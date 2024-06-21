5
Scoreboard June 21

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Friday’s goals, assists, Player of the Match awards + stats

All the attacking returns, Player of the Match awards and underlying stats from Friday’s Euro 2024 Fantasy matches can be found in this article. Scout Notes will follow.

The summary of goals, assists, bookings and each Player of the Match comes from the UEFA site.

Everything else, like chances created and goal attempts, is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

These stats are available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every UEFA European Championship game.

GOALS AND ASSISTS

PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARDS

  • Slovakia v Ukraine: Mykola Shaparenko
  • Poland v Austria: Christoph Baumgartner
  • Netherlands v France: N’Golo Kante

EURO 2024 TEAM STATS

EURO 2024 PLAYER STATS

  1. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    When do POTM points get added?

  2. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    United should consider this Ragnick bloke. Has this Austrian side playing very well.

    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      just now

      That Dutch lad Weghorst looked very good for the Dutch in this match too, worth a go as a back up striker. Not sure on that Depay guy though.

  3. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Kante again. Wtf

  4. Flaming Flamingo
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Should I stick with Guehi's 5 or twist and sub in Kvaratskhelia?

