho to Burn & Gordon -4
    C) Petrovic & Darwin to Dubravka & Jackson -4

    Thoughts on this?

    Admiral Benson
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Get rid of Salah and then you can afford who you want

    Ginkapo FPL
      12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Selling Petrovic this week? Bit odd

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A looks good but possibly without Pedro?

  Ginkapo FPL
    12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Just tell us when Chillwell is fit. Dont waste the ink

  theshazly
      52 mins ago

      Rate my WC team please
      Will BB37

      Ederson ( Onana )
      Gusto White Schar (Branth./V.Hecke)
      Salah Saka Son Palmer Foden
      Watkins Isaak ( Houjland )

      Admiral Benson
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Decent.

        I’d go for Gordon over Salah which should allow Haaland for his double in 37 (fitness permitting).

        Maybe Gabriel over White too to save a few quid?

        theshazly
            1 min ago

            Sounds nice
            Im evaluating salah & saka as well in their next games as i might sell on the WC

      theshazly
          49 mins ago

          Rate my WC team please
          Will BB37

          Ederson ( Onana )
          Gusto White Schar (Branth./V.Hecke)
          Salah Son Palmer Foden ( Saka )
          Watkins Isaak Houjland

        Ginkapo FPL
          12 Years
          40 mins ago

          Why didnt they delay Luton vs Brentford to tonight and put it on tv?

          Funkyav
            14 Years
            38 mins ago

            or the palace game from yesterday.

            crazy how we cant watch all the games live even though the rest of the world can.

            AC/DC AFC
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 Years
              just now

              Possibly something to do with the magic of the cup?

              BBC had first dibs so Pep wasn't happy but he can at least rest his side until Thursday.

              Man United play Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

              There's also a championship game tonight no doubt on Sky Sports.

          Now I'm Panicking
            9 Years
            24 mins ago

            They have a limited number of games and want to show games people will watch?

        Prinzhorn
          3 Years
          37 mins ago

          FPLstats stopped working for me. Where can I find the best price predictions?

        Viper
          14 Years
          33 mins ago

          Like many early wildcarders, I've got Gusto, Bradley & Udogie.

          Udogie -> Porro the best move or just avoid Spurs?

          theshazly
              31 mins ago

              You can get porro from GW 37

            Funkyav
              14 Years
              24 mins ago

              is porro fully fit again? if not maybe VDV if u want a spurs def

            El Presidente
              4 Years
              13 mins ago

              I'm in same position and I'm thinking NEW defender or Dalot

          KeanosMagic
            2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Hi all, with this front line, 10.7itb

            Salah Saka Palmer Eze MacA
            Isak Darwin Solanke

            MacA to Son leaves me 6.8itb

            Other potential moves, all for a hit
            Eze to Gordon (to protect rank vs WC teams)
            Darwin to Jackson (but can you trust either?)
            Solanke to Haaland (if fit)

            Would you do any of the above?

