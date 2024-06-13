Pras’s Euro 2024 Fantasy team reveal + chip strategy

In the latest of our articles from our team of contributors, Pras – fresh from his seventh successive top 40k finish in FPL – discusses his Euro 2024 Fantasy team.

He also talks chip strategy ahead of Friday’s Matchday 1 deadline, including why he’s saving one for the quarter-finals.

I am fully excited forEuro 2024 to finally begin. For me, Fantasy almost takes a back seat in these formats. It’s about enjoying the football and having some “skin in the game” in other groups to keep up the interest. Basically, the old-school FPL way.

Having said this, there is so much good Euro fantasy content on the Fantasy Football Scout website that I feel well prepared for the tournament, both in terms of team strengths and chip strategy.

Chip strategy

First and foremost, I think I have landed on my preferred strategy to play. That is Limitless in Matchday 3 and the Wildcard in the quarter-finals.

I know there is a common theme of playing your chips in group stages to maximise upside, but I do think there is merit in holding the Wildcard for two seasons.

Firstly, to keep some upside in the last 16, where you don’t just have to pick the players from teams that go far in the tournament but rather target match-ups. Picking players from Croatia v Slovakia, for instance, instead of England v Germany.

Secondly, this is to protect against upsets and have a fresh team to attack the quarter-finals onwards. Remember, there are only three transfers to navigate the transition from 16 teams to eight.

I think there are teams which, if targeted, give you a good basis for forming a Matchday 1 and Matchday 2 team. In Matchday 3, when I’ll be using the Limitless chip, there are other factors such as rotation to consider.

Looking at the Fantasy Football Scout fixture ticker, if one can focus the core on Belgium, Germany, Portugal, Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) and England, then for me that means a chip can be saved in the group stages.

Even looking at market odds, from this excellent graphic by @robtfpl on X, if one can target the top five teams for projected goals and clean sheets, I don’t particularly see a need to use a chip in Matchday 2.

Pras’s Matchday 1 team reveal

This is where I am at the moment. Rather than positions, I will discuss my view on the players from these teams, as that is what dictates my chip strategy.