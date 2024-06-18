24
24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Do we have to make transfers as well as subs by 5 pm today?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Just subs/captaincy change for the two remaining Matchday 1 games by 5pm.

      Transfers done by 2pm tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Cheers Neale!

        Open Controls
  2. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    think ive cracked it..... gonna start off the captaincy on Sneijder then Muller and lastly Villa. bound to get returns from one of them

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not this again

      Open Controls
  3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    "If you use the Limitless in the quarters, for instance, you’ll get your original squad from the round of 16 back in the semis!"

    Not using LL in the group stages is suicidal for this reason.

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Not if you combine LL with Wildcard. LL in QF, WC in semis. Not a greatest strategy but possible.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      using for semis and then only needing 6 of your 15 to get from quarters to final could be worth it, no?

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        At the expense of picking a 115m+ squad versus tournament minnows like Scotland, Georgia and Belgium who are desperate and need a result, no.

        Open Controls
  4. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    with so many random results I prefer gw3 LL and then WC as soon as team looks crap

    Open Controls
    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
    2. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Na md2 /3 need to use both chips

      Open Controls
  5. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    if you havent lost faith in humanity yet.... this guy has 16 thousand viewers and getting paid for SLEEPING........ no words
    https://www.twitch.tv/jynxzi

    Open Controls
  6. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Who is on penalties for France without Mbappe? Griezmann?

    Open Controls
    1. Remi595
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  7. duke313
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Best 5 MID picks for LL in MD2?

      Currently have: KDB, Bellingham, Musiala, Wirtz, Bruno.

      Tempted to get Mordic but not sure who to drop?

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        not a fan of KDB

        Open Controls
    • Nespinha
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Is it worth shipping Shaqiri if I have Szoboslai? How likely is he to start?

      Open Controls
    • Thanos
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      My 4.5 fodder mid Chakvetadze starts. Happily comes in for Kaku 😀

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Only 3 GWs until the first International Break *pukes*

      Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Anyone who has seen the movie Limitless will be wary of using that chip. And anyone who hasn't should go on and see it.

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        Is it on the Hub?

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          There's some version of Limitless on the Hub..

          Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.