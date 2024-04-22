128
  1. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I feel like crying

    I should have to done the team in the week

    Was pretty much set up on Foden Son Estu and Muniz to Mateta Eze White and Olise. for -8

    Had a mate's 50 birthday, and completely the deadline.

    Yes on a 1.30pm

    Still delighted to see Palace win like that.

    Will likely lose my mini League but do have a bench boost and wildcard left this week

    Sliped down from 15k to 40k to 100k in 2 weeks.

    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Use bb and wc strategically. Things might change you never know

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      So does the team in 2nd place

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      When there is risk that personal life makes forgetting dl possible, it's always better to do transfers in time. I don't know why people never learn. You must have read these stories many times. Life is too short to learn only from your own personal mistakes.

      But good luck anyway!

  2. Rhysd007
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Chasing 50pts in mini-leagues:

    Wildcarding now to BB in GW37. Thoughts? * = dgw37

    Raya* / Onana*
    Porro* / Gusto* / Gvardiol* / VanHecke* / Regu
    Son* / Palmer* / Salah / KDB* / Garnacho*
    Isak* / Watkins / Solanke

    They don't have Haaland, so will Salah > Haaland for GW37 (via watkins/solanke out)

    Any thoughts?!

    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Not too shabby at all. Holjund is worth watching, may be worth a punt over Solanke of he starts firing.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Bruno Foden better than KDB Garnacho no?

      Petrovic over Raya?

      Gordon over Salah and would want Schar!

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        I agree with you, but would prefer fit Trippier over Scharr.

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Budget ain't an issue but don't agree with that, I had Trippier before his injury and he was trash

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Which kombo is better?

    A. LDiaz Gvardiol
    B. Gordon Doughty

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B assuming you don't need to start Doughty.

  4. Ligdon
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    What defecit is too great at this stage of the season ?

    1. Rhysd007
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Completely dependent on chips and both your teams (similarities)

      1. Ligdon
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I have BB and WC, hes 100 points ahead with no chips left 🙁

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          You need to wildcard into at least 5 differentiations with haul-ability.

          Trent, Jota, Isak, Watkins, Gordon etc and bet against Son, Spurs and even Haaland and hope for a bit of good luck.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            BB could be 20-35 pts, WC perhaps 20. Nailing captaincy and having team different enough makes it possible. I for example went all in with CP attack and got 50 pts. Also notice that he might try to block you. You will probably lose to him, but small miracles do sometimes happen.

            Do uou know his playing style? Imagine the most likely best case scenario where you beat him and play for it!

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Instead of wondering what defecit is too big, I would start considering what is the best strategy to try to catch it. What is his team? What is your current WC draft? Csn you get players to C whom he doesn't own? Can you do surprise moves if necessary?

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      50 points is doable perhaps, 100 would need a miracle.

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      99 points

    4. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is 80-90 points do-able
      Leader is arsenal fan and sticks with them

      Got BB and triple captain left

  5. WVA
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Would you bother with a 3rd Chelsea or Spurs player on a WC IF Gusto is out?

    PETROVIC
    PORRO Schar Gvardiol
    SON PALMER Bruno Foden Gordon
    Haaland Isak
    Onana Hojlund Gusto? Udogie?

