Football League fans + budding writers wanted…

We’re always seeking ways to grow our talented team of contributors.

Now, we’re on the hunt for budding writers with lower-league expertise to write about the new Fantasy EFL game.

Overview

The English Football League (EFL) have announced that, from 2024/25, there’ll now be an official Fantasy game covering the Championship, League One and League Two.

With that in mind, we’re looking for at least one person to help us cover the new game.

We’re putting the feelers out here, with any potential job specifics still to be firmed up.

But if this sounds like your type of thing, please do get in touch.

Writing experience is a requirement, with good Football League knowledge also ideal. So if you tick these boxes and are a keen Fantasy player, we’d really like to hear from you.

Please send your CV and a cover letter to support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk, with the subject being ‘Football League Writer.’

SEND YOUR CV AND COVER LETTER HERE

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



