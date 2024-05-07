68
  1. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    I have 2 United players, Bruno and Dalot, in my team and don't feel confident about BB37 with both of them. What would you do with 2 FTs? Maxed out City, Chelsea and Newcastle...

    1) Bruno to Havertz
    2) Dalot to Romero
    3) Both

    Petrovic Ederson
    Gabriel White Burn Porro Dalot
    Foden Palmer Son Gordon Bruno
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Keep Dalot and wait for Bruno news

  2. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bottomed at end of last article. 2FT with Schar and possibly Bruno injured. A rival this round has Burn so the obvious move of Schar to Burn isn't ideal.

    None of the other Newcastle defenders feel nailed enough. I'm tripled on City and Chelsea. Already have Porro (which is one more Spurs defender than I feel comfortable with) and Branthwaite. Have Gabriel and can't afford White or Saliba (unless Bruno is out and removed to make funds). Don't want any Man United defenders.

    Really struggling with who to get. I guess it's probably Burn, Livramento or Romero as doublers or a SGW player....?

    1. GE
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Maybe Dunk?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Yeah I've looked at Brighton and don't fancy going there

    2. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Are you chasing or defending? If defending then the move to burn is ok? Or could you gamble / wait for news on Trippier?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        It's a cup match, we're both on BB and 12/15 identical. Tie breaker is rank so finishing level isn't an option for me.

        Trippier ok, but can't see him playing 180 in a double after so long out (and funds would be an issue unless Bruno is downgraded)

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      You could wait for news on Trippier to see if he's back in time for the double, and downgrade Bruno to someone like Richarlison perhaps?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah sensible. I thought about Bruno & Burn to Havertz & White - Richarlison could be an option too (and allows Trippier). But if Bruno plays I might be tempted to hold and do Onana to Pickford instead which doesn't free up enough cash

    4. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Will you be playing BB? If not then play 3 defenders and capatilize mid/strikers to get more points overall

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sorry yeah BB - hence why I'm worrying about 5 defenders

    5. Zogzeg
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Reguilon's last 5 GWs: 9 8 7 1 8 - worth a shout away at Bournemouth (on the beach?)

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Good suggestion thanks. With Arsenal and Everton already it spreads the risk amongst SGW defenders rather than doubling on them

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Does this FH team look alright?

    Petrovic
    Gvardiol Porro Cucurella
    Foden Son Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Isak Wilson

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Solid

    2. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Preferable to mine (below)!

    3. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      I like it. Wilson or Bruno G, I don't know which of those 2 would be best. Bruno G seems more locked in, where I fear Wilson whom is still not back on full time might not start both

      1. Willllsonnn!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yeah but every chance of scoring even if it's off the bench. This is my favourite differential punt

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bruno plays Arsenal. So thats almost a single gameweek for him. Plus injury concerns. Wilson even with 120 minutes combined and with United as one of his opponents has a better potential I feel.

        1. Pedersen
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Bruno G is from Newcastle 🙂

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Aah! My bad. Haha. Bruno G would be too much of a punt I think.

            1. Pedersen
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Averages higher points than Wilson last 3 games where Wilson played

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          120 mins might be optimistic for Wilson.

          I don't think it's the same scenario between Isak and Wilson at Elland Road iirc, on pens etc.

          That was a captain dilemma anyhow which worked out well for some.

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Which differential would you recommend instead? Striker or mid.

    4. il Brutto
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'd definitely have KDB on a FH.

  4. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Am I best off using the FH this week rather than in 38? Looking at my team, I'd probably want most of these players in 38?

    Vicario (Henderson)
    White Gabriel Gusto (Ait Nouri Zabarnyi)
    Son KDB Foden Palmer (Havertz)
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    1. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would FH 37 and maximizing doublers. I fear some teams might not have anything to play for in 38 and make that week hard to predict

      1. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        True, but at the same time using in 38 would allow me to react to any surprise leaked benchings?

        1. Pedersen
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          This is a big maybe. If no leaks comes or leaks are wrong due to managers playing u19 players or something instead, it can make it impossible to predict.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'd FH this week. 38 always tough to predict and inevitable some high owned pick is benched to give some 16 year old prodigy a chance

      1. Willllsonnn!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Isn't that more of a reason to FH38?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          In a way but the basic point is it's hard to call.

          Including the rotations.

          Team leaks might help but it's not ideal.

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah I guess in the world where you get plenty of leaks, it probably is. Just make sure you lock in something solid well before deadline if the site crashes!

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Hold on, until LSP's reply, I thought that was a FH37 team 😀

            So probably FH38 then

    3. L S P
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      You already have most of the key 37 DGWers so FH seems a waste plus FHing in 38 is way more fun.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        There is this.

        FH into the squads who need to put out their strongest side.

      2. Willllsonnn!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I am FH38 and agree, looking forward to the fun

  5. Pedersen
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    What would you do with 1 Ft this week?
    Petrovic
    Gvardiol Gusto* Brantwaite
    Foden Son Palmer Gordon Bruno*
    Haaland Isak
    (Leno Watkins Reguilion Saliba)

    Have 10 doublers. Is fixing the doubters or perhaps selling single for doubler worth it? I would really like some suggestions

    1. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      TBF your team looks decent! 2FT in 38 might be useful!

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Obviously depends on news on your flagged players, but if it's positive I'd go with that. If both Gusto and Bruno out I'd play Saliba

  6. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    For last two GWS , Who to get in ur team ?
    A- KDB
    B- Gordon

    1. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      KDB

    2. il Brutto
      • 10 Years
      just now

      KDB

  7. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    White Gabriel Saka Solankè >
    Branthwhite Van de Ven KDB
    Wilson
    For -8
    Yaaaaaaaaay
    Nope

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Of course not

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Definitely do that ……

    3. Willllsonnn!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Arsenal could have a field day at Utd and score more than some SGWers imo, so I probably wouldn't get rid of them all for a big hit

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Not to mention that GW38 exists

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Short answer? No.

      Long answer? Nooooooooooooo. Nope. No way. Not a chance. Nein. No.

    5. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Thxxxxx

  8. Edalock
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you sell Gusto to buy Jackson as a Petrovic, Palmer owner on BB?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nope

      1. Edalock
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who would you replace Muniz with instead?

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Wilson

          1. Edalock
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Already have 3 Newcastle assets unfortunately

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Assuming for free and you get news Gusto is likely out, I think so

      1. Edalock
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes for free, got 2FT

  9. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    White Gabriel Saka Solankè >>
    Branthwhite Van de Ven KDB
    Wilson
    For -8
    Yaaaaaaaaay
    Nope

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Of course not

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Okay 🙁
        So Who to get KDB or Gordon ?

        1. Edalock
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          KDB for me. City in a monster in the finale

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Definitely do that ….

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Déjà Vu?

  10. Old Gregg
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which move please.

    How valuable is 2FT in 38.

    2FT

    A) Maguire > Webster/
    b) Ederson + Maguire > Henderson + Gvardiol
    C) Ederson + Maguire > verbruggen + Gvardiol

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Can be very valuable. But really depends how much your player's team's have to play for. Don't like the look of Brighton as an option nor the sideways City move so none of them for me really

  11. il Brutto
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bin one

    a) Havertz
    b) Saka

    Get one

    x) KDB
    y) Foden

  12. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    After that utd performance I'm feeling much less confident about benching Saka this week.

  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Was walking down the road this evening when a guy walked up to me and asked, "are you the guy who won the cup game by 1 point with the help of Munoz and Mateta despite your opponent getting Jackson off the bench which helped you into SFs of the £300 tournament?".

    Yes, I was that guy, but I smiled and walked away as I don't like to boast about my wins. Just keep it humble.

  14. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Best Chelsea defender to own for DG37 in terms of "nailedness" and threat?

    Thinking of Thiago Silva but not sure...

