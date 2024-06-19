46
  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Just realised Mittelstâdt got a YC.
    No chance of MOTM now I guess

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Germany captain İlkay Gündoğan has been named Vivo Player of the Match.

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        Not surprised
        Thanks

        1. Onana Whatsmyname
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          Finally got a captain right - good work Gundo

  2. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    They may concede 5 goals again but at least they will never take their FREEEEEDDDDOOOOOM!

  3. azz007
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Scots seem fired up. Load Gvardiol cs
    Prob lose Another here

  4. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    What players is everyone looking at for MD3 with WC/Limitless?

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      depends on md2 results

    2. azz007
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Germany will know on deadline

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Germany, Spain, France, England, Belgium and Portugal. Limitless

  5. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Schar og

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Na on target Scott

  6. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Well well well

  7. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    McT g

  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    knew Schar would score 😎

  9. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Scott scores for Scots. Scotception!

  10. azz007
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Croatia now Swiss no Cs jokes this

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I have treble Croatian defence and I’ve also Akanji, you’re grand

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Woah

  11. NotNowKato
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Scenes! Unbelievable Jeff!

  12. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Given as an OG

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      How so shot on target

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just came up as an OG being awarded in the match. Not seen it back

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      weird, was a block really not a clearance. anyways, at least its only reds you cant sub off

  13. WiredWeasel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Given it took a huge deflection that changed it's direction, how's that not an own goal? It can't be enough that it's generally going in the direction of the goal is it? Not playing FF so it doesn't make a difference, I'm just genuinely curious.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think OG has been awarded

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      i guess they've deemed it as a deliberate play on the ball where Schar was in control ie like a clearance

      for now anyways

    3. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      it's always been that if I shot looks to be going on target then it's the shooter's goal, even if it was a tame daisy cutter the goalie would have had covered

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, this normally applies to shots on target that take a deflection. Seemingly it’s deemed as a play on the ball from Schar i.e. he kicked it himself

        1. WiredWeasel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thanks everyone!

  14. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Has akanji even recovered some balls?

    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      needs to start with his own

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      3 already lol

      anything less than 9 should be a disappointment for owners given scotland will just hoof the ball up the pitch now

  15. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Cant decide which is more exciting...counting ball recovery points or keeper save points....

  16. Klopp's Kids
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    what the heck...I got McTominay (C) as a fun punt but no points?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      its a guaranteed assist at the very least, they were slow to give mendes an assist yesterday for an og

  17. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    any madheads who went Scotty (c)

    Not having any Swiss defenders is one of my only good choices this whole tourney so far

  18. pablo discobar
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Scotland's OG is a legend. Winning golden boot right now

  19. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Shakira Shakira

    1. WiredWeasel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yep, that hit don't lie

  20. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    saucy from shaq

  21. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    wouldn't be an international tourney without Shaqiri looking like a world beater in one or two games

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Whenever wherever

  22. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    I have Shaqiri....... but I used Limitless like a mug and now I don't have him until MD3.

    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      just now

      ah dear. tbf it's a bit of a surprise he started at all. at least he'll probably play some part in MD3

  23. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Rodriguez is so bad now I didn't have a second thought to putting him in despite him being an international FF mainstay since 2014

