Group C team news: Gallagher in for Alexander-Arnold

England take on Slovenia on Tuesday, while Denmark and Serbia clash in Group C’s other match.

The Three Lions, who have already secured a spot in the last-16, are the favourites to win the group, but Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia can all mathematically progress, so it’s all to play for.

Both matches get underway at 20:00 BST.

Position Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 England 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 2 Denmark 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 3 Slovenia 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been demoted to the England bench for their clash with Slovenia.

Conor Gallagher replaces the Liverpool man, in Gareth Southgate’s only change from the 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Only five defenders in Euro 2024 Fantasy have a higher ownership than Alexander-Arnold’s 22%.

Luke Shaw is back on the substitutes bench, meanwhile.

As for Slovenia, they are unchanged.

There is just one change to the Denmark side who drew with England. Victor Kristiansen drops to the bench, with Alexander Bah coming into the line-up.

That means Joakim Maehle, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund all start.

Finally, there are three alterations for Serbia.

Srdan Mijailovic, Nemanja Gudelj and Lazar Samardzic replace Filip Mladenovic, Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic.

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Gallagher, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Slovenia XI: Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Andersen, Christiansen, Vestergaard, Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Maehle, Eriksen, Wind, Hojlund

Serbia XI: Rajkovic, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Mijailovic, Ilic, Gudelj, Zivkovic, Samardzic, Lukic, Mitrovic

