After 36 matches, the group stage of the 2024 European Championship is over.

Eight teams have gone, 16 remain.

The knockout round bracket is now complete, too.

We can see each nation’s prospective path to the final of Euro 2024, with the remaining countries divided into two halves of the draw.

Being able to map out each side’s route through the knockout stage and predict who will triumph will be key for Euro 2024 Fantasy managers, particularly for those with no chips remaining.

With only a handful of transfers each round to deal with eliminated players (as well as the usual injuries and bans), anticipating those countries who will ‘go deep’ will be key.

You can see the bracket below, with further anaylsis to come in the next few days.

