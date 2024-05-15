Two more matches take place on Wednesday evening to round off Double Gameweek 37.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea kicks off at 19:45 BST, with Manchester United v Newcastle United getting underway 15 minutes later.

There are two changes for the hosts at the Amex Stadium.

Joao Pedro returns from a minor ankle injury to oust Danny Welbeck up front, while Tariq Lamptey comes in for the injured Joel Veltman in defence.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes just one change to the team that won 3-2 at Nottingham Forest.

It’s not an enforced one but is predictable nonetheless as it involves a benching for veteran Thiago Silva in the middle fixture of a three-game week.

Malo Gusto is given a start in his stead.

Reece James is again among the substitutes after his bright cameo on Saturday, as is Christopher Nkunku.

Joining them on the Chelsea bench is the fit-again Ben Chilwell, who was back in training this week.

While the team news on the south coast is pertinent enough to Fantasy managers, the teamsheets at Old Trafford are more newsworthy.

There’s only one change apiece in this fixture but they are significant alterations.

Bruno Fernandes is fit enough to start, interestingly taking the place of Rasmus Hojlund.

Lisandro Martínez and Marcus Rashford also recover from injury but are only on the bench.

The headline news from the Newcastle camp doesn’t involve a starting XI change.

Alexander Isak, who came off unwell in the draw with Brighton, is fit enough to retain his place.

Eddie Howe’s sole alteration sees Kieran Trippier make his first start for Newcastle since early March.

Out goes Tino Livramento, who isn’t in the matchday squad. The Magpies say his season has now ended thanks to an ankle injury.

Nick Pope is on the bench for the third game in a row, so Martin Dubravka starts again.

Fabian Schar is among the substitutes, making an early return from a hamstring injury that threatened to end his season.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Igor; Gross, Gilmour; Buonanotte, Enciso, Adingra; Pedro.

Subs: Steele, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Barco, Baleba, Fati, Offiah, Atom.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Thiago Silva, Sterling, Ugochukwu, Nkunku, Chilwell, James, Colwill, Casadei.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, Amrabat, Diallo, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes.

Subs: Bayindir, Martinez, Rashford, Eriksen, Hojlund, Antony, Kambwala, Forson, Collyer.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, J Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Schar, Dummett, Joelinton, Ritchie, Barnes, Pope, Almiron, White, A Murphy.



