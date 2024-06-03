How FPL managers can get a free Mini-League Mate 2023/24 review

Following on from LiveFPL allowing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to download their week-by-week 2023/24 history, our friends at Mini-League Mate (MLM) are offering Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout the chance to get a free overview of this recently completed season.

HOW TO CLAIM YOUR MINI-LEAGUE MATE 2023/24 REVIEW

WHAT IS MINI-LEAGUE MATE?

A huge part of FPL is the banter and bragging rights amongst mini-league friends and colleagues. To aid this, MLM’s email newsletter collects the data from your league and delivers a visual, user-friendly report that neatly summarises its current situation.

Armed with such information, you can identify why things may be going wrong for yourself and discover ways to improve. Because it’s all about beating these rivals.

‘Gameweek Dossier’ makes sure you’re not drowned in meaningless stats, instead picking out the most interesting post-Gameweek ones. Some are serious – player ownership, rank tracker, squad value – and some are more light-hearted, like the awards for ‘Lord of the Dullards’, ‘The Maverick’ and ‘Wheeler Dealer.’

There’s even a focus on the role of good and bad luck. Points projections show how teams should have fared, whilst ‘What If?’ keeps track of how your Gameweek 1 squad would been doing had it remained untouched.

As for ‘Deadline Day’, this arrives right after the Gameweek deadline, showing all of your selected league’s transfers, captaincies and projections.

BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER

Our pricing page reveals a special earlybird offer to get exclusive Euro 2024 data and tools, as well as everything you’ll need to win your FPL 2024/25 mini-leagues.

All at a lower price for a limited period of time.



