We continue our look ahead to Matchday 2 of Euro 2024 Fantasy with a glance at the best fixtures.

We’re using our own Fixture Ticker as the source for this article.

Belgium were originally going to feature in this piece but after witnessing the Red Devils slump and upcoming opponents Romania impress in Matchday 1, there is food for thought ahead of that clash.

Switzerland (v Scotland)

After a flying start to their campaign, Switzerland will be rubbing their hands at the prospect of facing Scotland in Matchday 2. The Swiss made light work of a Hungary side fancied by some to fare well in these Euros, winning 3-1 thanks to high chance creation and good finishing. Despite having an equal share of possession with the Magyars, Switzerland produced 15 shots to Hungary’s six – with seven on target to Hungary’s two.

If the Scots play anywhere like as deep and loose against the Swiss as they did when losing 5-1 to Germany they will be on the end of another hiding. Given they had an xG of 0.01 against the hosts it’s a minor miracle they scored at all.

Defensively was another tale of woe: only Poland have conceded more than Scotland’s 20 shots on goal and no team have conceded as many as the 10 shots on target of Steve Clarke’s side. We can expect a shake-up, perhaps with the more creative Billy Gilmour getting a start, and they would do well to keep 11 men on the field, but this Swiss side should have way too much class for them here.

Germany (v Hungary)

Were Germany brilliant on Matchday 1 or were Scotland wretched? It’s probably fair to say that the visitors allowed the hosts to play and when they did they were excellent. Julian Nagelsmann appears to have found the right blend of players with Kai Havertz (€7.5m), Jamal Musiala (€8.5m), and Florian Wirtz (€7.5m), combining to devastating effect in attack, ably supported by Toni Kroos’ (€6.5m) midfield mastery.

Hungary will not be as compliant as the Scots but they were disappointing in their 3-1 loss to Switzerland and will probably struggle again after mustering an xG of 1.25 to Switzerland’s 2.33. Marco Rossi’s side managed only two shots on target but, perhaps more worryingly, made a string of defensive errors, two of which led to Switzerland’s second and third goals. The buoyant Germans will punish similar mistakes more ruthlessly.

Croatia (v Albania)

Unlike Scotland and Hungary, Croatia gave a strong performance against Spain but they were punished by opponents with a greater cutting edge. Indeed, Croatia enjoyed more shots on goal than the Spaniards, outfiring them by 16 shots to 11, and besting their xG by 2.38 to Spain’s 2.01. But having a penalty saved and a goal ruled out by VAR is never going to help your cause.

All of which suggests Croatia could bounce back against Albania. Only the Netherlands, Germany and Italy have so far had more shots on goal than Zlatko Dalic’s side, which suggests they will fare well against an Albania outfit that allowed the Azzurri 17 shots on Saturday.

After taking a shock 23rd-second lead against the Azzurri, Albania tried to sit on their advantage, only to be outclassed by Luciano Spalletti’s side. They did almost snatch a draw in the last minute, when Gianluigi Donnarumma (€6.0m), denied Rey Manaj (€6.0m), with a reflex save, but an xG of 0.51 tells its own story and a similar display by Croatia will translate into goals this time around.

Portugal (v Turkey)

One of the favourites to win Euro 2024, Portugal have firepower to get past Turkey in Matchday 2. Roberto Martinez won all of his first 11 matches in charge of the Selecao before then seeing his side lose two of their pre-tournament friendlies to Slovenia and Croatia. As this tournament has already shown, those European neighbours are two decent teams – and the fact Portugal scored 10 goals in those four matches is a sign that investing in their attacking assets is the way forward.

The only quandary is deciding who to pick? Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m) is still starting, scoring and on penalties but perhaps the more affordable Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m), Raphael Leao (€8.5m) or Diogo Jota (€8.5m) represent cannier acquisitions.

Turkey are capable of upsetting anyone on their day as those days look likelier now they have attacking players of real pedigree in their ranks. Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu (€6.5m), who takes penalties, Galatasaray’s Karem Akturkoglu (€7.0m), and exciting youngsters Arda Guler (€6.0m), and Kenan Yildiz (€6.5m), of Real Madrid and Juventus respectively can all breach Portugal’s not-so-watertight defence. In their last friendly against Poland, they were very open, however, so goals are on the cards in this match, probably for both sides.

Others to consider

Czechia’s clash with Georgia is certainly one to consider although, as is the case with Turkey and Portugal above, we’ve not yet seen either side in action at the time of writing.

Georgia were the sole nation to qualify with a negative goal difference, thanks to finishing fourth in their qualifying group and then progressing through the layoffs. No one else accumulated as few as eight points or conceded more goals (18), while they also allowed the sixth-most shots (156) of all 53 competitors, at a rate worse than the likes of Andorra, Malta and Kosovo.

After impressing against France on Monday, Austria are definitely ones to factor into team selection thoughts in Matchday 2. They were much better than their tally of five shots suggested, largely keeping France at bay and looking a threat when they themselves ventured forward.

Their opponents Poland conceded more shots and efforts in the box than any other nation in Matchday 1.

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



