  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    It's the Final Countdown

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Is anyone else just planning for up to DGW37 and hoping GW38 takes care of itself somehow?

  2. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone considering Trippier on WC? Bench until fit which will hopefully be before 37?

  3. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    is Haaland expected to play the next few games?

  4. Bob B
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    With Gusto and Udogie out for this gameweek,

    my defence is Ait-Nouri, Porro, Burn.

    Would you use a transfer to bring in a new defender for Udogie or roll it into next week?

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is Gusto defo out?

