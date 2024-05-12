54
54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Early final GW thoughts, bench/sell Gordon and Jackson, get Arsenal mid, what else?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Defo play Jackson

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Team may be too packed, I think him and Gordon can be dropped if we consider the popular picks

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I'm looking at Olise/Eze in for Gordon. Then only Isak with an away game in my team

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            CP sounds fun but AV will be fighting for 4th?

            Open Controls
            1. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Yep. Or look at BJ vs shu. Not sure which Pool player I would get at that proce point

              Open Controls
              1. Atimis
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Yeah Pool could be nice, and BJ as well

                Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'm selling Bruno for havertz/trossard

      Team will be
      Vicario
      Porto gvardiol white
      Foden arsenal mid Palmer son
      Haaland Jackson isak

      Not sure who to c yet

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah my main transfer will be also Bruno to Arsenal mid but would like to add some more spice

        Open Controls
  2. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Need Arsenal to show up today. Clean sheet would be huge for me

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      United will score

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Probably yes

        Open Controls
  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Which clubs do you see as the best fit for Eze and Olise?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      City or Chelsea

      Open Controls
    2. BIG BOY BRUNO
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      They strike me as the sort of players who thrive at clubs like Palace, big fish small pond and all that

      Open Controls
      1. Pedersen
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Exactly this. I think if they try to go to bigger club they will end up on bench and sold off in some years to low ranking club

        Open Controls
    3. Kane not win a trophy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Depends which club Glasner goes to next.

      It is incredible how he transformed Palace. But he did a great job before in Frankfurt.

      I wouldn't be surprised if he goes to WestHam, ManU or Liverpool with at least on of his assets following him.

      Open Controls
      1. Kane not win a trophy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        If he *went
        Sorry

        Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Abroad.

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Crystal Palace or Arsenal.

      Not Chelsea.

      Open Controls
    6. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Any club as long as they avoid the position of Man Utd & Chelsea.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        *poison

        Open Controls
    7. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Not Man Utd.

      Open Controls
  4. Kane not win a trophy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Isak can't be that ill. Didn't he even start at the ESC last night?

    Open Controls
  5. el polako
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Season over.

    Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Norwich home to Leeds United shortly in the play offs.

    Who do you reckon wins that game?

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Hopefully Leeds but have no faith in them at this stage.

      Open Controls
  7. drughi
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    What difference a transfer can make. Two weeks ago I was selling salah and van hecke. The two choices i was struggling with was either saka and gvardiol and saka in or KDB and white. Went with kdb and white and now instead of being top 100 in the world I will struggle to keep my spot in the top 1k. Unreal

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Writing this post with a Juve top on vintage 1995 1996 away

      Top 1000 is still bloody amazing!!!

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        42 mins ago

        nice the yellow and blue ? hopefully I can still get it, only been top 1 k once before but I'm afraid I messed up when I went KDB and white over saka and gvardiol. Its like 30 points difference, cant believe it

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          Yep yellow and blue 🙂 gl for the rest of your season.

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            With yellow stars on the shoulders?
            I think.
            Fabrizzio Ravanelli.

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 6 Years
              31 mins ago

              Danone

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 9 Years
                27 mins ago

                Actually Sony but same area 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. el polako
                  • 6 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Yeah classic.
                  My first ever knock off football shirt was Del Piero, around 1997-1999

                  Open Controls
                  1. drughi
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    del piero one of my favourite players

                    Open Controls
            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 9 Years
              28 mins ago

              Yep that one haha

              Open Controls
          2. drughi
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            cheers same to you

            Open Controls
  8. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Need Bruno to start

    I’m upto 9.5k now

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yea but arsenal gonna win 5-0

      Open Controls
  9. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Really bad play not taking the -4 to do walker to gvardiol last night…

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not bad play at all. Couldn't predict gvardiol was going to score 2 goals
      I always advise against taking hits for defenders anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Really no luck ytd. So i end up doing walker to akanji. End up who would expect walker to sub in and manage to get the clean sheet points too):

        Open Controls
  10. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bit stuck as to what to do for 38. 1 FT and 0.4 ITB

    Any transfer's you can see, also is the bench correct?

    Raya
    Walker / White / Porro
    Son / Havertz / Foden / Palmer
    Haaland / Jackson / Isak

    Petrovic | Gordon | Romero | Burn

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  11. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Best CPL option for GW38?
    A) Olise
    B) Eze
    C) Mateta

    Open Controls
  12. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Kind of relying on a Bruno hattrick to save my season.

    Bet he doesn't play

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Didnt he train?

      Open Controls
    2. BIG BOY BRUNO
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Funny I need the opposite so I get Gvardiol Triple Captain!

      Open Controls
      1. tommo-uk-
        • 11 Years
        just now

        You TC Bruno? Ballsy, Brave or bizarre? Not sure

        Open Controls
  13. sankalparora07
      18 mins ago

      Double ARS attack or double ARS defence for GW38?

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        attack, fancy everton to score

        Open Controls
      2. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Defence. Everton don’t score many

        Open Controls
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Attack 100%

        Open Controls
    • tommo-uk-
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’m 100% not captaining Haaland in the final Gameweek. If Arsenal win today I’m all in on Saka or Havertz.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.