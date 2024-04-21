209
  1. tim
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Going to be an interesting day, I have Eze captain

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Nice. Good luck. I have Salah and it feels really dull. Wanted to get in Hamer and captain him but went with the herd.

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Last minute Solanke > Salah cap falls at first hurdle & Darwin can FO out my team for good 😀

    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      He has been horrendous, will bea pleasure ditching him for Isak.

    2. Orion
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Relax Salah will be great, cause my league opponent has TC him…

      1. ljuta zena
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        This

  3. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    I feel a Salah-KdB move coming on after this GW. Would leave me with no L'pool in my WC

    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Balance

  4. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Dammit. What happened to Udogie? Porro also looking iffy?

    Gusto, RAN, Udogie* (Gabriel, Bradley*) 0.0 bank

    a) Salah, Bradley > Bruno, Schar/Porro
    b) just FT, play Gabriel

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1781956439600136301?t=TTdT5nejkeW4kxS0zyr1Ow&s=19

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Faaak

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Klopp's presser on Thurs night:

    Salah’s form: “I am not particularly concerned. That's what Strikers do, that's what happens to Strikers, we have to go through this. He is one of the most experienced strikers.”

    Early sub against Atalanta then likely benched today haha

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      He will never bench him.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        He has many times before. Looks like he and Darwin are benched.

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Excellent. Darwin to haul in the next game and I captained Eze.

          Yessir...

      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        That's already untrue.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Frick. I had Jota in and the armband on him too but chickened out

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Salah will start on Wednesday and Jota won’t though

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Who knows but if I had to choose one match, I’d want Everton over Fulham

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Everton XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Young, Branthwaite, Tarkowski(c), Gueye, McNeil, Harrison, André Gomes, Doucouré, Calvert-Lewin

    Subs: Warrington, João Virgínia, Garner, Godfrey, Beto, Danjuma, Onana, Youssef Chermiti, Keane

    Nott'm Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Williams, Murillo, Niakhaté, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White(c), Reyna, Domínguez, Wood

    Subs: Omobamidele, Toffolo, Montiel, Sangaré, Elanga, Turner, Duarte Ribeiro, Yates, Origi

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Kept the faith.

      G. O. A. T.

    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Pickford to save my season.

    3. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Bran starts!!

  7. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Mykolenko!

  8. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Best transfer by pls ?tia* already have isak

    1 -4 havertz>gordon SHU. Bench foden
    2 -4 foden>gordon SHU
    3 play foden nfo. No hit

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      3

  9. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    My team for next week is
    Pickford
    Gabriel, Virgil, Reg
    Havertz, Salah, Sarabia, Saka, Palmer
    Haaland Solanke

    Neto, Zab, Mitchell, Darwin*

    Really want Isak for Darwin but don’t have enough so will have to take a -4 what’s the best transfer move to make to give me the funds? Also FH in 37 so don’t need to cover for that.

    A) Neto to Dubravka
    B) Solanke to Jackson
    C) Saka to Fernandes
    D) Virgil to Schar

    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Best def to bring in? Tia
      1 guardiol nfo WOL
      2 gusto dgw-avl TOT, whu
      3 cucurella
      4 schar SHU bur

      1. Mane Mane Mane
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah Schar or Gvardiol is the one I think not sure on the doublers?

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Schar. Best fixtures, doesn't rotate

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      D. I don't see many returns for Liverpool defence in those remaining games

      1. Mane Mane Mane
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah neither do I. I feel Schar is the pick but not an exciting one. Jackson is the exciting one but having seen him yesterday it’s putting me off haha

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          58 mins ago

          (Essentially) replacing Darwin with Jackson feels sideways 😀

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Great Branthwaite is back and RAN looks like a decent shout for the Bournemouth game.

