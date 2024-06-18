72
  1. sankalparora07
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Mbappe + Jorginho to Havertz + Saka for free?

      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        why not

        1. sankalparora07
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Only problem with this is I will have Verbruggen as the only captaincy option on 21st against France

            1. Roshen
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              not a big issue

      2. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Glad I stuck on my first captain pick Wirtz now. Kane, Lukaku, Mbappe, Bruno all a bit of a let down!

      3. fenixri
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Havertz or Morata for MD2?
        Have Musiala and Mittelstadt

      4. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Morata Ronaldo Kane for MD2?

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          None of them i would say

      5. Sterling Archer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Mendes has been giving the assist, not sure they've got that right!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          What a great word ‘belch’ is. Reading this I let out a fine, loud belch, earning a reprimand from Maid Template!

      6. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        In this1st matchday Weghorst has scored more goals than
        Kane Mbappe Lukaku & Ronaldo combined
        I wonder what odds you could have got on that

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          54 mins ago

          Long odds. You would have got long odds because the other players were highly fancied to score.

          1. Sterling Archer
            • 7 Years
            42 mins ago

            Are u a bot? Everytime I log on here youve left endless comments chatting absolute nonsense

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              40 mins ago

              Mendes assist was never an assist! Bwaaarpppppp!

      7. Naby K8a
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Vitinha MOTM

      8. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        If I wanted to go for an Austria player who should it be? Not sure who is nailed or likely to be in the points. Sabitzer?

        1. Moxon
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Sabitzer or Baumgartner

        2. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          Go random or go home!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            49 mins ago

            But honestly I tend not to focus on team ranked lower than the Subway Socceroos!

        3. F4L
          • 9 Years
          58 mins ago

          Baumgartner, sure i heard the commentator say he had scored in all of his last 5 Austrian appearances before the Euros

      9. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        people who are WC'ing, you keeping/getting Bruno? he was just playing abit deep today and no set pieces

        1. dirtmcgirt
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          game against Turkey should be far more open imo

        2. Roshen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I hope Bilva and Leao will both be dropped and Bruno will have more advanced role

      10. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        Captain:

        A) Writz
        B) Havertz

        Cheers.

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          B

        2. Onana Whatsmyname
          • 14 Years
          15 mins ago

          Wirtz- Fullkrug a legit threat to Havertz minutes

          1. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Sane a threat to Writz?!!

            1. Onana Whatsmyname
              • 14 Years
              4 mins ago

              Potentially but not to the same extent. Sane is not on great form

              1. jacob1989
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Germany won't make any chsnges. Maybe again on 60 mins

                1. jacob1989
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  ,*sub after 60 mins

      11. Moxon
        • 9 Years
        59 mins ago

        Rajkovic and Stanek best 4m GKs for next matchday?

        1. Roshen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          Pentz

          1. DV8R
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            24 mins ago

            They're not that bad

      12. dirtmcgirt
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        I've never had such a crappy first matchday before. Those Lukaku disallowed goals killed me

        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          45 mins ago

          Same I've flopped so bad from Wirtz c.

          Wc activated won't be doolloing no template. Players for me.
          3 Portugal
          3 Belgium
          3 German
          3 England.
          3 Croatia

          1. Roshen
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            43 mins ago

            who are 3 players from Portugal, Beligum and Croatia?

            1. azz007
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Bruno Ronaldo Dalot
              Tross Kaku Faes
              Modric gvardiol stanisic

              1. jacob1989
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Not at all confident in these 3 teams. Romania albania and turkey seem decent

                1. azz007
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Odd goals and Cs are high still

          2. dirtmcgirt
            • 8 Years
            39 mins ago

            might not be a bad shout, I'm certainly debating whether to go wc or limitless or not, two transfers isn't going to cut it as that will only replace the ones who didn't start in MD1.

            wary of too many players in teams that already have 3 points though.

            1. azz007
              • 6 Years
              38 mins ago

              Wc best now mbappe out for md2. LL best for md3 more tasty fixtures

              1. dirtmcgirt
                • 8 Years
                36 mins ago

                I might keep limitless for the semis (assuming I haven't rage quit by then haha) can get all the big hitters in and not have to deal with picking cheap starters/squad players to make up the numbers.

                1. azz007
                  • 6 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  Won't be high ceiling for point with 2 games

                2. FPL Blow-In
                  • 11 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  I’d advise against it

      13. Rhysd007
        • 12 Years
        49 mins ago

        Mbappe & De Cupyer out for Havertz & Hernandez?!

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          looks decent but deschamps rotated massively for third group stage match at last WC (hernandez was rested). if its just for this md can sort of see the appeal with cs hard to come by

      14. F4L
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        alright, decent first matchday but want to WC so how does this look:

        Pickford Costa
        Akanji Dragusin Tah Sutalo Faes
        KDB Pedri Gundo Baumgartner Sabitzer
        Kane CR7 Lukaku

        some nice differentials in there, 0.5 left

        Open Controls
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          *actually ignore this, gonna rejig it with no Kane.

        2. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Definitely Musiala and wirtz above kdb and gundo.
          Double austria mid seems excessive

      15. F4L
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        on WC for strikers, happy with Lukaku (will start both games) and CR7 (hope he bullies Martinez for a chance of stat padding against Georgia if they beat Turkey). but then for 3rd choice who would you pick?:

        A - Scamacca (looked poor-ish first game)
        B - Mitro (minutes concern)
        C - Havertz (minutes concern)
        D - Gakpo (playing LW, and slight minutes concern)

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          C.. and lukaku and cr7 not really best options. Both too old and past their prime

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            cheers, will probably stick with havertz

            meh, they're getting chances so just gonna roll with those 2, eventually they'll score

            1. jacob1989
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              I am gonna punt on schick and mitrovic/vlahovic/sesko

              1. FPL Blow-In
                • 11 Years
                16 mins ago

                I had Vlahovic and Schick but changed Schick after his early sub.

                1. jacob1989
                  • 2 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Vs Georgia and a must win game he ll probably play longer

                  1. FPL Blow-In
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Maybe

          2. dirtmcgirt
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            Lukaku had the ball in the net twice, he'll score at least one goal in the groups.

            1. jacob1989
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              I ll want him vs ukraine. Vs Romania not so much

      16. Moneymar
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Pick one: Ronaldo or Lukaku?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          The one you can sub off.

      17. speardrops
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Hey guys. Just finished recording my guide for Matchday 2:
        https://youtu.be/grWiZZFkNI4

        Updated with xGI stats for club teams, and xGC in qualis for international teams.

        1. Moxon
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Nice work mate!

          1. speardrops
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers mate.

      18. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Best Moldovan and Chakvetadze replacements here? Think 2 fts can see this team through this MD without using any chips.

        Costa Moldovan
        Vvd Dimarco guehi mittlestadt faes
        Kdb Bruno wirtz gundogan chakvetadze
        Lukaku Kane ronaldo

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          Stanek. No idea 4.5m mid who there

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Is Stanek nailed after that performance? Didn’t look confident at all

      19. dirtmcgirt
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        embolo could be worth a punt. will start or come on at some point in the next match and if they get at least a point and are through will probably get MD3

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Too much gamble for a player who may or may not start

      20. Moneymar
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Would you do Mbappe and Gundo to Ronaldo and Wirtz?

      21. Moxon
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Pentz
        Gvardiol | Akanji | Faes | Pongracic
        Bellingham | Musiala | Wirtz | Baumgartner
        Lukaku | Havertz

        Stanek | Ronaldo | Bruno | Cancelo

        We go again!

      22. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        best 4.5 gk this week?

