  1. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Who are the must-have picks on WC?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Palmer

    2. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      The watchlist was updated today.

    3. Messiah Hazard
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Foden, Son, Bruno, Haaland

    4. Grande Tubarão
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      What’s your login details? I’ll sort it

  2. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Hey guys didn’t watch the ARS game…who should I move ➡️ Gordon

    A) Havertz
    B) Saka

    1. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Watch the next game.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Both, two for one deal.

  3. tim
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Forgot armband on Eze, f me 😀

    1. Firminooooo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      What is the point. We all know you didn’t captain Eze away vsLiverpool last GW. Why do you wright this nonsensne?

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    GKs and DEFs will be the biggest dilemmas/headaches on my WC drafts.

    WC35 BB37
    XXX XXX
    Gabriel Porro XXX XXX XXX
    Son Palmer Gordon Bruno Foden
    Haaland Isak Jackson/Pedro

    GK: Onana, Vicario, Petrovic, Ederson
    DEF: Gusto, Burn/Schar/Trippier, Gvardiol/Akanji, Dalot

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      You are one of the people on here I regard as generally offering very sensible advice, so I suspect you have a plan, but for what its worth I'd suggest Onana & Ederson, and Gusto Schar & maybe a Spud, depending on funds.

      The only thing with Ederson would be the state of the title race and a possible appearance for Ortega, and my preference for a City attacking triple up.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      No WC but just for comparison:

      Saka > Gordon gives me your midfield this week for free
      Darwin > Isak -4 worth it this week? (has to be 2nd transfer due to funds)

      My defence is White Gabriel Schär and will keep that and get a couple of cheap dgw defenders for BB37
      No idea on goalkeeper at this stage. If I pick one they will inevitably get injured or benched.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Ignore this - I have Salah not Son, and will keep it that way.

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      if you have jackson who do you bench gw35? front 8 all have fab fixtures

  5. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    FH is all well and good, but I've missed looking at my old team.

    Onana (Kelleher)
    Schar Gabriel Gusto (Branthwaite Udogie)
    Salah Foden Son Palmer (Garnacho)
    Hojlund Haaland Isak

    Just BB37 left to worry about. 0.2ITB

    Is it worth doing:-
    Nacho Udogie Kelleher > Gordon Bavies Petrovic for -4?

    Could wait a week to do the keepers I suppose.

    1. pablo discobar
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      How can it be-4 if your on FH? Wouldn't it be a -8?

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yes it would. I was looking at the -4 without the keeper change, thinking I'd do that another week, and confusing myself royally.
        Doh!

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          But anyway...........

    2. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Seen worse, Gordon would need to do most of the scoring with the DGWers chipping in.

  6. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    How would you rank these for next game: Odegaard, Havertz and Arsenal defender?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      The main reason I like a second Arsenal defender is the lack of alternatives, whereas there are quite a few mids from other teams that can equal or better a second Arsenal mid.

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Not sure for GW34 there is..already own Eze Diaz Salah Saka and Odegaard I wouldn't want anyone else not even Olise

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Oh you're talking for the next match, not the next game week. Didn't realise it was a mostly pointless question as what can you do about it anyway?

  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB team for GW37? Building a team now with GW37 in mind

    Verbruggen Fabianski
    Schar Gusto Porro Dalot Brathwaite
    Kdb Foden Gordon Palmer Son
    Haaland Werner Isak

  8. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Missed the game, did Saka look any better last night?

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    kdb or foden on wc ? cheers

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      foden means I could afford bruno instead of garnacho, but having bruno would give me real benching headache for gw35 (i wouldnt mind benching garnacho even if home to burnley)

