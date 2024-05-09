With six teams ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 37, the Scout Squad is predominantly made up of those players in action twice.
In this feature, our resident writers – Sam, Tom J (in for Marc), Tom F and Neale – get the chance to nominate an 18-man longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.
All four panelists explain their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.
The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.
The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m. Occasionally, therefore, cheaper alternatives have to be found.
Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:
- At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
- At least one sub-£5.0m defender
- At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
- At least one sub-£7.0m forward
- No more than three players from the same club
SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 37
