UEFA Euro 2024 predicted line-ups: Matchday 3

GROUP A
GERMANY
Predicted line-up
- This was the starting XI for the first two games and Julian Nagelsmann has hinted that he won’t change too much
- Niclas Fullkrug is pushing for a start at the expense of Kai Havertz
Last refreshed: 23/6
SCOTLAND
Predicted line-up
- McKenna could come in for the injured Tierney
- Forrest an alternative to Ralston, given that Tierney’s forward runs have been lost
- Porteous still suspended
Last refreshed: 23/6
HUNGARY
Predicted line-up
- Nego and Balogh set to miss out but Szoboszlai is expected to be fit
- Styles could come into midfield, with Botka an option in defence
Last refreshed: 23/6
SWITZERLAND
Predicted line-up
- There are suggestions in the media that Yakin is thinking of giving Embolo a start
- Shaqiri’s fitness may be an issue after starting four days ago, so he could be rested for the round of 16
- Rodriguez, Widmer and Freuler all on one booking, so Yakin may not risk them with qualification almost assured
Last refreshed: 23/6
GROUP B
SPAIN
Predicted line-up
- Nacho and Ayoze injury doubts
- There are suggestions that there could be widespread rotation with first place already secured
- Rodri banned for two yellow cards
- Carvajal and Le Normand on one booking
Last refreshed: 23/6
CROATIA
Predicted line-up
- Gvardiol tends to be used at left-back in the tougher games, which could free a slot at centre-half for Pongracic or Erlic
- Sucic, Budimir and Pasalic impressed off the bench against Albania and could get recalls
- Vida an injury doubt
Last refreshed: 23/6
ITALY
Predicted line-up
- Dimarco a doubt due to injury, with Cambiaso or Darmian coming in
- Fagioli and Retegui could oust Jorginho and Scamacca, according to media
Last refreshed: 23/6
ALBANIA
Predicted line-up
- Mihaj a doubt
Last refreshed: 23/6
GROUP C
SLOVENIA
Predicted line-up
- Slovenia have named the same team in the first two matches
- Oblak, Gnezda Čerin and Elšnik missed training on Saturday, although it’s not known if there are fitness issues there or if it was merely rest
- Sesko fit
Last refreshed: 23/6
DENMARK
Predicted line-up
- Maehle, Bah and Kristiansen locked in a three-way tussle for the wing-back slots, with Bah benched in the last game but Kristiansen at fault for England’s goal
Last refreshed: 23/6
SERBIA
Predicted line-up
- Kostic will miss the rest of the tournament
- There are suggestions that Samardzic and/or Birmancevic could come in
Last refreshed: 23/6
ENGLAND
Predicted line-up
- The spot alongside Rice is still the one up for grabs, with Gallagher, Mainoo or Wharton an alternative to Alexander-Arnold
- Southgate could alternatively drop Bellingham back, creating room for Bowen, Gordon or Palmer
- Watkins pushing Kane for a start
Last refreshed: 23/6
GROUP D
POLAND
Predicted line-up
- Lewandowski could start after returning as a sub in Matchday 2
- Poland eliminated so rotation could be widespread
Last refreshed: 23/6
NETHERLANDS
Predicted line-up
- Frimpong and Dumfries were included in the same XI against France, with Simons moving centrally at the expense of Veerman
- Depay under pressure in attack with Weghorst, Zirkzee and Brobbey alternatives
Last refreshed: 23/6
AUSTRIA
Predicted line-up
- Trauner a doubt with a muscle injury so Danso could return
- Rangnick could move Laimer back to the double pivot, drop Grillitsch and recall Wimmer on the wing – as occurred in the second half against Poland
Last refreshed: 23/6
FRANCE
Predicted line-up
- Mbappe could return after taking part in a friendly in between Matchdays 2 and 3
- Coman a doubt
- French media suggest Dembele’s place could be under threat
Last refreshed: 23/6
GROUP E
ROMANIA
Predicted line-up
- Romania’s only change at the tournament so far has seen Mihaila come in for Coman out wide
Last refreshed: 23/6
UKRAINE
Predicted line-up
- Mykolenko has resumed training so could come back in, allowing Zinchenko to move to midfield
- Yaremchuk could oust Dovbyk after scoring off the bench
Last refreshed: 23/6
BELGIUM
Predicted line-up
- Lukebakio banned for two yellow cards
- Bakayoko pushing Trossard for his place on the right
Last refreshed: 23/6
SLOVAKIA
Predicted line-up
- This is the team that started the win over Wales on June 9 and in both Matchdays this tournament
Last refreshed: 23/6
GROUP F
TURKEY
Predicted line-up
- Bardakci banned, Akaydin a possible concern with a back issue
- Guler not risked in Matchday 2 but could return
- Gunok also missed out with a minor injury and it’s not clear if he’ll be available
Last refreshed: 23/6
GEORGIA
Predicted line-up
- Davitashvili for Chakvetadze was the only starting XI change between Matchdays 1 and 2
Last refreshed: 23/6
PORTUGAL
Predicted line-up
- Boss Roberto Martinez suggested he will heavily rotate in Matchday 3, with qualification assured
- Conceicao also among the attacking options, Nunes an alternative in midfield
- Leao banned
Last refreshed: 23/6
CZECHIA
Predicted line-up
- Schick a possible concern after hobbling out of Matchday 2
- Barak ill ahead of the draw with Georgia but could threaten a start
Last refreshed: 23/6
