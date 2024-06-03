Euro 2024 friendlies: When every country is playing this week

The pre-European Championship friendlies will be an important watch for Euro 2024 Fantasy managers.

They’ll give a good indication of who will be lining up come Matchday 1 of this summer’s tournament in Germany.

We might also learn new information on tactics and set piece takers, as well as the fitness of some key injury doubts.

We’ll report on all the major talking points from these warm-up games in our Scout Notes, so stay tuned for those.

Until then, here is a list of who is playing who and when.

Times given are in BST, while the teams in bold will be competing at the Euros.

Monday 3 June

Gibraltar v Scotland (17:00)

Croatia v North Macedonia (18:00)

Albania v Liechtenstein (19:00)

England v Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:45)

Germany v Ukraine (19:45)

Tuesday 4 June

Slovenia v Armenia (17:00)

Switzerland v Estonia (19:15)

Romania v Bulgaria (19:30)

Austria v Serbia (19:45)

Portugal v Finland (19:45)

Republic of Ireland v Hungary (19:45)

Italy v Turkey (20:00)

Wednesday 5 June

Slovakia v San Marino (17:00)

Denmark v Sweden (18:00)

Belgium v Montenegro (19:30)

France v Luxembourg (20:00)

Spain v Andorra (20:30)

Thursday 6 June

Netherlands v Canada (19:45)

Friday 7 June

Czech Republic v Malta (16:30)

Albania v Azerbaijan (18:00)

Romania v Liechtenstein (19:00)

England v Iceland (19:45)

Germany v Greece (19:45)

Poland v Ukraine (19:45)

Scotland v Finland (19:45)

Saturday 8 June

Slovenia v Bulgaria (14:00)

Hungary v Israel (17:00)

Sweden v Serbia (17:00)

Switzerland v Austria (17:00)

Portugal v Croatia (17:45)

Denmark v Norway (18:30)

Belgium v Luxembourg (19:00)

Spain v Northern Ireland (20:30)

Sunday 9 June

Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:45)

Montenegro v Georgia (19:45)

Slovakia v Wales (19:45)

France v Canada (20:15)

Monday 10 June

Czech Republic v North Macedonia (17:00)

Netherlands v Iceland (19:45)

Poland v Turkey (19:45)

Tuesday 11 June

Moldova v Ukraine (17:00)

Portugal v Republic of Ireland (19:45)



