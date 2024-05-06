244
  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Has anyone figured out the answer to Isak vs Wilson GW37 debate?

    1. Real Socially Distant
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Buy both

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Correct - gold star for you my friend!

        1. Real Socially Distant
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          I'm already thinking of both for my team. On FH this week. Also thinking of sticking the C on Isak for a slight differential

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Would have to miss out on Jackson

  2. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Petrovic Onana
    Porro Burn White Saliba Maguire
    Son Johnson Foden Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Watkins Isak
    BB
    2fts, 1.7itb

    Thinking
    Maguire and Watkins to Gvardiol and Jackson.
    Johnson out for a hit worth it?
    Maybe Gallagher/Richarlison/Bruno?

  3. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    BB37, 1FT, 4.0 itb

    Petrovic, Neto
    Gabriel, Branthwaite, Gusto, Gvardiol, RAN
    KdB, Bruno, Palmer, Gordon, Havertz
    Haaland, Isak, Solanke

    Thinking about doing a -8 and selling Neto, Gusto, Solanke and bring in a gk who plays double, Burn and Jackson.
    A playing gk should probably at least get 4p in 2 games so should be even with the -4 hit and hopefully some extra point..
    Thoughts on that?

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Seem reasonable moves

  4. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Who scores more till the end of the season?

    A) Havertz + Dalot + 4 points
    B) Bruno + Emerson Royal

    Cheers!

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      A

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      A

  5. Aster
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Wilson or Jackson?

    Have Isak

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Jackson

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yeah, also gravitating towards him

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Any chance A could outscore B?

    A - Gordon, Isak, Gvardiol and -8
    B - Bruno KDB Munoz (Wolves away)

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Definitely possible

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        cheers. haven't owned newcastle at all for the run in and just about getting by. not sure i can mitigate their attackers playing a defensively naive Brighton and an almost defender-less United though now

  7. thepancakeman123
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Neither of them ae great, but who's the better 5th defender for bench boost?

    A) Dalot
    B) Dunk

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      dunk just maybe with the increased goal threat

    2. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I am currently leaning towards Dunk.

  8. Traction Engine Foot
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Is this worth -8 on BB?

    Morris, Zabarnyi, Reguilon to Jackson, Burn, Romero

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      i doubt spurs keep a cs so romero to reguilon for a -4 might not pay off. other 2 look good

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thanks, yeah Reg has decent attacking threat too

  9. Mamun
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Who is the better option for GW37?
    A) A. Isak
    B) C. Wilson

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Isak

  10. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Best captain shot in DGW37 not named Erling Haaland?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      bruno if fit, isak

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Isak . Dare I say...son...

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Jackson

      Palmer

      If he gets service Son

      Gordon

      1. GoingUpUpUp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        With the cameo from Rich yesterday, I think Son could be pushed wide which reduces his goal scoring chances. I’m debating moving Son on for Foden (it’s that gw38 fixture that keeps tempting me back though)

        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Son only looked like scoring (and did) when Rich came on tbf

        2. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Reckon Richarlison gets both games + final game v Shef United on sunday?

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Isak

  11. Tomsk
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Anyone going with Richarlison?
    Burnley and Sheff Utd coming up and probably playing out of position.

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      yeah good punt, made the cf position his for the run in yesterday

    2. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Been in my team for two gws now.

    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Looked good when he came on. Ange’s comments after the game sound very much like they’ll take care of him. Will he play the double plus the final game on sunday?

    4. Fintroy
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Tread carefully, Ange is obsessed with Sarr and will probably start him again...despite his utter uselessness

  12. Edalock
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    BB37
    Petrovic Onana
    Gvardiol Burn Gabriel Van Hecke Gusto
    Palmer Son Gordon Garnacho Saka
    Haaland Isak Muniz
    2FT

    Saka, Muniz, VanHecke to Foden, J.pedro, Braithwaite (-4)

    Thoughts

  13. @FPL__Engineer
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Gutted Jackson first on bench, hoping for a fernandez hatty or no show

  14. anthony.ch
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Isak Mateta Watkins
    Worth taking a -8 hit to bring in Haaland + (a)Jackson/(b)Wilson ?

  15. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Does these seem like reasonable moves? BB37:

    Kelleher, Darwin, Maguire -> Petrovic, Walker, Jackson -8.

    Gives me this BB-team:

    Dubravka Petrovic

    Gvardiol Walker Gabriel Branthwaite Porro

    Gordon Palmer Garnacho Son Saka

    Haaland Isak Jackson

    As always, other suggestions also welcomed!

  16. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Best defender max 5.8 ideally a doubler 37 but not City, Newcastle or Chelsea?
    I’m thinking Romero or does anyone have any better suggestions please?
    Cheers!

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I am thinking Everton

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I’m a sucker for a doubler though and with BB should have 15, but fair point

  17. kanat_karktl
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    is it no brainer to bring DW players for non-playing ones (Kelleher, Van Hecke, Darwin?) on Bench Boost for -8 or even -12?

    1. kanat_karktl
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      *DGW players

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yeah

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Without a doubt.

      Only hesitation is over decent single gw players with a good fixture in gw38.

  18. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    It worth selling Saka for Son or Richarlison?

    Currently have 11 DGWs
    Will BB this week Pickford Saka Gab and White.

  19. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Is maguire to romero crazy if own porro too?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      What part of recent games has made you think I want double spurs defense?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        V true!

    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      BB team below. I need to find a replacement for Maguire (up to 5.4M), but already have three from City, Newcastle and Chelsea. IFT.

      Ederson | Petrovic
      Burn | Porro | Gabriel | White | Maguire*
      Foden | Palmer | Son | Bruno | Gordon
      Haaland | Jackson | Isaak

      a) Dalot
      b) Dunk
      c) Romero / VDV
      d) Branthwaite (sgw only)

      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Sorry, reply fail....that should have been a separate post. But in answer to your question, no it could be an okay move but they haven't been able to keep a clean sheet for a while.

      2. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        A

    3. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      No I don’t think so. I know defence for cleanies isn’t good, but I’m sure he’s had 5 goals and come close a few times recently. I’m defo thinking about it as under lying stats are decent as well

  20. Greavsie
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Who wins:

      A) Eze and 3 points
      B) Dalot and garnacho

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        A

