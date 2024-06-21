30
  1. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Lineups for the Slovakia v Ukraine game anyone. I subbed Lunin in for Pickford this morning completely forgetting Lunin had a nightmare and might get dropped.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Still nothing.. looking for it myself, just noticed that I have Skriniar in my LL team.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        I can't find Slovakia at the moment. Skriniar should be nailed though I think?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Starts

    2. Gizzachance
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Can you just reverse the move?

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Can’t see it anywhere yet. Is Pentz starting?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        Later game

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          It is too, sorry. Dovbyk?

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            See him there, thank you. Going to give him the armband

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not sure what the delay is on UEFA site. Lunin is out.

      https://x.com/uafukraine/status/1804118366858416411

      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Cheers, verbruggen it is then

        1. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          24 mins ago

          Why do you have two goalkeepers that play on the same day anyway?

          1. Gizzachance
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Cause I set up team last minute. As friend set up ml
            Didn’t look past first match day to be honest
            Don’t expect much in way of cs anyway

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              I was picked them as they were playing different days in MD1. I missed that they play the same day in MD2.

              1. Gizzachance
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Lesson learnt for us now!

    5. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Trubin starts. Lunin on the bench.

      Forget about the UEFA site for prompt team news. The 'U' in UEFA always stands for 'USELESS'

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        Every time I've checked they've been up 75mins before KO, well before BBC

  2. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Lunin is not starting

  3. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sudakov my only player today, screw it I'll give (C) to him.

  4. Yankee Toffee
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Pickford to Costa, stick or twist? Pickford with 4pts an POR (Costa) vs Turkey

    Cheers!

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Stick with Pickford 4pts or twist to Pentz(POL)?

    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Same question above, diff keeper. I’m considering twisting

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah I think I'm twisting too

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I kept Verbruggen 4 points last week and was happy. Going to twist with the 2 points from my keeper this week but I think I’d hold with 4

  6. Caesar Salahd
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Baumgartner (C) or Griezmann (C) today ?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Griez

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think Netherlands will do a job on France you know. Not sure why.

  7. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Lunin benched, but still in my team whilst using a LL chip.
    Unfortunately, I'll probably have to use a FT the replace him like many others.....

  8. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Haha. That’s what you get for dropping Lunin. Yeah I’m salty about me being a dickhead and subbing him in before I saw the lineups.

