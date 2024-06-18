28
28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NZREDS
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Mbappe broken nose = out?

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Seems he wants to play

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yeyeh this ain’t MMA surely he’s good to go

        Open Controls
    2. Sterling Archer
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      looks like a risk for MD2!

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      https://x.com/LaurensJulien/status/1802852913854992632?t=KDPNwcxnzewd8JGnuBbUlQ&s=19

      Open Controls
  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Havertz (c)

    Stick or twist > CR7?

    Open Controls
    1. Cmyru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I decided to twist Wirtz (10 points) after first day. Dimarco, Kane, Mbappe, they all failed. Now Cristiano is my last hope but if I could go back to Wirtz, I would do it.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Well said, points in the bag are valuable. Will stick and let you go with Ronaldo. Good luck

        Open Controls
  3. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Is limitless chip best to use in MD2?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Im doing WC2, LL3. Got 6.5m itb on my WC draft; more likely to spend the 100m+ in MD3

      Open Controls
    2. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I think so in light of Mbappe news. Plus four teams cancelling each other out this round.

      Open Controls
  4. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    PL fixtures for Aug

    Friday 16th: Manchester United v Fulham - 8pm

    Saturday 17th: Ipswich Town v Liverpool - 12.30pm

    Saturday 17th: Arsenal v Wolves - 3pm

    Saturday 17th: Everton v Brighton - 3pm

    Saturday 17th: Newcastle United v Southampton - 3pm

    Saturday 17th: Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth - 3pm

    Saturday 17th: West Ham United v Aston Villa - 5.30pm

    Sunday 18th: Brentford v Crystal Palace - 2pm

    Sunday 18th: Chelsea v Manchester City - 4.30pm

    Monday 19th: Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - 8pm

    Saturday 24th: Bournemouth v Newcastle United - 3pm

    Saturday 24th: Aston Villa v Arsenal - 3pm

    Saturday 24th: Brighton v Manchester United - 3pm

    Saturday 24th: Crystal Palace v West Ham United - 3pm

    Saturday 24th: Fulham v Leicester City - 3pm

    Saturday 24th: Liverpool v Brentford - 3pm

    Saturday 24th: Manchester City v Ipswich Town - 3pm

    Saturday 24th: Southampton v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

    Saturday 24th: Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 3pm

    Saturday 24th: Wolves v Chelsea - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: Arsenal v Brighton - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: Brentford v Southampton - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: Chelsea v Crystal Palace - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: Everton v Bournemouth - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: Ipswich Town v Fulham - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: Leicester City v Aston Villa - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: Manchester United v Liverpool - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: Nottingham Forest v Wolves - 3pm

    Saturday 31st: West Ham United v Manchester City - 3pm

    Open Controls
  5. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Please can someone explain why on the Uefa website that Turkey & Czech Republic have become Turkiye & Czechia? All other nations names appear to be unchanged.

    Open Controls
    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      It's because they've both officially changed their names to these in English within the UN, EU etc...

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Because that is the name of the countries? And has been for years.

      Open Controls
  6. Sterling Archer
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Do you think Southgate will keep Trent in the starting 11? it seems a very Southgate move to keep it the same 11!!!

    Open Controls
  7. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Think I might play Unlimited for round two..? Take out double Italy, Dumfries, and Mbappe and go triple Germany, triple Portugal and get some Croatia. Then have my team back for round three, wildcard quarter/semi-final?

    Open Controls
    1. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I'm thinking the same - probably the most upside to it right now. We get a WC after group stage anyway, then save the other for later on.

      Open Controls
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Yes my thinking two. I'm quite happy with most of players for match day 3 apart from the Mbappe situation which we will have news on by then.

        Open Controls
        1. ameisin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          What's your team setup?

          I've got:

          Pickford
          Cancelo TAA Mittlestadt
          BrunoF Wirtz Szobo Kvarats
          Lukaku Kane Mbappe

          Lunin Jorginho Faes Bolla

          Open Controls
          1. shirtless
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            51 mins ago

            Regular team;

            Pickford
            Dumfries DiMarco Faes Mittlestadt
            Wirtz ScottMac Jorginho
            Lukaku Kane Mbappe

            Lunin Cancelo Bruno Kvaradona

            I've just finished initial set-up to this, just need a new defender, Scriniar in at the mo;

            Livakovic
            Gvardiol Mittlestadt xxxx
            Wirtz Musiala Scott Mac Fernandes Kvaradona
            Lukaku Kane

            Pickford Ronaldo Cancelo Faes

            Open Controls
            1. ameisin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              46 mins ago

              Nice, looking good!

              So that's your MD2 limitless team below?

              Open Controls
              1. shirtless
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                35 mins ago

                So far yes. Double Croatia defence, double German attack, keeping Scott Mac as he may well score v Swiss, Ronaldo in. Difficult to put a team up as there's not a lot to pick from but I think Lukaku and Kane are worth keeping.

                Open Controls
                1. ameisin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Yeh, all sounds sensible. I'm gonna wait to see for today's games and decide on whether to use it or not.

                  GL!

                  Open Controls
                  1. shirtless
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Cheers!

                    Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      I think I should be ok with me not using it:

      Costa Verbruggen
      TAA DiMarco Mittelstadt Faes Bardakci
      KDB Saka Wirtz B.Fernandes Chakvetadze
      Ronaldo Kane Havertz

      Triple Portugal
      Triple Germany
      Triple England

      Open Controls
      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Looks fine!

        Open Controls
  8. boc610
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    there's rumours circulating online that Gareth Southgate once ordered a Chicken Vindaloo instead of his regular Korma but this needs to be fact checked

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.