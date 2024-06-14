Get Opta stats from every game at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Fantasy managers who subscribe to our site will get access to Opta data from every single match at the European Championship.

This goes along with all the qualification and international friendly data that is already available in the Premium Members Area.



HOW TO ACCESS IT

Once logged in, simply select ‘European Championship Finals’ from the drop-down menu and click ‘Go’.

WHAT YOU’LL GET

You’ll get all the usual player and team data that you’d normally find with the Premier League games.

Here’s a selection of the images and stats from the Germany v Scotland match tonight:

The xG data is currently not showing in the Match Centre or in Player Stats but is accessible via custom stats tables, such as this one we’ve put together here.

