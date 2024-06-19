64
64 Comments Post a Comment
  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Can we get a Manuel Neuer MOTM?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Schaefer already has it locked down due to those double megs.

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Shafted by the Schaefer so they say....

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Should have just gone for kramaric and a Germany defender on LL

  2. azz007
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Havertz what a flop

  3. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Gundo G Mittle A

  4. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Finally something my way in this cursed tourney, Mittlestadt assist!

  5. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Dont have gundogan. And bcoz i played LL don't have mittelstadt.
    What a horrible euros fantasy

  6. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Gundo G Mittelstadt A

  7. F4L
    • 9 Years
    just now

    no Mittlestadt, but there's the Gundo goal 🙂 hopefully motm

