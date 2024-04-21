100
100 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Gutted doesn't come close.

    So very nearly went with Mateta and Jota. Instead didn't take the hit and stuck with Nunez and Mac Allister

    Open Controls
    1. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      It's been a tough week for those not on a free hit. I have 8 doublers, and it feels like it's not nearly enough given how folks have scored.

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      I capped Mateta but I wouldn't have done that hit either, it makes no sense swapping different doublers for for a hit imo

      Open Controls
    3. Emm7980
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Changed from Eze© to Salah late on, still not over it.

      Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Bad luck in the end. Could just as easily been the right call.

      Open Controls
  2. TheFridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Draft WC for 35, planning on BB in 37. Thoughts?

    GK: Ederson, Petrovic
    Def: Gabriel, White, Gusto, Schar, Van Hecke
    Mid: Saka, Son, Palmer, Gordon, Foden
    Forward: Watkins, Isak, Haaland

    Question marks:
    - do I pivot from Petrovic and add Jackson for Watkins, since he'll get two more games?
    - I could put Porro in for Van Hecke if I swap White out for Saliba and Schar out for Burn.

    Reactions welcome.

    Open Controls
    1. Emm7980
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Not bad, missing some United for 35 I think. As poor as they were today I think Bruno Vs SHU is hard to ignore. You'll want him 37 anyway.
      3 Arsenal might be overkill too.

      I have Petrovic and Gusto myself and regret having them, changing to Jackson though I'm not sure. He wasn't great in the FA cup.

      Porro for VH I wouldn't, tough fixtures and they don't do many clean sheets.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Jackson isn't a good finisher, but that was vs MCI. I sold Gusto already and uncertain whether thst was a mistake. Bruno over Saka feels dangerous, but probably better choice.

        Open Controls
        1. Emm7980
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Agreed it was v City, but he was in multiple times Vs Ortega and fluffed it - like you said, poor finisher.
          Yea Gusto is an odd one, I have zero confidence owning him, but will probably have till the end.
          Agree on Bruno, if I didn't have Garnacho he'd be 100% coming in and he might still come in regardless..

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Yet, another day and he braces. He is bad like Darwin, but if he misses to shoot at straight at gk, he may score.

            Open Controls
      2. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        An alternative to the above:

        GK: Ederson, Verbruggen
        ---- Petrovic out, Verbruggen in. Neither are likely to get clean sheets, but this opens up Jackson for a 3rd Chelsea.

        Def: Gabriel, White, Gusto, Burn, Porro.
        ---- Schar out, Burn in. Van Hecke out, Porro in. Missing ManU in defense against Burnley for 35, but Gusto & Porro have a double, and Burn has Sheffield, setting aside Arsenal

        Mid: Son, Palmer, Gordon, Foden, Bruno
        ---- Saka out, Bruno in for Burnley in 35.

        Forward: Jackson, Isak, Haaland
        ---- Watkins out, Jackson in. A double, and not sure I'm thrilled about this.

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Spurs and Che have dgw this week.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            3 Che players is a must imo

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Villa away and Spurs don’t cry out for massive point IMHO

              Open Controls
          2. TheFridge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Triple Chelsea, with Palmer, Gusto, and Jackson
            Double Spurs, with Porro and Son. I don't know that I like anyone else on that team enough to bump a single gamer.

            Could always move Gusto out and go with Petrovic -- Maguire against Burnley isn't bad, but ManU's defense is atrocious.

            Open Controls
        2. Emm7980
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          What's the plan, 352 or 343?

          Open Controls
          1. TheFridge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Probably a 343, sitting Foden (Palmer doubles, Son doubles, Jackson doubles, Bruno v. Burnley, Gordon and Isak v. Sheffield, Haaland)

            Open Controls
            1. Emm7980
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Looks fine, but not convinced personally on Jackson.
              You seem set on getting him so in that case the above looks good, I agree on the Spurs point, hard to like a 3rd from them..

              Open Controls
              1. TheFridge
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                I'm not sold on him, either. Frankly, I might prefer to go Watkins, for the reasons below, and also because betting against Jackson in the template seems like a savvy move. He couldn't hit the broad side of a barn.

                Open Controls
                1. TheFridge
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  So here's a question: who do you prefer to drop in triple Chelsea:
                  - Petrovic
                  - Gusto
                  - Jackson

                  Open Controls
                  1. Emm7980
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    Playing the percentages says you should lose one of the 2 relying on a CS, but I'd drop Jackson. I'd lose them in the order of 3/1/2
                    Obviously Palmer comes before all of those.
                    Petrovic
                    Gusto
                    Palmer

                    Open Controls
                  2. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    Who is better gk rhe Petrovic? More alternatives to Gusto imo.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheFridge
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                      That's sorta how I see it, BAPS. Probably would prefer to drop a defender, given that Chelsea's defense isn't good enough to double up, and GK is such a crap shoot that I'll take the 4 points and move on. Gusto also might lose minutes as some of their other defenders return. Maybe not, but I don't want to make any changes in that spot for the balance of the year.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Emm7980
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      That's my Gusto confidence levels coming through!
                      Your correct there's more options for Gusto, but Onana Vicario and even Dubravka are options( no double in 35 and takes up a valuable NEW spot however)
                      Onano has more ppm than both, with Pet/Vic exactly the same.
                      I'm answering my own query and convincing myself to get Vicario here hah

                      Open Controls
      3. Emm7980
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Apologies Bruno Vs BUR in 35, point still stands!

        Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Prefer Solanke to Watkins, especially with BB37

      Open Controls
  3. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Jeepers, my BB so far has 4 players that have delivered a total of 1 point between them!
    Henderson, Mac Allister Ait Nouri Zabarnyi

    Open Controls
    1. Emm7980
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Let's hope they have a better 2nd half I suppose, fine lines.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I have 29 bench pts atm, but couldn't BB.

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      RAN will haul against Bournemouth

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Who’s he going to assist?

        Open Controls
  4. Emm7980
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Best option here?
    BB in 37 is last chip available need to start loading up.
    1FT
    Petrovic
    Gusto Gvardiol Burn
    Son Havertz Palmer©Garnacho
    Haaland Isak Solanke
    Kelleher, RAN, Bran, Salah

    Thinking Havertz to Gordon for sure, but am likely going to take a hit as rival has WC and will probably have Bruno and 3 spurs/che. I will be building towards BB in 37 anyway so happy to take -4 from below.
    A)Salah>Bruno
    B)Salah>Brennan/Madds
    D)Kelleher > Vicario.....35 and 37 in mind seeing as Kelleher will be useless on BB and Vicario doubles in 35?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Scout Spurs, decide after that.

      Open Controls
      1. Emm7980
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yea I just don't rate them. Would love to go with just Son for 35 from them.
        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. TheFridge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          That's where my head is at, too, EMM. Don't love Porro, but like the fact that 4 points feel like a reasonable possibility?

          Frankly, that might be reason to go with Vicario, though he's expensive: 4 points in goal is pretty good.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            He might get some save points also. Petrovic feels like better choice, however.

            Open Controls
            1. TheFridge
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              Yeah, and Petrovic provides more flexibility, because he's cheaper than Vicario. I like the idea of being able to flip Jackson to Watkins for the stretch run, even if getting an extra game from Jackson is tasty. Watkins is chasing the Golden Boot and Europe, and I expect will be going all out down the stretch. With Vicario and Ederson, that move is pretty hard to do.

              Open Controls
              1. Emm7980
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                True, Watkins will be hungry till the end.
                I was using Vicario as a means of getting rid of Kelleher and adding a 2nd Spurs. He's expensive but can make it work.

                Open Controls
      2. Emm7980
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        And won't see them again before deadline, might have to wing it.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Do we foreigners have better chances to watch every game?!? Sounds unfair.

          Open Controls
          1. Emm7980
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Dunno but they don't play again before deadline Sat 11am GMT?

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 32 mins ago

              Correct, on FH and simply gorgot that. If the issue is fatigue, it may be solved by the rest.

              Open Controls
  5. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Hit the WC yesterday to get 6 doublers and 3 Newcastle next week and a BB later

    Right now it's looking like:
    Petrovic, Onana
    Schar, Porro, Walker, Dalot, v Hecke
    Son, Palmer, Johnson, Gordon, Foden
    Haaland, Isak, Jackson & £4m itb

    If all goes to plan and no injuries before 37 I'd go Gordon -> Bruno in GW37 and have 2 FT to grab Liverpool & Arsenal attackers in GW38

    Open Controls
    1. Emm7980
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      That's a lot of UTD in defence, it's BUR but still, I reckon they will concede.
      You plan to take out Gordon in 37? He has BHA and mun, I know Bruno doubles too but surely there's a better move to get him?

      Open Controls
  6. Origi-nal
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    WC draft. About 200k overall rank but haven't been watching the forums closely so not sure on where I'm going with this.

    Pickford (Arealo)
    Burn Van de Ven Gusto (Dalot Van Hecke)
    (P)almer Foden de Bruyne Bruno Son
    Haaland N Jackson (Isak)

    Open Controls
    1. Emm7980
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Change your keepers, zero need for Pickford and Areola on a WC. Get 2 GK doublers, Spurs and Chelsea both double in 35 - and get Gordon. Rest is good, see above on some thoughts on Jackson.

      Open Controls
    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I think one of Pickford or Areola is a fine pick for BB 37.

      Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Anyone else got an itch to ship Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      -14% on the hub so no hurry

      Open Controls
    2. Emm7980
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yea but out of anger, I'll see how Everton go

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I'll ship McA first...

      My Pool picks are killing me...

      Open Controls
    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I did. Brought in Bruno. Better I think for BB37 too

      Open Controls
  8. TheFridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    With C. Wilson soon to return, are we overestimating Isak's value? He's been on fire, and they have terrific fixtures, but imagine how mad we'll be if he sits. . .

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      No reason to be dropped.

      Open Controls
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Remember last year around this time, I think Isak plays but Wilson gets the better opportunities + pens

      Open Controls
    3. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      He might get rested but he certainly won't be dropped. They'll be delighted if he's still wearing the Newcastle jersey come September.

      Open Controls
  9. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Gordon going up tonight ??

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      He will go up before he plays midweek. Unless on a chip it's not worth the saving.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Worth transferring in on WC, in other words.

        Open Controls
  10. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Are Spurs defenders getting anything but 3 expected points next week? Huge risk of YC and conceding 2 goals at least once(?)

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Yeah the NLD is usually a goalfest, and they have been woeful away from home lately too

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Not touching Spurs def. Not madly interested in Son either. Many better options

      Open Controls
  11. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    76 points on BB at the half way stage, got lucky with the Cunha injury and got in Mateta. Eze c risk paying off so far.

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Nice. Eze C too but not quite at you points so far on BB. Olise too for a triple attack would have been so good but I went for Henderson a few weeks ago so was locked in.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Same, hendo and zab not delivering. Pickford and myko cs saving the Bb

        Open Controls
  12. No Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    No price changes

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      See what you can do about keeping it that way till Thurs

      Open Controls
    2. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Good job there, Rainy...

      Open Controls
  13. lugs
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    If Jackson gets a ban who will play up front for Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      He won't get a ban.

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        He's on 9 yellows is he not, so a yellow vs Arsenal means 2 game ban

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          No yellows in last 7, gets a bonus if no yellow. FH35ers need that differential for better or worse.

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Its actually impressive that he has gone that long without doing something stupid, I'll probably get him myself if he can rein it in for one more game

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Might takes some hits and lose Petrovic or Gusto to get him.

              Open Controls
              1. lugs
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                Good call I think as I doubt Chelsea keep a cs in either game

                Open Controls
              2. NotReadyForPrimeTime
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Yeah, I shipped out Petrovic earlier in hopes this would work. Wish I had considered this earlier and not brought Petrovic in on WC in GW30 tbh.

                Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Not Sterling? Interesting, not sure if that makes Palmer better or worse

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Palmer can't get any better

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Yeah TC will be popular on him for those that have it still to play

            Open Controls
  14. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which 2 to transfer OUT for a -4 for Gordon & Son?

    A) Saka
    B) Havertz
    C) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I’ve got Garnacho that I can move out but not sure about that

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        I'd move Garnacho before AC.

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      See how the midweek games go. B plus one given the other 2 on pens.

      Open Controls
    3. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I have kept Salah and lost Saka on WC. Harder to tell which set of fixtures are the more difficult but Salah is still Salah even if he has not looked his normal self recently.
      I would lose Garnacho before any of them.

      Open Controls
  15. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    First crack at a WC no chips left. Is the bench ok if I have no chips left? Can’t bring myself to go more than double Chelsea or Spurs right now but open to options on this.
    .1 ITB

    Petrovic

    Scharr Gvardiol Porro

    Palmer Salah Foden Gordon Son

    Haaland Isak

    Turner Regullion Gabriel Mubama

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Don't do WC while one crack mate.

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        *on

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I wish !! Think I need some sleep so better not 🙂

          Open Controls
  16. akhilrajau
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Vicario [Onana]
    Romero, Gusto, Gvardiol, [Dalot, Burn]
    Son, Palmer, Bruno, Gordon[Foden]
    Haland, Jackson, Isak
    FT:wc, BANK:0.9m
    Please suggest on my wildcard.
    My possible thought is like onana -> Dubravka so can get some more fund in def. Any thoughts please or current is fine

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Pope could be back by 37

      Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I like the keeper move. But who would you change burn to? Would you try for an Arsenal defender with the funds or want a double week defender?

      Open Controls
      1. akhilrajau
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        For double player as I am planning for bb gw37. It's like burn, romero --> porro, schar

        Considering pop returns vicario, romero, gusto -> petrovic, porro, veltman

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I like Porro, Scharr - that’s what I am going with. And yeah just have the Che and Spurs keepers - why not. I can’t see Onassis keeping many CS.

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            * Onana

            Open Controls
            1. akhilrajau
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yea ageeed

              Open Controls
  17. Jafalad
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    74 pts. Is that any good?

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I dunno; how bout this hit?

      Time In Out Active
      19 Apr 15:56 Olise Garnacho GW34
      19 Apr 15:56 Eze Gross GW34
      19 Apr 15:56 Andersen Pedro Porro GW34

      Open Controls
  18. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    At least if Håland fails to play I'll get yet another Watkins haul off the bench... otherwise, a miserable GW.

    Open Controls
  19. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on the following backline? (WC35 & BB37)

    Petrovic (Pickford)
    Porro, Dalot, Burn (Gusto, Gvardiol)

    My only concern is how nailed is Gvardiol? Is there a better 4.9 max defender for BB37

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.