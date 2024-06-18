Most Euro 2024 Fantasy squads will contain at least one or two budget enablers.

These players are key, as they can free up budget for premium picks such as Harry Kane (€11.0m), Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m) and Jude Bellingham (€9.5m).

Here we look through the cheapest starting players in Matchday 1.

We’ll also include how many points they got, as well as their forthcoming opponents.

CHEAPEST STARTING PLAYERS: MATCHDAY 1

GOALKEEPERS­­

Player Country Price MD1 points MD2 / MD3 opponent Florin Nita Romania €4.0m 7 Belgium / Slovakia Patrick Pentz Austria €4.0m 3 Poland / Netherlands Predrag Rajkovic Serbia €4.0m 2 Slovenia / Denmark Thomas Strakosha Albania €4.0m 2 Croatia / Spain Martin Dubravka Slovakia €4.5m 7 Ukraine / Romania Bart Verbruggen Netherlands €4.5m 4 France / Austria Mert Gunok Turkey €4.5m 3 Portugal / Czechia Jindrich Stanek Czechia €4.0m 3 Georgia / Turkey Peter Gulacsi Hungary €4.5m 2 Germany / Scotland Giorgi Mamardashvili Georgia €4.5m 2 Czechia / Portugal Angus Gunn Scotland €4.5m 1 Switzerland / Hungary Andriy Lunin Ukraine €4.5m 1 Slovakia / Belgium

DEFENDERS

