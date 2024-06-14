49
Dugout Discussion June 14

Germany v Scotland team news: Mittelstadt, Wirtz + Havertz start

49 Comments
Share

Welcome to Euro 2024. After weeks of build-up, we now have team news for the opening match between hosts Germany and Group A opponents Scotland.

Julian Nagelsmann has named the same line-up that faced Greece in their final friendly. That’s good news for Fantasy managers who own bargain defender Maximilian Mittelstadt (€4.0m), as well as those with Kai Havertz (€7.5m). The Arsenal man ended 2023/24 as one of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) best midfielders but is a forward here.

Ilkay Gundogan (€7.0m) starts in midfield and Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) is the game’s fourth most-owned player. The latter delivered 18 goals and 20 assists, almost taking Bayer Leverkusen to three trophies.

As for Scotland, Steve Clarke makes three changes from the friendly against Finland. During qualifying, Scott McTominay (€6.5m) was only outscored by premium forwards Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m), Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m), Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) and Harry Kane (€11.0m).

He gets the nod, whilst Che Adams (€5.5m) and Ryan Porteous (€4.5m) start over Lawrence Shankland (€5.5m) and Grant Hanley (€4.0m). FPL managers will be very familiar with the attacking instincts of Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson (€5.5m) and he’s at wing-back tonight.

Meanwhile, a reminder to Euro Fantasy managers that squads can be altered right up to the 20:00 (BST) kick-off.

Let’s get this festival of football underway.

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM NEWS

Germany XI – Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Scotland XI – Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, Christie, Robertson; McGregor, McGinn; Adams

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.

Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more.

SIGN UP TODAY


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

49 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Im abit lite on the first 2 days

    I suspect most are?
    14-2
    15-2
    16-3
    17-3
    18-5

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Similar:
      2 / 3 / 3 / 3 / 4

      Open Controls
  2. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    no Scotland no party

    Open Controls
  3. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    TTvmty

    Last chance to join & enter the race to wear the virtual yellow jersey after Matchday 1.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Just joined thanks mate

      Open Controls
  4. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is the website down for anyone else? I am trying to captain Middlestand

    Open Controls
  5. Binimini86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    37 mins ago

    A) Wirtz and Gundogan

    or B) Sudakov and Musiala?

    Open Controls
    1. Dhanesh Prabhu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. JPSpurs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Easy A

        Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      In a 1 off round of games it's pretty much 50/50 go gut.

      Open Controls
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    No Scotland, no party!

    Open Controls
  7. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Musiala or Wirtz cap?

    Open Controls
    1. Dhanesh Prabhu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      if you have a German defender, why not?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        No point, won't bother holding a cap on a clean sheet

        Open Controls
        1. Dhanesh Prabhu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          with multiple captaincy options over the next few days, why not go for a punt during the initial days of match day 1?

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stats in this article on Wirtz is impressive

      Open Controls
  8. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Verbuggen Pentz
    Mittelsadt VVD Cancelo Dimarco Wout
    Musiala Bruno Saka KDB Chakvetadze
    Lukaku CR7 Hojlund

    Open Controls
  9. MGD
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    I’m playing a different game with set and forget captain.

    A) Mbappe against Austria
    B) Scamacca against Albania

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Just about to set a team up - any advice?

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sorry - should have been a separate post

        Open Controls
      2. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Hurry up!

        Open Controls
  10. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ceremonies like that make me ashamed to be human

    Open Controls
  11. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Just about to set a team up - any advice?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Take your time, don't panic

      Open Controls
    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Get on with it!

      Open Controls
    3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Start at the outside and work your way in

      Open Controls
    4. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thanks all - work in progress. Should be done in 5 minutes or so

      Open Controls
    5. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Don't get Harry maguire

      Open Controls
  12. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Don't mind a bagpipe tbf

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Must say I tend to prefer the Michael Schumacher anthem

      Open Controls
    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Uilleann pipes are my pipe of choice

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hurdy gurdy, that's purdy

        Open Controls
  13. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pants down...have missed doing this

    Open Controls
  14. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone with Dumfries?

    Open Controls
    1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Galloway?

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Went with Frimpong, hoping he starts based on bib theory

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Dumfries here

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      o/

      Open Controls
  15. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Aye, fight and you may die. Run, and you'll live... at least a while. And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you be willin' to trade ALL the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance, to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they'll never take... OUR FREEDOM!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Racist

      Open Controls
    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Spoiler alert...we took their freedom

      Open Controls
  16. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Come on Middle stand, had never heard of you before the tournament but here we are captaining you in the first game

    Open Controls
  17. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    My pen is still up. No instructions here on what to do

    Open Controls
  18. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wildcard activated

    Open Controls
  19. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gunn denies Wirtz

    Open Controls
  20. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Attrocious camera angle. So low and far away from the goals.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      If 'twere higher, 'twould be farther from the goals

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yea agreed always awful when watching cl matches for bayern

      Open Controls
  21. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    so who is counting the ball recoveries

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.