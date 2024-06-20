201
  1. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Southgate needs to go back to playing counter attack football and play one defensive mid.

    England team is not coached well enough to play this current system.

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Not even sure what system is

    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      33 mins ago

      what system lol

    3. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Almost as if there is no game plan. 1 dm won’t work imo. Denmark actually have more possession in this game, tiki taka is a good system but they have to also pick the right moments for counter attack.

  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bellingham and rice have been atrocious

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Our midfield have been completely dominated by the Danes

    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      33 mins ago

      Super Denmark go ballistic

  3. JBG
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    How bad is Southgate when he has these attacking options and he makes them look like sunday league players?

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Maybe the players aren’t good enough?

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        We've watched most of this players, if not all of them, week in and week out.

        They are more than good enough.

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 10 Years
          31 mins ago

          In teams with few other English players, yes.

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            30 mins ago

            Payer of the season premier league and player of the season La Liga in this side.

            1. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              26 mins ago

              And Kane, the season he's had

          2. JBG
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            And managed by proper managers...

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Worst take you’ve ever had

      3. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Good work Bemba, you caught a few big ones here!

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      What pretty every England fan, that don't trust Southgate, thought would happen so far, has happened.

      Just sh*t, boring football and mismanagement off great to world class players.

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 14 Years
        34 mins ago

        It’s true awful management but players should take blame too. Overhyped and overpaid garbage

        1. Feanor
          • 15 Years
          21 mins ago

          Bellingham especially. You don't win trophies with guys like that.

        2. Sprinterdude
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          They're under this negative losers instructions

    3. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      He is a defensive mind coach with an attacking option squad.

      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        20 mins ago

        A Championship manager won't win an international championship

  4. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Smith Rowe would change the game in Englands favour right now

  5. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Cagey game this. 1-1 good result for MD3 as one would expect less rotation.

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Or more, if they wanna win

      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        😆 hope not

  6. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hojberg being made to look like Zidane by England

  7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    How the heck is palmer and Gordon on the bench 😆

    0 mins, I’m pretty sure they both had a more consistent season over eze and bowen

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Donkey coach

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Gordon should have come on instead of Eze but I don't think Palmer would have changed the game all that much, Bowen's physicality has worked well but he's not had enough time

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Haven’t won a pen so Palmer wouldn’t have made a difference

  8. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    29 mins ago

    Walker kicks it 10 yards too long

    Cole Palmer watches on

  9. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Southgate would be an excellent manager for Burnley, norwich, Sheffield utd etc..

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      He's not even at their level. He would be sacked in 6 weeks

  10. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Group C is the toughest group. Most games ended up in draw.

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      because all teams are average

  11. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Excellent euros full of attacking football.. uh except when england play.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yea been a boring game this

    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Wow, they had one last chance to try for a goal and they just passed it around midfield

      1. MikeyMitz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Pretty good encapsulation of the entire match

    3. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      England plays tactically 😉

    4. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am watching the euros for balls recovery

  12. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is Bellingham even playing? Can anyone tell me what's the hype about him? Even hojberg looks better than him

    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      Madrid may sell him next month. Already peaked as a player.

    2. Ninja Škrtel
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      something was off with him...body language. Maybe something personal? some feud inside the team? They didn't stop yelling at each other.

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      The best player in the best team in the world this year, at age 20. That's the hype. The problem starts and ends with Southgate, don't get it twisted

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I need to stop coming here seriously

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        I'm losing brain cells

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          These lot literally just judge players based on fantasy points, it’s bizarre

          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            He was crap today. As was rest of team to be fair.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              Almost as crap as your ball knowledge

              1. jacob1989
                • 2 Years
                just now

                U saying Bellingham had a great game today?
                Was he influential? Did he create good chances? Did he look to score or assist?
                U seem to have a predetermined opinion of everything.
                From what i saw Bellingham was invisible.

  13. Ninja Škrtel
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Palmer better play the next game. WHAT A JOKE OF A MANAGER.

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      I guess other team should score first. Then perhaps england will play attacking football

  14. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    It’s not coming home, is it?

    1. Mirror Man
        22 mins ago

        Never

      • panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        It came home once but someone stole it. Later found by a dog called Pickles!

    2. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      The England squad is now the world's most valuable team at 1.52 billion Euros.

      France 1.23 billion Euros

      Real Madrid 1.32 billion Euros.
      Man City 1.32 billion Euros

      Apparently England players are rubbish and squad value means nothing.

      France, Real Madrid and Man City beg to differ.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        You've been banging on about PL players having inflated prices for the last few years and now you have flip-flopped as usual! 😆

    3. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Who are we going out in the first round to?

    4. putana
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      is it already that time of the tournament where england fans realize their team isnt going to win?

    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Masterclass from Southgate. Energy conserved for group stage and favourites tag now lost so less pressure.

      1. Bartowski
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        The guy's playing 4D Kerplunk.

      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        This england team reminds me of greece 2004.
        Perhaps they ll win each game 1-0 in knockouts.. atleast thats what Southgate is aiming for

        1. chocolove
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          20 years ago!
          Remembered Italy 2006 and Spain 2010.
          Guy head stuck on that years.

          Concede one goal and be clueless as per usual tho.

      3. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Kane never gains energy later in tournaments, runs through thickening custard as the tournament goes on. Genius if Watkins starts in the knockouts

        1. chocolove
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          Kane is clinging his hope just want to play Panama again

    6. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      We're not buying it Kyle mate

    7. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Kdb over Bellingham on LL looking good so far.

      Expecting England to thump Slovenia in MD3 but one can’t be too sure.

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        1-0 0-1 0-0 or 1-1 the only possible outcomes

        1. chocolove
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          Under all the way

    8. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Southgate’s patented porridgeball

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Porridge is right. I thought custard, but porridge is better

      2. The Mandalorian
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        That's an insult to porridge

        1. Feanor
          • 15 Years
          9 mins ago

          Ronnie Barker could do a better job as manager, and he's been dead for 19 years

    9. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Alan Shearer provides about as much insight as a the average pub shouty man...

    10. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      The game plan is only to score 1, when opponent scored, just scratch your head

    11. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      England players seem pleased with the result.
      Top of the group.
      What's the furore?

    12. SM001
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Bellingham 3 balls recovered! Rejoice!!

