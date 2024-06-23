UEFA Euro 2024 predicted line-ups: Matchday 3

We’ve got the predicted line-ups for all 24 countries ahead of Matchday 3 of Euro 2024.

GROUP A

GERMANY

Predicted line-up

This was the starting XI for the first two games and Julian Nagelsmann has hinted that he won’t change too much

Niclas Fullkrug is pushing for a start at the expense of Kai Havertz



Last refreshed: 23/6

SCOTLAND

Predicted line-up

McKenna could come in for the injured Tierney

Forrest an alternative to Ralston, given that Tierney’s forward runs have been lost

Porteous still suspended



Last refreshed: 23/6

HUNGARY

Predicted line-up

Nego and Balogh set to miss out but Szoboszlai is expected to be fit

Styles could come into midfield, with Botka an option in defence



Last refreshed: 23/6

SWITZERLAND

Predicted line-up

There are suggestions in the media that Yakin is thinking of giving Embolo a start

Shaqiri’s fitness may be an issue after starting four days ago, so he could be rested for the round of 16

Rodriguez, Widmer and Freuler all on one booking, so Yakin may not risk them with qualification almost assured



Last refreshed: 23/6

GROUP B

SPAIN

Predicted line-up

Nacho and Ayoze injury doubts

There are suggestions that there could be widespread rotation with first place already secured

Rodri banned for two yellow cards

Carvajal and Le Normand on one booking



Last refreshed: 23/6

CROATIA

Predicted line-up

Gvardiol tends to be used at left-back in the tougher games, which could free a slot at centre-half for Pongracic or Erlic

Sucic, Budimir and Pasalic impressed off the bench against Albania and could get recalls

Vida an injury doubt



Last refreshed: 23/6

ITALY

Predicted line-up

Dimarco a doubt due to injury, with Cambiaso or Darmian coming in

Fagioli and Retegui could oust Jorginho and Scamacca, according to media



Last refreshed: 23/6

ALBANIA

Predicted line-up

Mihaj a doubt



Last refreshed: 23/6

GROUP C

SLOVENIA

Predicted line-up

Slovenia have named the same team in the first two matches

Oblak, Gnezda Čerin and Elšnik missed training on Saturday, although it’s not known if there are fitness issues there or if it was merely rest

Sesko fit



Last refreshed: 23/6

DENMARK

Predicted line-up

Maehle, Bah and Kristiansen locked in a three-way tussle for the wing-back slots, with Bah benched in the last game but Kristiansen at fault for England’s goal



Last refreshed: 23/6

SERBIA

Predicted line-up

Kostic will miss the rest of the tournament

There are suggestions that Samardzic and/or Birmancevic could come in



Last refreshed: 23/6

ENGLAND

Predicted line-up

The spot alongside Rice is still the one up for grabs, with Gallagher, Mainoo or Wharton an alternative to Alexander-Arnold

Southgate could alternatively drop Bellingham back, creating room for Bowen, Gordon or Palmer

Watkins pushing Kane for a start



Last refreshed: 23/6

GROUP D

POLAND

Predicted line-up

Lewandowski could start after returning as a sub in Matchday 2

Poland eliminated so rotation could be widespread Last refreshed: 23/6

NETHERLANDS

Predicted line-up

Frimpong and Dumfries were included in the same XI against France, with Simons moving centrally at the expense of Veerman

Depay under pressure in attack with Weghorst, Zirkzee and Brobbey alternatives



Last refreshed: 23/6

AUSTRIA

Predicted line-up

Trauner a doubt with a muscle injury so Danso could return

Rangnick could move Laimer back to the double pivot, drop Grillitsch and recall Wimmer on the wing – as occurred in the second half against Poland



Last refreshed: 23/6

FRANCE

Predicted line-up

Mbappe could return after taking part in a friendly in between Matchdays 2 and 3

Coman a doubt

French media suggest Dembele’s place could be under threat



Last refreshed: 23/6

GROUP E

ROMANIA

Predicted line-up

Romania’s only change at the tournament so far has seen Mihaila come in for Coman out wide



Last refreshed: 23/6

UKRAINE

Predicted line-up

Mykolenko has resumed training so could come back in, allowing Zinchenko to move to midfield

Yaremchuk could oust Dovbyk after scoring off the bench



Last refreshed: 23/6

BELGIUM

Predicted line-up

Lukebakio banned for two yellow cards

Bakayoko pushing Trossard for his place on the right



Last refreshed: 23/6

SLOVAKIA

Predicted line-up

This is the team that started the win over Wales on June 9 and in both Matchdays this tournament



Last refreshed: 23/6

GROUP F

TURKEY

Predicted line-up

Bardakci banned, Akaydin a possible concern with a back issue

Guler not risked in Matchday 2 but could return

Gunok also missed out with a minor injury and it’s not clear if he’ll be available



Last refreshed: 23/6

GEORGIA

Predicted line-up

Davitashvili for Chakvetadze was the only starting XI change between Matchdays 1 and 2



Last refreshed: 23/6

PORTUGAL

Predicted line-up

Boss Roberto Martinez suggested he will heavily rotate in Matchday 3, with qualification assured

Conceicao also among the attacking options, Nunes an alternative in midfield

Leao banned



Last refreshed: 23/6

CZECHIA

Predicted line-up