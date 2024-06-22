We’ve not had any price changes in Euro 2024 Fantasy yet – but that is about to change.

According to the rules page…

“Player prices will stay the same until the Matchday 2 deadline. Once the Matchday 3 deadline has passed, some players’ prices will be adjusted based on their performances in the previous games. Prices will keep changing throughout the season depending on how many points players score.”

The wording is a little ambiguous but as far as we can tell, there should be no impact on the players we’re picking for Matchday 3.

As we understand, the player prices will change when the Matchday 3 deadline passes at 20:00 BST on Sunday 23 June.

While some of the top performers will rise at that point, bear in mind that we get an increased budget of €105m to play with from the round of 16 onwards.

We also get unlimited transfers before the start of the knockout stages.

