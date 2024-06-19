There’s one more European Championship match to go this evening: Scotland v Switzerland.

Kick-off in this Group A encounter is at 20:00 BST.

Steve Clarke responds to Scotland’s thrashing by Germany by making two changes to his side.

Grant Hanley and Billy Gilmour are in, with Ryan Porteous beginning a two-match ban and Ryan Christie dropping to the bench.

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin makes just one alteration to the team that beat Hungary but it’s a significant one.

Kwadwo Duah‘s reward for scoring on Saturday is a benching.

In comes Xherdan Shaqiri for his first appearance of the tournament, which will prompt a reshuffle in attack.

Breel Embolo, who scored as a substitute on Saturday, is again only among the substitutes.

TEAM NEWS

Scotland XI: Gunn, Ralston, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson, McGregor, Gilmour, McGinn, McTominay, Adams.

Switzerland XI: Sommer, Rodriguez, Akanji, Schar, Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler, Widmer, Vargas, Ndoye, Shaqiri.

