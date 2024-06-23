In the latest of our articles from our team of contributors, Zophar – who has eight top 10k FPL finishes to his name – discusses his Euro 2024 Fantasy team.

He‘s using the Limitless in Matchday 3 and reveals his current team draft here.

It’s been a fun Euro 2024 so far, despite Gareth Southgate’s best efforts.

I’ve been really impressed with the standard of football on show. I expected teams like Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Georgia etc to be cannon fodder for the ‘bigger’ sides but they have all showed significant technical proficiency and that they belong on the big stage.

With all my chips intact, I will be playing the Limitless chip in Matchday 3. It’s essentially the FPL Free Hit chip on steroids. I’m expecting some teams to rotate having already progressed to the knockout stages but the fact that we get the Germany lineup before the deadline is going to be very useful.

Let’s have a look at the bookies’ odds for goals and clean sheets going into Matchday 3, via @robtfpl:

GROUP A

The bookies have adjusted the Germany clean sheet odds with the threat of rotation; 36% is much lower than what you would expect otherwise. There should still be goals, even if there are players who have been on the periphery who are included. Niclas Fullkrug (€7.0m), among others, is on my radar.

Scott McTominay (€6.5m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) are also on my mind from the Scotland v Hungary tie.

GROUP B

Looking at Group B, Spain are also through and Rodri (€6.5m) is suspended for this encounter, which has perhaps lowered Spain’s clean sheet odds to only 44%.

Robin Le Normand (€4.5m) and Dani Carvajal (€5.5m) should be rested for this one which could open up opportunities for the likes of Alex Grimaldo (€5.0m). La Roja have been the most impressive side in this tournament for me alongside Germany, so I will likely favour some investment here.

GROUP C

Now we come to England. Southgate’s side have been awful so far but I do expect them to win this game against Slovenia to seal progress.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (€5.5m) will likely miss out but Marc Guehi (€4.5m) has been a ball recovery monster and will likely remain in my side. I haven’t seen enough to double up in attack so John Stones (€5.0m) or Jordan Pickford (€5.0m) could make it as well. There are some calls for Ollie Watkins (€7.5m) to start over Harry Kane (€11.0m) but I am backing the ex-Spurs man to start and score here.

Denmark v Serbia is a bit tougher to call, so I don’t think I’ll have much representation from either side. Maybe Christian Eriksen (€7.0m) . Forward real estate is competitive so I don’t think Aleksandar Mitrovic (€7.0m) will make the cut.

GROUP D

Group D looks prime for investment with the Netherlands and France on four points and Austria on three. Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) should be back for this game and the Dutch were unlucky not to score against France.

GROUP E

All four teams are tied on three points after Matchday 2 in Group E.

Belgium will be playing a full-strength side in Matchday 3, after their loss in the first round.

With money no object, Kevin De Bruyne (€9.5m) is almost nailed in my side.

GROUP F

Portugal have the highest goal prediction of any side but after Roberto Martinez’s side won in Matchday 2, there is again the possibility of rotation.

I doubt Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m) gets rested, although Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m) might.

Captaincy

Before building a team, it’s important to look at who is the best captain for each day.

23 rd June – A German attacker after seeing lineups/Szoboszlai/McTominay

June – A German attacker after seeing lineups/Szoboszlai/McTominay 24 th June – A Spanish attacker

June – A Spanish attacker 25 th June – Mbappe/Dutch attacker/Kane/Bellingham/Eriksen

June – Mbappe/Dutch attacker/Kane/Bellingham/Eriksen 26th June – Lukaku/De Bruyne/Bruno Fernandes

MATCHDAY 3 LIMITLESS TEAM DRAFT

Based on the above, this is my current limitless draft:

