  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hojlund Fullkrug Jota
    Eriksen Sane KDB Szoboszlai Oyarzabal
    Vvd Dumfries Grimaldo Castagne Kounde
    Costa Simon

    Thoughts on this LL team?

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Definitely don't double Netherlands defence. Austria look very dangerous.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Who is the pick from Portugal?

        1. DV8R
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think too much doubt to tell. Rather look elsewhere. Double France def perhaps.

        2. thebizzle
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Keeper

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Really like those forward picks. Agree with above point about Dutch defence for this tricky fixture

    3. deyell
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't start Szoboszlai, he is struggling with his form and missed a practice lately too. His fitness is questionable.
      Costa and Simon will probably not play against Georgia

      1. deyell
        • 6 Years
        just now

        *Simon against Albania

  2. Dotherightthing
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Limitless active -
    Would you risk people like Bruno and William on possible rotation or play people like Eriksen, Szoboslai nailed but in a tougher match?
    Thank you..

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No. I sold Costa, Bruno, Ronaldo with 3 FT. Don't be too concerned about player values and limitless funds. Lots of lesser lights teams have to scrap for results this MD so cheaper players could bring more points.

  3. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Made some changes to my LL. I'm a bit unsure about no Portugal but idk who starts. I'm currently on Gakpo.

    Pickford, Neuer
    Grimaldo, Faes, Guehi, Saliba, Hernandez
    Bellingham, KDB, Eriksen, Oyarzabal, Musiala
    Mbappe, Lukaku, Gakpo/Kane/Jota

  4. thebizzle
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which goalkeeper do we think is most likely to keep his place from

    Simon - Spain
    Costa - Portugak

    1. thebizzle
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Portugal*

