England can qualify for the knockout stage as Group C winners with a win over Denmark this evening.

The clash in Frankfurt gets underway at 17:00 BST.

Thanks to Serbia and Slovenia drawing in the earlier game, no team in the group will be able to reach England’s total of six points should they emerge as victors from this match.

As for the team news, Gareth Southgate keeps faith with the same starting XI that beat Serbia on Sunday.

That means another start for Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Kieran Trippier retains his place at left-back, too, with Luke Shaw not even among the substitutes.

There is, in fact, only one team change across the two sides.

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand’s sole alteration from the 1-1 draw with Slovenia comes at wing-back.

Joakim Maehle is in for Alexander Bah, who is demoted to substitute duty.

TEAM NEWS

England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Guehi, Stones, Walker, Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Foden, Bellingham, Saka, Kane.

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Vestergaard, Andersen, Christensen, Kristiansen, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Maehle, Eriksen, Hojlund, Wind.

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



