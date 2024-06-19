Germany are, unsurprisingly, unchanged for their clash with Hungary this evening.

Kick-off in Stuttgart is at 17:00 BST.

The tournament hosts battered Scotland in their first group match and Julian Nagelsmann has kept faith with the same starting XI that ran riot in Munich.

Eight members of his team have double-digit ownerships in the official Euro Fantasy game.

These include the second most-owned defender and midfielder in the form of Antonio Rudiger and Florian Wirtz.

As for Hungary, manager Marco Rossi has made two changes to the side that lost to Switzerland on Saturday.

Both come in defence as Adam Lang and Attila Szalai make way for Marton Dardai and Bendeguz Bolla.

TEAM NEWS

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz.

Hungary XI: Gulacsi, Fiola, Orban, Dardai, Bolla, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Varga, Sallai.

