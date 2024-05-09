153
153 Comments Post a Comment
  1. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    One FT, no chips left and 5 DGW players + Bruno and Schar.

    A) Schar > Cucurella
    B) Bruno > Gordon
    C) Bruno > Richarlison
    D) Bruno, Schar > Son, Gusto (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      If I was in your position I'd wait for Bruno news then do C

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      B if Bruno is out

      Open Controls
    3. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gordons form, team form, fixtures incl home make him stand out

      Open Controls
  2. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Who scores more?

    A) Richarlison + Dunk + Branthwaite + Ederson
    B) Havertz + Walker + Romero + Onana (+ 2 points)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Best keeper for BB37 to pair up with Dubravka?

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
    3. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers both, much appreciated.

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ha ha. Can see them getting one game each.
        I’m going with Vicario and play against Shu in 38.

        Open Controls
  4. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    ????

    1 Romero Ederson Bruno
    2 Onana Gvardiol Ricarlison

    ???

    Open Controls
  5. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Non-bb for 37.
    2FTs and thinking about selling the players in capitals.

    Petrovic (Kelleher)
    GUSTO, SCHAR, Porro (Gabriel, Reguilon)
    Palmer, Son, Foden
    PEDRO, Isak, Haaland
    (6.5m itb)

    Any advice?
    Is Jackson essential?
    Or go for 2 better defenders?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      …missed off 2 midfielders! - Gordon and (Havertz)

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I am going Pedro so i can get Salah GW38 and he is on pens, and, yes Jackson was good away to Villa, and may have found his MOJO. Depends on your GW38 move

      Yes Schar needs to go, Gusto could sit on the bench for Gabriel? Havertz against that MAN Utd defence could score more.

      I think if Burnley are 2-0 down they will give up and it could be a spurs CS at last

      I doubt you'll be playing Jackson's last game.

      If I was high in the ranking /holding I would definitely go Jackson, but as I say I am punting on Pedro pens as I am chasing

      Open Controls
  6. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Salah Saka or Havertz for GW38?

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      saka

      Open Controls
  7. Erez Avni
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    BB37

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Regulion Doughty
    Foden Palmer Saka Son
    Isak Haaland Morris

    Areola Granacho Gusto schar

    The obvious move: Schar to Gvardiol but what else?

    A. Moris to Wilson (-4)
    B. Granacho to Gordon (-4)
    C. Gusto & Moris to Burn & Jackson (-8)

    Open Controls
  8. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    On BB.
    Would ideally like to do the following for -8
    Van Hecke > Trippier
    Kelleher > Vicario
    Bruno > KdB
    Hojlund > Jackson

    But 0.5m off.
    Where is the compromise please? Either to save the half mill or hold one of the 4.
    Doubled on City, New & Che.
    Thinking 90 minutes worst case of Trippier is more fun than 180 of most of the dross, and Gvardiol might only get 90 anyway (would also rule out Kev)

    Open Controls
  9. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone else just waiting for Bruno news, no pictures United training?

    Open Controls
    1. banzai76
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      He's distinctly absent
      https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/training-update-from-carrington-on-9-may-2024

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Have maguire and schar to deal with. Seems like a -4 will be on the cards for me. (Have 2ft)

        Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not interested in any United players, they look awful. Bruno the only one you would consider but without being fit there is no point gambling on him playing. Plenty alternatives who double this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Already have 3 Chelsea city spurs Newcastle so options are limited

        Open Controls
        1. iCon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Same boat here...will wait for presser but Garnacho likely the best alternative if he's out

          Open Controls
          1. Hurnt
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Agree him and gross seem the only ones to look at

            Bruno to arsenal mid 38 was the plan so tempted with that also

            Open Controls
            1. iCon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yeah, considering Trossard as a differential maybe?

              Open Controls
              1. Hurnt
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                I’d prob chose between saka and havertz personally but tross could be a great differential

                Open Controls
          2. iCon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Or a Gross punt

            Open Controls
  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Villa bench is nonexistent, all hangs on their strong Xl and a decent start or they are done.

    Open Controls
  11. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    BB this week-what’s best moves here?

    Areola Kaminski
    Porro Gusto Gabriel Branthwaite VVD
    Saka Son Gordon Palmer Foden
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    A. VVD & Kaminski > Gvardiol & Keeper (Pickford/Onana/Raya)
    B. VVD & Saka > Burn & KDB

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A Raya

      Open Controls
  12. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Preferred duo here folks???

    A- Foden and Porro
    Or
    B- KDB and Romero

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      B if chasing

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! B seems sensible for me!!

        Open Controls
  13. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would this -12 be worth it? On BB

    Dubravka Gusto Maguire Hojlund

    To

    Raya Porro Trippier Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Should definitely pay off mate imo(including 38 too) like the Trippier pick!!

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I have to replace Dubravka & Maguire.
        The question is whether to take extra hits for Gusto & Hojlund

        Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Would need quite a few points on the BB to make up for the -12.

      Open Controls
  14. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any reason not to do Watkins - Jackson?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      He can score against anyone
      Jackson is all about the double - hauled last week but Chelsea are much weaker away from home

      Open Controls
  15. Slartibartfast
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    If you could pick only one... Foden or Gordon?

    Open Controls
  16. Kish10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Need some advice friends.

    Ederson, vicario
    Porro, Gabriel, burn, branthwaite, maguire
    Son, Gordon, foden, palmer, Bruno
    Haaland, isak, Jackson

    Have 2 FT and 0.6m ITB. Thinking either:

    A) maguire & Bruno -> cucurella & havertz
    B) maguire, Bruno & ederson -> gvardiol, saka & petrovic for -4

    Open Controls
    1. Slartibartfast
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      b for me

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.