There were significant team news updates from the Chelsea camp on Monday afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino was facing the media ahead of the Blues’ Tuesday night clash at the Emirates. So too was Mikel Arteta.

Chris Wilder was also on press conference duty ahead of Sheffield United’s second Double Gameweek 34 fixture.

The headlines from those three pressers can be found below.

CHELSEA

Cole Palmer is a significant doubt for Chelsea’s meeting with the Gunners.

The midfielder is suffering from an illness following Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City.

“Today, no. We’ll see tomorrow. We need to assess tomorrow morning but today no, I don’t believe that he can be involved. “We need to assess him tomorrow and then we will decide. But even if he is good tomorrow, maybe he is not in a condition to play. I hope he can recover from this situation as soon as possible and be involved again.” – Mauricio Pochettino on whether he believes Cole Palmer will be fit to face Arsenal

Two more injury concerns are Malo Gusto (knee) and Ben Chilwell (knee), although the former’s issue is thought to be minor.

“Malo [Gusto] suffered a minor injury, a problem with the ligament of his knee. I’m not a doctor… but I hope it’s not a big issue. “Chilly, after the national team, has the same problem he has had suffered in the last few weeks.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Elsewhere, Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee), Levi Colwill (toe) and Reece James (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Christopher Nkunku (hamstring) and Robert Sanchez (illness) are back in “partial training”, meanwhile.

Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi were all removed from the Chelsea injury list ahead of the FA Cup semi-final.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta didn’t reveal much in the way of team news in his press conference.

Jurrien Timber (knee), who has been back in training in recent weeks, will play for the under-21s on Monday night.

He could be back in first-team squad contention, if not starting, for the north London derby.

“That’s a quick step. Let’s see how he feels today. He’s been training really good. He looks ready. He needs that exposure and after that, we’ll assess whether that game comes at the right time or too fast. We’ll try to get him with us for the final games.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Jurrien Timber could return in Gameweek 35

Arteta was asked about fatigue in his squad amid the fixture congestion.

“I don’t know, when I saw this morning, I had to stop them, because winning as well is a big boost of energy. After the performance against Wolves, and winning, and having to play the London derby tomorrow, everybody is ready for it. “Something else is just the amount and the volume of those games, it’s not the moment for us to look at that, we have to think in a positive way and feel and think that we are fresh to perform in the best possible way.” – Mikel Arteta on how close certain players, including Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, are to burnout

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Chris Wilder said he’d have a “similar” squad to Saturday but added that Jack Robinson (ankle) has been “putting his hand up to play”.

There was nothing on Oli McBurnie or Gus Hamer, who came off with “muscle tightness” on Saturday.

George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Chris Basham (leg) and John Egan (leg) remain sidelined.

Tom Davies (hamstring), Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) were back on the grass last week but Wilder said last Friday that a decision would have to be taken about whether to hold Brewster and Jebbison back for next season or to use them in the current campaign.