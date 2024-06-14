Germany v Scotland team news: Mittelstadt, Wirtz + Havertz start

Welcome to Euro 2024. After weeks of build-up, we now have team news for the opening match between hosts Germany and Group A opponents Scotland.

Julian Nagelsmann has named the same line-up that faced Greece in their final friendly. That’s good news for Fantasy managers who own bargain defender Maximilian Mittelstadt (€4.0m), as well as those with Kai Havertz (€7.5m). The Arsenal man ended 2023/24 as one of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) best midfielders but is a forward here.

Ilkay Gundogan (€7.0m) starts in midfield and Florian Wirtz (€7.5m) is the game’s fourth most-owned player. The latter delivered 18 goals and 20 assists, almost taking Bayer Leverkusen to three trophies.

As for Scotland, Steve Clarke makes three changes from the friendly against Finland. During qualifying, Scott McTominay (€6.5m) was only outscored by premium forwards Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m), Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m), Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) and Harry Kane (€11.0m).

He gets the nod, whilst Che Adams (€5.5m) and Ryan Porteous (€4.5m) start over Lawrence Shankland (€5.5m) and Grant Hanley (€4.0m). FPL managers will be very familiar with the attacking instincts of Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson (€5.5m) and he’s at wing-back tonight.

Meanwhile, a reminder to Euro Fantasy managers that squads can be altered right up to the 20:00 (BST) kick-off.

Let’s get this festival of football underway.

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM NEWS

Germany XI – Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Scotland XI – Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, Christie, Robertson; McGregor, McGinn; Adams

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



