8
Scoreboard June 25

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Tuesday’s goals, assists, Player of the Match awards + stats

8 Comments
Share

All the attacking returns, Player of the Match awards and key underlying stats from Tuesday’s Euro 2024 Fantasy matches can be found in this article.

The summary of goals, assists, bookings etc comes from the UEFA site.

All the other numbers, like goal attempts and chances created, are official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

These stats are available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every UEFA European Championship game.

GOALS AND ASSISTS

PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARDS

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

NETHERLANDS V AUSTRIA

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.

Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more.

SIGN UP TODAY


8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    screw it

    Stanciu (C)

    Open Controls
  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    It's the "easy" side of the draw but it could look like this for England:

    R1: Netherlands
    QF: Italy
    SF: Belgium
    F: ???

    Not sure it's as straightforward as it seems.
    Switzerland in QF could also be tricky if it occurs.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      ITS COMING HOME

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Switzerland would beat England I reckon

      Open Controls
  3. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Captain KDB or Lukaku tomorrow?

    Open Controls
  4. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Eriksen MOTM. ahahahaha what a terrible game.

    Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Captain:

    A) KdB
    B) Lukaku
    C) Stick with Mbappe

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      if i wasnt in a close mini league i would swap to lukaku

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.