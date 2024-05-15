7
7 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    C'mon the Geordies

    Open Controls
  2. Bonus magnet
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Of course no Livramento

    I’m def cursed this season

    Open Controls
  3. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ugh no Livra. My only real differential.

    Open Controls
  4. BIG BOY BRUNO
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    COME ON BRUNO BABY

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Please PLEASE no

      Open Controls
      1. BIG BOY BRUNO
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Non captainer?

        Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Oh, 5 players left in action

    Palmer
    Jackson
    Isak
    Gordon
    The one we can't mention anymore

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.