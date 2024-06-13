55
Euro 2024 June 13

Pras’s Euro 2024 Fantasy team reveal + chip strategy

55 Comments
In the latest of our articles from our team of contributors, Pras – fresh from his seventh successive top 40k finish in FPL discusses his Euro 2024 Fantasy team.

He also talks chip strategy ahead of Friday’s Matchday 1 deadline, including why he’s saving one for the quarter-finals.

I am fully excited forEuro 2024 to finally begin. For me, Fantasy almost takes a back seat in these formats. It’s about enjoying the football and having some “skin in the game” in other groups to keep up the interest. Basically, the old-school FPL way.

Having said this, there is so much good Euro fantasy content on the Fantasy Football Scout website that I feel well prepared for the tournament, both in terms of team strengths and chip strategy.

Chip strategy

France v Poland team news: Mbappe returns, Pavard a sub

First and foremost, I think I have landed on my preferred strategy to play. That is Limitless in Matchday 3 and the Wildcard in the quarter-finals.

I know there is a common theme of playing your chips in group stages to maximise upside, but I do think there is merit in holding the Wildcard for two seasons.

Firstly, to keep some upside in the last 16, where you don’t just have to pick the players from teams that go far in the tournament but rather target match-ups. Picking players from Croatia v Slovakia, for instance, instead of England v Germany.

Secondly, this is to protect against upsets and have a fresh team to attack the quarter-finals onwards. Remember, there are only three transfers to navigate the transition from 16 teams to eight.

I think there are teams which, if targeted, give you a good basis for forming a Matchday 1 and Matchday 2 team. In Matchday 3, when I’ll be using the Limitless chip, there are other factors such as rotation to consider.

Looking at the Fantasy Football Scout fixture ticker, if one can focus the core on Belgium, Germany, Portugal, Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) and England, then for me that means a chip can be saved in the group stages.

Even looking at market odds, from this excellent graphic by @robtfpl on X, if one can target the top five teams for projected goals and clean sheets, I don’t particularly see a need to use a chip in Matchday 2.

Image

Pras’s Matchday 1 team reveal

This is where I am at the moment. Rather than positions, I will discuss my view on the players from these teams, as that is what dictates my chip strategy.

55 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Very nice team - surprised it's affordable actually!

    I've decided against the official game - it's Fanteam, S*n Dream Team, and a Telegraph game where I'm running with five different teams, four of which have block (or close to block) cheap defences from unfashionable teams. I expect that all my points will be spread between all my teams and it will be a total waste of time 😀

    Open Controls
  2. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Holding the WC for two seasons seems pretty extreme but good luck with that

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      It might be worth it to play two wildcards at the World Cup. Smart thinking.

      There's helicopter view and then there's satellite view.

      Open Controls
  3. trinzoo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Can’t see the team, can anyone share, please?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      It's paywalled to keep riff raff like you from looking at it (you're not missing out - it's remarkably template like every team now that content creators have cribbed each other's notes).

      Open Controls
  4. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Pick one please:

    A) Wirtz, Szoboslai, Çalhanoglu, Di Marco

    B) Gundogan, Trossard, Sudakov, Tah/Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Well this is tough. B I guess but with Szobo and Tah instead Gundo and Guehi

      Open Controls
  5. Lukakus Unit
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Think I’m set.

    RMT (in order of appearance):

    Strakosha - (Pickford)
    Mittelstadt - Dimarco - Van Dijk - (Faes) - (Cancelo)
    Shaqiri - Szoboszlai - Eriksen - Sudakov - (Bruno)
    Lukaku - Mbappe - Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        1. Ronaldo
        2. VVD
        3. Szob
        4. Dimarco
        5. Cancelo

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Swap Cancelo for Mittelstadt actually. Sorted. Hope this helps.

            Open Controls
        2. fenixri
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          GTG.

          Shaqiri maybe limited minutes according to manager and maybe downgrade VVD to 5.5 and upgrade Strakosha to Lunin/Verb?

          Open Controls
          1. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Do you have a link/source to this information?

            Open Controls
          2. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            re; Shaqiri btw, thanks.

            Open Controls
          3. Lukakus Unit
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Verbruggen plays the same day as Pickford and I’m not sold Lunin starts (Trubin has played a lot for Ukraine).

            Where did you see that about Shaqiri?

            Open Controls
      • Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        "I have picked [Trossard], who seems good value for a somewhat nailed second Belgium attacker."

        In the past 2 years, Trossard has gone past 70 mins only 3 times out of the 15 games he has featured in. He rotates with Bakayoko who has been immense this year.

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Trossard is the boring pick, so.

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Wrong. He's actually exciting, tension an hour before ko to see if he's selected, camera panning to subs warming up on 55 mins, is he coming off?, etc.

              Open Controls
              1. Mirror Man
                  1 hour, 34 mins ago

                  Not in my book. Snooze option.

                  Open Controls
                • No Kane No Gain
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  Every time he makes a poor pass or bad shot after 55 mins, is he getting subbed off now?!

                  Open Controls
          • fenixri
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            A) KDB + Hojbjerg
            B) Trossard + Eriksen

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              A is a pairing who look like they smoke 10 cigs a day. B is a pairing who look like they need some extra sleep.
              Sleeping is boring, and smoking is cool, so A.

              Open Controls
            2. Udogie-style
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              • Lukakus Unit
                • 4 Years
                32 mins ago

                B. Has de Bruyne ever actually played well for Belgium at a major tournament?

                Open Controls
                1. linkafu
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  It s one of his lasts try to do well

                  Open Controls
              • linkafu
                • 4 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            3. DV8R
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Looking at that ticker, is there not a stronger case to use Limitless in MD2 so you can have the players with favourable fixtures in MD1 and MD3?

              Open Controls
              1. No Kane No Gain
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                I like using a chip before MD3 as some teams are already through and may rotate

                Open Controls
              2. fenixri
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                I expect Germany, Portugal and Belgium to fully rotate most popular picks in MD3 which means most of MD1 template team wont do well in MD3.

                All 3 teams mentioned above could easily get 6 points and top their group, and if only 3 of Faes/Lukaku/Bruno/CR7/Cancelo/German def and mid gets rotated you are in trouble.

                Secondly MD2 fixtures are not that good to attack it with Limitless. Only 2 matchups are good to attack CRO-ALB and CZE-GEO, maybe POL-AUS but we need to see how both of them will perform in MD1. These fixtures you can easily attack with MD1 template team and 2FTs.

                Using LL3 is more like free hit when we know who will fight for what and when we expect heavy rotation from top teams. I know you wont use it to full effectiveness (getting most expensive players), but I think I can get similiar number of points in MD2 with my MD1 team +2ft as someone who uses LL IN MD2.

                Open Controls
                1. azz007
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  There are decent md2 fixtures if you suggest those teams top group after 2 games. 3 players of each can active limitless.
                  Belgium
                  Germany
                  Portugal
                  Croatia
                  Italy

                  Md3 rotation risk might not be worth t the LL chip.

                  Open Controls
            4. No Kane No Gain
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Which pairing is better..

              A) KDB and Faes

              B) Trossard and Theo Hernandez

              Open Controls
              1. Udogie-style
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  Theo could be injured, so A

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Kane No Gain
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Cheers. All that thinking and never actually realised he was a doubt for weekend !

                    Open Controls
                • linkafu
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  A no matter what

                  Open Controls
              2. Udogie-style
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Better to have Pentz as fodder keeper and get Dalot in defence, or Lunin with Cambiaso in defence (could also get Tah but Cambiaso will be more attacking even if a bit risky for starting).

                  Cheers.

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Better to have flexibility with the keepers, only one sub. 12 subs for outfield players.

                    Open Controls
                  2. linkafu
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Di Lorenzo will be on the pitch with Cambiasso on the bench, Lunin is not sure to be number one. Dalot is not sur of nothing too as Nuno Mendes is pushing to start and Cancelo can play the two sides.

                    Open Controls
                • asquishypotato
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  I’m playing a goalscorer predictor, where you pick 20 players from 20 different nations to score, winner has the most correct.

                  This means you can miss out 4 teams that you think have the lowest chance of scoring, or the least pickable players.

                  I need to pick one more player, and it’s down to:

                  Albania - can’t figure out, awful group
                  Austria - Gregoritsch
                  Poland - a potentially injured Lewandowski, tough group
                  Romania - Stanciu
                  Slovakia - Haraslin

                  I’m leaning towards one of the latter two with Lewa being injured, any ideas?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 2 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    I think I'd be leaving out Albania, Romania, Poland & Slovenia. Maybe pick Gregoritsch v Poland

                    Open Controls
                    1. asquishypotato
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      Interesting, I was struggling with picking Austria because I don’t see them scoring in 2/3 games, whereas Romania and Slovakia could score in 2 of their games with an easier group.

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 2 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Ah ok, I thought you had to pick a player for one game only rather than to score in any group game. Maybe its closer between Stanciu & Gregoritsch then, but I would still fancy Austria to beat Poland comfortably whereas I wouldn't be too surprised if Romania failed to score at all

                        Open Controls
                • The Knights Template
                  • 10 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  I have consumed a large quantity of blue cheese! I am expecting weird cheese dreams tonight.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mirror Man
                      44 mins ago

                      Which variety of blue cheese? I tucked into some bleu d'auvergne last week. Lovely stuff.

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Knights Template
                        • 10 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Mawson Blue!

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 10 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          I had some Roquefort recently and dreamt I was a crew member on the Millennium Falcon! Alas, I was the cleaner but I used mine rag and Gumption to make sure all the control panels were chromey spotless!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mirror Man
                              2 mins ago

                              Dis tou have futuristic no-clink armour?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Mirror Man
                                  1 min ago

                                  It seems I can't do words today.

                                  Open Controls
                        2. Make Arrows Green Again
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          20 mins ago

                          I recently polished off the last of my Trefaldwyn Blue. You've given me a hankering to get some more!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mirror Man
                              just now

                              Ooh, Welsh blue cheese. Never head of it. Mawson and trefaldwyn are quite orange from what I can see on the oul googly moogly. Never had anything like that but I will try.

                              Open Controls
                        3. shirtless
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          46 mins ago

                          Only made a couple of tweaks and done next to no research. Playing for fun!
                          Will probably play Unlimited for MD3 and wildcard for the quarters or semi's depending on how my last 16 picks go.

                          Pickford
                          Di Marco Hernandez Faes Mittlestadt
                          Wirtz(c) McTominay Jorginho
                          Lukaku Kane Mbappe

                          Lunin Fernandes Kvartskhelia Cancelo

                          Open Controls
                          1. linkafu
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            Don' like Mc To, Italians with a difficult group (maybe just for the first game), Lunin may not be number one.

                            Open Controls
                        4. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
                          • 6 Years
                          43 mins ago

                          Any news on Theo's injury?

                          Open Controls
                        5. I Member
                          • 8 Years
                          31 mins ago

                          Rodri or Sudakov?

                          Doesn't seem clear if Rodri is actually on pens.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Holmes
                            • 10 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            I like SuDoku

                            Open Controls
                        6. linkafu
                          • 4 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          think I m almost where I want my team to be. Some advices? Still 1.5 itb

                          Sommer (Casteels)
                          Maehle Tah Mittelstad Schar (Cancelo)
                          KDB Hojberg Shaqiri (Mudryk Bruno F)
                          Lukaku Havertz CR7

                          Open Controls

