77
Dugout Discussion June 25

Group C team news: Gallagher in for Alexander-Arnold

77 Comments
Share

England take on Slovenia on Tuesday, while Denmark and Serbia clash in Group C’s other match.

The Three Lions, who have already secured a spot in the last-16, are the favourites to win the group, but Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia can all mathematically progress, so it’s all to play for.

Both matches get underway at 20:00 BST.

PositionTeamPlWDLFAGDPts
1England21102114
2Denmark20202202
3Slovenia20202202
4Serbia201112-11

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been demoted to the England bench for their clash with Slovenia.

Conor Gallagher replaces the Liverpool man, in Gareth Southgate’s only change from the 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Only five defenders in Euro 2024 Fantasy have a higher ownership than Alexander-Arnold’s 22%.

Luke Shaw is back on the substitutes bench, meanwhile.

As for Slovenia, they are unchanged.

There is just one change to the Denmark side who drew with England. Victor Kristiansen drops to the bench, with Alexander Bah coming into the line-up.

That means Joakim Maehle, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund all start.

Finally, there are three alterations for Serbia.

Srdan Mijailovic, Nemanja Gudelj and Lazar Samardzic replace Filip Mladenovic, Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic.

LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Gallagher, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

Slovenia XI: Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Andersen, Christiansen, Vestergaard, Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Maehle, Eriksen, Wind, Hojlund

Serbia XI: Rajkovic, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Mijailovic, Ilic, Gudelj, Zivkovic, Samardzic, Lukic, Mitrovic

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.

Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more.

SIGN UP TODAY


77 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Justice for Ben White!

    Open Controls
  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Who was man of the match for France?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      skorupski

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      An Austrian.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        *Pole

        Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Austria just gave themselves a very legitimate route to the final. amazing

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Łukasz Skorupski
      https://www.uefa.com/euro2024/match/2036191--france-vs-poland/

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Oops

        Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I think england makes the final now as long as they beat slovenia tonight

      Open Controls
  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    What's everyone doing after Mbappe (c) = 6 points?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      Going to drink some rum. How about you?

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Planning to watch the England game and get disappointed by Southgate's tactics, you?

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      twisting for sure. i want to go kdb but im just not sure he has the legs, he covered every blade of grass vs romania only a few days ago

      likely end up with lukaku for safety

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup, twisting seems to be the best option.
        Nobody has really hauled, but worth a gamble on Lukaku I think.

        Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      It's a tough one. Can twist to De Bruyne or Lukaku but not sure if I trust Belgium.

      Open Controls
    5. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Even an assist from KDB would match mbappe

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    How depressing if Cole Palmer gets zero minutes again tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      I dont really get this. Where do people think Palmer will improve the team? RW is the only side we have threat already

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        37 mins ago

        Bellingham 8, Palmer 10

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          34 mins ago

          Apart from the major isaues with Bellingham at 8, if he moves back you put Foden at 10. Bring Gordon in

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 15 Years
            32 mins ago

            Palmer is better than Foden, and used to playing in a poorly performing team

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              28 mins ago

              You can tell that by all those years one of them played for City whilst the other couldnt get a look in

              Open Controls
              1. Feanor
                • 15 Years
                22 mins ago

                All thos years for City and you didn't notice Foden was left footed! lol

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Glad to see you agree Foden is better than Palmer

                  Open Controls
      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        27 mins ago

        Palmer could easily do a job on the left. Bellingham to 8 Foden to 10. Agree that Gordon on left could work too. Anything but this formation

        Open Controls
      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I wouldn’t expect you to understand, chimp.

        Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      52 mins ago

      Think of how much he's learning watching Southgate's first XI dominate

      Open Controls
    3. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yeah he should be in the side, perfect temperament for tournament football

      Open Controls
      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Stage set for him to come on and score/assist winner

        Open Controls
    4. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Palmer at least fights for everything. Haven’t seen much of that today.
      Rubbish coach with a lot of good players

      Open Controls
    5. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 good season in a shambolic Chelsea side really got people thinking this lad can save us, comical

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        You wouldnt understand

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Watkins - Kane - Saka
          Foden - Palmer - Bellingham
          Gordon - Wharton - Mainoo - Bowen
          Walker

          Is what we should have gone with, Southgate is clueless

          Open Controls
  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Are Shaw and Saka the only left footers in the team?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    2. M♤rvin
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Pickford.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Sold. Put him at Left Back

        Open Controls
        1. M♤rvin
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          I wouldn't be adverse to putting Saka at left back. Seriously.

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            I'm not either, but would prefer someone else

            Open Controls
            1. M♤rvin
              • 7 Years
              8 mins ago

              So would I but we don't have anybody. Imagine Saka playing like Jordi Alba. It would probably require a right footer at LW though.

              Open Controls
          2. Bartowski
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            Especially as that would allow arguably last seasons best player to play in the team.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              Saliba is already playing

              Open Controls
              1. Bartowski
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                Only made the shortlist for young player of the season...

                Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      32 mins ago

      Wow, you didn't know Foden was left footed?

      Open Controls
    4. M♤rvin
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Bowen too.

      Open Controls
    5. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
  7. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Ok it was offside, but thats what we want to see

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      What are your honest expectations from England at this tournament Ginkapo?

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        Give him a break, he didn't even know Bowen, Foden and Palmer were left footed.

        Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'm not yet fully in the 'its coming home' mindsight. Too many gaps in the team and it doesnt flow.

        Open Controls
  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    It all got a bit tasty just then!

    Open Controls
  9. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    How can a team with this many good players look this ordinary?

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      England are giving them a good run for their money...

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls
    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      This lineup and formation needs ripping up. The whole left side is compromised. I’d rather see Saka at left back than the right-footed Trippier

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        But then who would play inverted RW? Does England have any other left footed attackers?

        Open Controls
        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep, get the other Chelsea player on

          Open Controls
    3. Tasty Jerk
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      True. Hopefully Eze gets a chance to come on - just needs that moment to work his magic.

      Open Controls
  10. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bellingham with a sloppy back heel pass off target to end another subpar half from Southgate's England.

    Open Controls
  11. Bartowski
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    And now the worst part comes for those England players.

    Having to listen to an inspirational half time team talk from Southgate...

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      https://youtu.be/iDUS48u1iSg?feature=shared

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Honestly think this is better than whatever Southgate's saying right now.

        Open Controls
  12. F4L
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    that was something

    Open Controls
  13. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hard to sleep in a heatwave but Gareth is helping us out in the UK. Strong commitment to public service, and essentially a hero.

    Open Controls
  14. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Football is gonna turn to the dark ages for like a decade I reckon.
    Really low-quality from all teams on show, and none of these guys are ready to take over from Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar etc.

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yamal is 16 years old and Spain have looked great.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        When I was 16, I would spend my summer playing Heros of Might Magic 3 and vvanking
        Amazing
        .

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          I didn't realise Heroes of Might Magic 3 was so erotic...

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Turn base strategy, sometimes it took ages to wait your turn.
            With Baywatch on TV, the temptation was real…

            Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bellingham, Vinicius, Theo Walcott.

      Don’t worry about the future.

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ridiculous to include Walcott there...and not Lingard.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 6 Years
          just now

          It was a close one.

          Open Controls
      2. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Those players mentioned are good, but not in the same category of their predecessors.
        Virtually every team is setup the same in 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, and tries to play like Pep, whilst trying to maintain possession at all costs.

        Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Slipped Neymar in like we wouldn’t notice

      Open Controls
  15. F4L
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    what teams are people thinking of quadrupling on for r16? Spain and Belgium (if they top)?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Spain, but for others I need to see their opposition.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      KdB, Lukaku and one def is enough Belgium.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.