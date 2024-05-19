5
5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    See https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/05/19/2023-24-fpl-winner-jonas-sand-labakk-crowned-champion/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26621547 for the GW38 Rough with the Smooth hot topic.

    Open Controls
  2. HOTSPURS86
      34 mins ago

      Many congratulations to the Scummers for finishing second, and winning NOTHING!

      Open Controls
    • Threat Level Midnight
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Spent my least amount of time here in my 5-6 years playing by a longshot. Finished 5k OR and by far my best finish. Moral of the story: Make your own decisions boys and girls. Stop letting other people do it 😉

      Open Controls
    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      When will FPL launch for the new season?

      Open Controls
    • RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Well…….as some may already know if was on earlier, I lost my main ML today after leading it all season, it’s deflating, but have accepted it now, no other choice really have ya haha.
      Won some other ML’s though so not all bad.

      Finished 55k in the end, I still have to be happy with that after a poor last couple seasons.
      I just wanted to thank you all for whatever help people may have given me throughout this season, it’s extremely appreciated.

      Losing that ML will leave a bitter taste for a couple days, but ah well.
      If it happened to anyone else today I feel your pain.

      This game hey…….

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.