Euro 2024 June 23

UEFA Euro 2024 predicted line-ups: Matchday 3

We’ve got the predicted line-ups for all 24 countries ahead of Matchday 3 of Euro 2024.

These predicted XIs have been created using buildlineup.com.

GROUP A

GERMANY

Predicted line-up

FPL Team News and Predicted Line-ups
  • This was the starting XI for the first two games and Julian Nagelsmann has hinted that he won’t change too much
  • Niclas Fullkrug is pushing for a start at the expense of Kai Havertz

    Last refreshed: 23/6

SCOTLAND

Predicted line-up

Euro 2024 Team News + Predicted Line-ups 27
  • McKenna could come in for the injured Tierney
  • Forrest an alternative to Ralston, given that Tierney’s forward runs have been lost
  • Porteous still suspended

    Last refreshed: 23/6

HUNGARY

Predicted line-up

  • Nego and Balogh set to miss out but Szoboszlai is expected to be fit
  • Styles could come into midfield, with Botka an option in defence

    Last refreshed: 23/6

SWITZERLAND

Predicted line-up

  • There are suggestions in the media that Yakin is thinking of giving Embolo a start
  • Shaqiri’s fitness may be an issue after starting four days ago, so he could be rested for the round of 16
  • Rodriguez, Widmer and Freuler all on one booking, so Yakin may not risk them with qualification almost assured

    Last refreshed: 23/6

GROUP B

SPAIN

Predicted line-up

  • Nacho and Ayoze injury doubts
  • There are suggestions that there could be widespread rotation with first place already secured
  • Rodri banned for two yellow cards
  • Carvajal and Le Normand on one booking

    Last refreshed: 23/6

CROATIA

Predicted line-up

  • Gvardiol tends to be used at left-back in the tougher games, which could free a slot at centre-half for Pongracic or Erlic
  • Sucic, Budimir and Pasalic impressed off the bench against Albania and could get recalls
  • Vida an injury doubt

    Last refreshed: 23/6

ITALY

Predicted line-up

  • Dimarco a doubt due to injury, with Cambiaso or Darmian coming in
  • Fagioli and Retegui could oust Jorginho and Scamacca, according to media

    Last refreshed: 23/6

ALBANIA

Predicted line-up

Euro 2024 Team News + Predicted Line-ups 28
  • Mihaj a doubt

    Last refreshed: 23/6

GROUP C

SLOVENIA

Predicted line-up

  • Slovenia have named the same team in the first two matches
  • Oblak, Gnezda Čerin and Elšnik missed training on Saturday, although it’s not known if there are fitness issues there or if it was merely rest
  • Sesko fit

    Last refreshed: 23/6

DENMARK

Predicted line-up

  • Maehle, Bah and Kristiansen locked in a three-way tussle for the wing-back slots, with Bah benched in the last game but Kristiansen at fault for England’s goal

    Last refreshed: 23/6

SERBIA

Predicted line-up

  • Kostic will miss the rest of the tournament
  • There are suggestions that Samardzic and/or Birmancevic could come in

    Last refreshed: 23/6

ENGLAND

Predicted line-up

  • The spot alongside Rice is still the one up for grabs, with Gallagher, Mainoo or Wharton an alternative to Alexander-Arnold
  • Southgate could alternatively drop Bellingham back, creating room for Bowen, Gordon or Palmer
  • Watkins pushing Kane for a start

    Last refreshed: 23/6

GROUP D

POLAND

Predicted line-up

  • Lewandowski could start after returning as a sub in Matchday 2
  • Poland eliminated so rotation could be widespread

Last refreshed: 23/6

NETHERLANDS

Predicted line-up

  • Frimpong and Dumfries were included in the same XI against France, with Simons moving centrally at the expense of Veerman
  • Depay under pressure in attack with Weghorst, Zirkzee and Brobbey alternatives

    Last refreshed: 23/6

AUSTRIA

Predicted line-up

  • Trauner a doubt with a muscle injury so Danso could return
  • Rangnick could move Laimer back to the double pivot, drop Grillitsch and recall Wimmer on the wing – as occurred in the second half against Poland

    Last refreshed: 23/6

FRANCE

Predicted line-up

  • Mbappe could return after taking part in a friendly in between Matchdays 2 and 3
  • Coman a doubt
  • French media suggest Dembele’s place could be under threat

    Last refreshed: 23/6
GROUP E

ROMANIA

Predicted line-up

  • Romania’s only change at the tournament so far has seen Mihaila come in for Coman out wide

    Last refreshed: 23/6

UKRAINE

Predicted line-up

  • Mykolenko has resumed training so could come back in, allowing Zinchenko to move to midfield
  • Yaremchuk could oust Dovbyk after scoring off the bench

    Last refreshed: 23/6

BELGIUM

Predicted line-up

  • Lukebakio banned for two yellow cards
  • Bakayoko pushing Trossard for his place on the right

    Last refreshed: 23/6

SLOVAKIA

Predicted line-up

  • This is the team that started the win over Wales on June 9 and in both Matchdays this tournament

    Last refreshed: 23/6
GROUP F

TURKEY

Predicted line-up

  • Bardakci banned, Akaydin a possible concern with a back issue
  • Guler not risked in Matchday 2 but could return
  • Gunok also missed out with a minor injury and it’s not clear if he’ll be available

    Last refreshed: 23/6

GEORGIA

Predicted line-up

  • Davitashvili for Chakvetadze was the only starting XI change between Matchdays 1 and 2

    Last refreshed: 23/6

PORTUGAL

Predicted line-up

  • Boss Roberto Martinez suggested he will heavily rotate in Matchday 3, with qualification assured
  • Conceicao also among the attacking options, Nunes an alternative in midfield
  • Leao banned

    Last refreshed: 23/6

CZECHIA

Predicted line-up

  • Schick a possible concern after hobbling out of Matchday 2
  • Barak ill ahead of the draw with Georgia but could threaten a start

    Last refreshed: 23/6
