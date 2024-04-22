90
  1. Les Bleus
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    "Chelsea trio lead the way" - moments before disaster

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      We’re on a road to nowhere…….

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Hedging their bets by featuring the Spurs duo image instead.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        [also difficult to find a trio image that includes a keeper]

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Cucurella had the strongest stats, but dont bother checking. We dont want decent standards in the scouts

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      How long till Colwill back, both play same position?

  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Whys it so slow on here lately ?

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      The crowds only appear before game starts

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Because I favoured Sheffield over Crystal Can’t Score Palace.

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      FFS killed their own community. Numpties.

      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Did they?

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          2 hours ago

          Aye. They took it for granted and all the good posters went to a private forum.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            I’ve noticed an uptick in nudist activity recently on FFS.

            1. The Ejiptian King
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              ? ? ?

              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                ↑ Q.E.D. ↑

          2. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Was that a separate forum to the Nirvana forum that nobody talks about?

            1. el polako
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Nirvana forum?
              Wow, that just blew my head.

              1. Hooky
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Too soon

              2. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Thank you for your kurt response.

            2. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Many are here in disguise, they wear trench-coats and brothel-creepers!

  4. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Would you do saka>son?
    Saka has 4 games left,
    Son has 6

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      What about Ben Brereton-Nopoints?

      1. jackruet
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        He is next michu

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Is that a pokemon?

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Thats Mainoo

    2. panky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Definitely Son

    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Same dilemma myself. WC still available

  5. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Captain Son or Palmer?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Laura

      1. The Hunt
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I think he's peaked.

      2. McSlu
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Had a few beers tonight, Sir Knight?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Tis morn in the great land down under! But a hogshead of ale is always welcome!

  6. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Which two out of three ain't bad? (1FT, Palmer©, BB37)

    1) Saka > Gordon
    2) Darwin > Isak
    3) Salah/Foden > Son

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I just did B, but I own Salah Foden and Son already (don’t have Saka)

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        £0.2m short of (2) on its own this week.

        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Sorry, didn’t read properly. I’d say 1 + 2 for me.

          But spare a thought for Darwin + Saka -> Jackson + Son? Gains a lot more fixtures

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            I've been disappointed by Son lately (and to be fair Salah Saka Foden and Haaland too) and Jackson would probably annoy me more than Darwin. But I get the logic.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      3 Salah worth a hit

  7. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    So, Harvertz back to the number 8 role, with short stints up front at end of games....?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I doubt it. They didn't play as well imo.

  8. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Is it fooling to do Saka > Johnson?

    Feels like prime DGW fever.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Foolish*

    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      If you’re going to fool around like this, go all in - Sterling.
      Same result but much easier to hate after it goes belly up.

    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      I wouldn't say "foolish", but it's a no for me.

  9. Dr Funk
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Jacksons a trap isn't he?

    Not only is he not very good but hes guaranteed to get a 10th yellow at the worst possible time!

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Yes, one wardrobe-malfunction short of a disaster.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yes, absolutely.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Well, we will know before dl whether he gets that YC or not.

  10. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    What to do here? WC available.

    Leno
    Robertson, Gabriel, Kilman
    Salah (c), Saka, Foden, Eze, Palmer
    Haaland, Solanke

    Raya, Muniz, Reguilón, Branthwaite

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Use it?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        I could do Saka-Son now and activate next week as well.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's a very close call. One injury or no show and you have problems. I prefer at least Isak over Solanke.

  11. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Saka to Son for free, WC next week?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Affirmative

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thanks, mate

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      I wouldn't. Nit having Gordon and Isak vs Shu is far too risky.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you very much indeed for your help, mate

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      You need Newcastle this week

  12. Babit1967
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Going with this wildcard team lads, who would u bench this week tho?

    Onana Petrovic
    Romero Dalot Gabriel Ruben Schar
    Son Foden Palmer Gordon Bruno
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Petrovic

    2. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Foden

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Foden KDB and Haaland may play every game I think if you want to plump for really City upside.

      I may be avoiding Bruno but if Haalnd is out then Alvertz maybe my one book in transfer (instead of Jackson)

  13. Evil Greg
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Ben BD and McBurnie, please score me some points. Going without Eze and Watkins feels sad now.

  14. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Providing they're all fit, which one would you bench?

    A) Schar (SHU)
    B) Gusto (avl, TOT)
    C) Porro (ARS, che)
    D) Dalot (BUR)

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Annoying. I also have Porro, but Spurs may concede two in both games and I can see him getting YC, so 3 pts total is not impossible for him.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Dalot.

  15. Jafalad
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    I am looking for a Udogie replacement with 37 dgw in mind.

    Current D: Gabriel, Burn, Udogie, Gusto and Richards (CPL).

    The thinking: TOT don’t do cs so avoid them.
    Would like Isak in for Darwin.
    BB in 37.

    MOT

    1. Emm7980
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Presume you have Gordon so no NEW double Def, Trippier could be a good shout?
      Gvardiol? On him myself but unsure of his naildness.
      Dalot? Van Hencke?

  16. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    WC set

    Petrovic
    Porro Gvardiol Schar
    KDB Son Fernandes Palmer
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    Onana Gordon Maguire Gabriel

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      can i ask why are you benching Gordon ?

      1. Coaly
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        The other options are better

        1. Emm7980
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Think I'd have him over Jackson tbh, but depends on rivals etc.

  17. DeSelby
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    I'm having my best season and am in the middle of a very good FH week. Still have BB and have already hit the WC button this week but to me the rest of the season schedule looks pretty fugly. No idea what to do with the WC right now. Seems like a very tricky proposition. I almost expect to lose rank after this week.

    1. Emm7980
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      You have 4 gw left and 2 chips to navigate them, you should only lose rank if you are gambling and chasing, are you?

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      It will go horribly wrong, but at least Man City still need to win every game until GW37 (we hope)

      I have 3 ManCity and 3 Newcast. The rest are just Meh.

      Any chance KDB plays all the games? 🙂 With Foden and Haaland?

    3. Jafalad
      • 14 Years
      just now

      You have to play the WC in 35/36 for BB in 37.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No one else is in much better position. Same situation for all of us.

  18. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    For those on WC, time to buy Isak and Schär. Unlikely to rise today, but it's possible.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers BAPS Are they warm and hot?

      Thanks for your reply earlier

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Jackson too possibly

  19. AppleDunk
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mad to go Johnson over Son?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If Son did have a knock (we will never know of his poor form), but you can double up

  20. All For One
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Pertrovic
    Nouri, Gabriel, Van Dijk, Gusto
    Garnacho, Diaz, Salah, Saka Palmer
    Haaland

    Pickford, Solanke, Zabarnyi, Mateta

    2FT 2.6 ITB

    A) Solanke>Isak, BB
    B) -4 Saka>Son, Solanke> Isak, BB

    A or B guys?

    Thanks.

