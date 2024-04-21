54
  1. The Left Duke #3
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    FH

    Pros - Eze (C) Olise Pickford and Solanke all stepping up today

    Cons - Going Munoz and Darwin over Trent and Mateta is a tough one to take.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good luck > bad. Take the win!

  2. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Wow, 97 with the second round of games to go. It's been a bad couple of week so I'm really happy 🙂

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Well done!

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        40 mins ago

        Thank you. Not trying to gloat

        1. el polako
          • 6 Years
          38 mins ago

          Why not?
          We all play the game for weeks like this, when it (rarely) happens - crlebrate, gloat, brag.
          It’s all part of the game.

          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            32 mins ago

            Yeah and then u get slated.

            1. el polako
              • 6 Years
              26 mins ago

              He’s got 97 reasons to not worry about haters.

    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Nice one! And I’m happy with 72 plus 11 to play. Well done so far

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Thank you. A really good score, well done.

        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers

    3. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Fantastic. My first good GW so far this season,on 87.

    4. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Epic.....well done. For me, 62 with 13 to go and I'm pleased!

    5. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      Can I join in too - 81 with 11 left to play

    6. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Huge score. 72 with 11 to play here, halved my rank

    7. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Fair play. 61 for me with 11 (12 with C) to go, and even that's a 30% green down where I am in the half-mill ranks

      97 is epic, and I'd be shouting about it if it were me, so shout away.

    8. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Amazing, well done!

      1. Davemc23
        • 12 Years
        just now

        86 so far. 97 is mega! GW rank must be very low???

    9. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Congrats!! That’s a helluva score so far! I’m contrast, I missed the deadline and am on 21! Oooops! 🙂

  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Eze captain and Mateta not so bad. 60 behind in one ML and 1st in the other.
    Not too shabby

  4. Davemc23
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    86 so far. 97 is mega! GW rank must be very low?

  5. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    WC active. Couple of questions:

    1. Best striker
    a) Jackson
    b) Werner
    c) Solanke - thinking he could do well with single fixture as he actually knows where the goal is

    2. Best keeper pairing?
    a) Petrovic Areola
    b) Petrovic Onana
    c) Other

  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    To think Homo sapiens have been present for only 0.006% of the history of planet Earth is truly mind boggling.

  7. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would you start Maguire or Gabriel->Schar/Akanji?

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If I was losing Gab for anyone, it'd be for Schar.
      And I wouldn't be starting slabhead at any point. Ever

  8. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Henderson & Hee Chan over Pickford & Olise on FH hurts

  9. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    £0.1 short of this WC team at the moment. Any way to cut £0.1 without significantly weakening the team (need it to be functional for BB37)?

    Onana - Petrović
    Schär - Porro - Gabriel - Gvardiol - Van Hecke
    Son - Foden - Maddison - Palmer - Gordon
    Haaland - Isak - N. Jackson

    Cheers!

    1. Coaly
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jackson to Werner?

      Or Van Hecke down

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        3 Spurs so will have to adjust somewhere.

        No good 4.0s anywhere? Not good enough to BB at least

        1. Coaly
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Maddison out

          1. Ibralicious
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Garnacho over Maddison could be an option, just don't know how much I trust United

    2. thepancakeman123
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gabriel > Burn maybe?

      1. thepancakeman123
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        You have 3 Newcastle players, I'm an idiot ignore me haha

        1. thepancakeman123
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Could do Schar to Burn though

          1. Ibralicious
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            This works - cheers!

            Anywhere you would use the extra £1.0? Gabriel to White? Van Hecke to £5.1?

            1. thepancakeman123
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              No worries!

              Van Hecke > Maguire probably, since you're 0.1 off Dalot. I know we've just seen United concede 3 to Coventry but I still think Maguire is better than Van Hecke lol

              1. Ibralicious
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Haha, worth a shout! Though you read my mind regarding concerns having just watched that disgrace of a game

    3. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Maddison to Garnacho frees up some cash. You could also go Gusto instead of Petrovic as your third Chelsea.

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Worth pondering but don't know if I trust United yet...

  10. thepancakeman123
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which move would you make with this team??

    Petrovic*
    Gusto*, Burn, Van Hecke
    Salah, Foden, Palmer*, Son*, Garnacho
    Haaland, Isak

    Onana, Darwin, Udogie*, Bradley

    A) Udogie > Porro (if fit)
    B) Udogie > Schar
    C) Salah > Gordon/Bruno and play Van Hecke
    D) Both Udogie and Salah out for a -4

  11. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    FH as bad as my whole season pfff

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Literally have to be very skilled to have all 50/50 wrong

  12. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Watching forest highlights. What a joke that club are making a statement like that about these decisions. They should be deducted more points for questioning the integrity of the officials.

  13. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Why does jota have an assist?

    1. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Fouled for the Trent free kick

    2. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Trent freekick I guess?

  14. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    My midfield is….

    Salah, Saka, Havertz. Palmer, Eze…

    Who goes for Son???

    Out of Havertz and Eze I think….???

    Thoughts welcomed!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. AARON-1
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm avoiding Son for this particular tricky double.
      My attention will switch to Isak and Gordon for Sheff Utd at home

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good call mate!! I’m going for Schar over a Spurs defender this week too, seems sensible!!

    2. Not again Shirley
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Salah as he is as much use as a chocolate fire guard these days (and will free up a stack of money).

  15. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bought VVD & Diaz for a -4, have semenyo instead of mateta, still a small green just outside 50k
    Onto next round of this double GW

    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I shrugged Mateta off last minute and kept Haaland, having deliberated that move all week on here.

      Can't believe you're able to move to the next one so quick, but will take a page out of your book and set up my WC35 tonight

  16. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wildcard draft:

    Vebruggen Onana
    Schar Walker Gusto Gabriel Porro
    Foden Son B.Fernandes Gordon Palmer
    N.Jackson Haaland Isak

    Still have 1.1m to play with so could go for trips if he is fit. Anything else worth doing with the money? I'm not really massively keen on any of the keepers.

  17. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Do you think Salah will start on Wednesday?

