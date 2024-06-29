36
FanTeam June 29

FanTeam ‘Beat the Pundits’: Scout Team review + transfers

36 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

This Thursday and Friday have been tough without any European Championship football. So it’s probably a good time to assess the official FFScout Team taking part in FanTeam’s free, no-deposit ‘Beat the Pundits League’.

A review of the first three Gameweeks, plus our transfer plans ahead of Saturday’s 17:00 (BST) deadline.

As a reminder, every manager who finishes ahead of this squad will receive a free month of our Premium Membership.

Prizes galore in FanTeam's free 'Euro Beat the Pundits' league

In case you missed it, FanTeam also has a ‘Round of 16 Monster’ game that offers free entry to everyone who signed up to the site between the 5th and 20th of June, provided they’re from an eligible country.

WHAT IS FANTEAM ‘BEAT THE PUNDITS’?

This free league has over 1,500 managers competing to win a bunch of exciting prizes. Not only are Scout Premium Memberships up for grabs but the top 160 will share £2,000 (as seen above). And there’s the chance to defeat some well-known FPL content creators, too.

A 15-man squad fits within the £100m budget. Four Gameweeks remain and deadlines go right up until the first kick-off but decisions can’t be tweaked afterwards.

Each manager gets one Wildcard to use. Points are similar to FPL, except slight tweaks for things like saves, shots on target and giving away decisive fouls.

SCOUT TEAM SO FAR

So far, our biggest problems have been captaincy picks and having the wrong Germany coverage. It was fine to own Florian Wirtz (£7.5m) for his Gameweek 1 goal but staying loyal to him rather than top-scoring midfielders Ilkay Gundogan (£6.0m) and Jamal Musiala (£8.0m) – owned by 49% and 24% of managers – is causing damage.

Additionally, this is a game where the armband can’t switch daily, which doesn’t collaborate well with the poor fortunes of premium forwards. Romelu Lukaku (£10.0m) began with two disallowed goals versus Slovakia and Harry Kane (£11.0m) blanked against Slovenia, although he did reward us when purchased for Gameweek 2.

Between the sticks, Jordan Pickford (£6.0m) has been a solid player. At least five points each time – our only Gamekweek 3 starter to reach that low level – yet it’s been frustrating to see benched goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.5m) outscore him. The Georgian made 11 saves in one match and kept a clean sheet in another.

Portuguese duo Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) bagged a goal and clean sheet in Gameweek 2 but were ruthlessly sold straight after. It’s just a shame that Kevin De Bruyne (£9.0m) and Diogo Dalot (£6.0m) did nothing.

In fact, the Gameweek 3 defence totalled a measly two points, emphasising another notable absence. Nobody from the Spain or France backlines has been chosen.

Currently sat in 1,066th, there’s thankfully still time to shoot up the rankings.

GAMEWEEK 4 TRANSFERS

There are four free transfers to use for this Round of 16, rather than an unlimited amount.

Four of our 15-man squad have been eliminated, too. Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m), Marcelo Brozovic (£4.5m), Botond Balogh (£4.0m) and Ivan Balliu (£4.0m).

However, as we intend to Wildcard before the quarter-finals, this round requires getting by without any outfield substitutes for just one Gameweek.

Scout Team review + transfers for FanTeam 'Beat the Pundits'

Szoboszlai makes way for bargain midfielder Fabian Ruiz (£5.0m) and Kylian Mbappe (£11.5m) replaces Lukaku. In defence, Dalot and David Hancko (£5.0m) depart for Nathan Ake (£5.5m) and Daniel Carvajal (£5.5m).

This way, we finally have ample Spain coverage before they face Georgia.

As of now, Kane is the captain and no extra transfers will seek to replace the disappointing Jude Bellingham (£8.5m) or goalless Gianluca Scamacca (£6.0m).

In partnership with FanTeam, 18+, Play Responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | #ad

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Euro 2024 tournament data in it.

Plus, there are all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will cease on July 1, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who are the pundits here? Name and shame, name and shame!

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      1) The Knights Template

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        He’s a lollygagger I hear!

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          But isn't that what pundits do? Lollygagg around in such a way everyone thinks they know what they're doing!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            B84jwh

            Open Controls
  2. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Bastoni under fever. Luckily we will get lineups.

    https://www.ansa.it/europei_2024/notizie/azzurri/2024/06/28/euro-24-bastoni-con-la-febbre-differenziato-per-dimarco_daae00f7-eb49-4c09-af6d-6074941823ec.html

    Open Controls
  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Better option for this round only?

    a. kdb gakpo
    b. kane simon

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      *simons

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Spamcadet!

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Don't pick on the little guy!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Spacecadet and I are good friends, we often joust, sometimes in a musically accompanied montage.

          Open Controls
  4. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Figure I'm WCing next week, so the usual suspects like Mbappe (or Lukaku) and Kane will come back. But for now rolling the dice with a few punts.

    Simon (Costa)
    Pepe | Carvajal | Schar | Walker (VvD)
    Sabitzer | KdB | Jude | Musiala (c) | Bruno
    Arnautovic | Mikautadze (CR)

    Open Controls
  5. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    GTG?

    Kane Mbappe Morata
    Musiala Gundogan Bruno Zabitzer Williams
    VVD Kounde Cancelo Carvajal Guehi
    PIckford Verbruggen

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  6. Gullit
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Pickford - 30/06
    Diogo Costa - 01/07

    Guéhi - 30/06
    Carvajal - 30/06
    Cucurella - 30/06
    João Cancelo - 01/07
    Van Dijk - 02/07

    Gundogan - 29/06
    Musiala - 29/06
    Nico Williams - 30/06
    Bruno Fernandes - 01/07
    Sabitzer - 02/07

    Morata - 30/06
    Kane - 30/06
    Depay - 02/07

    Still have 3.5M in the bank, and the WC in the safe.

    Strategy was to deploy players from both sides of the bracket (almost evenly - or 1 transfer away from it) and spreading from different teams just enough so I can still have the option to push the WC to the semi-finals if things break my way.

    Any thoughts about it?

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Good team, but I would go for Mbappe instead Kane, and got another English defender instead of Carvajal/Cucurella.

      Open Controls
    2. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Really similar to my strategy and I have almost the same team. I just can’t go 4 of the same team because I don’t have any WC.

      I have Walker, Kounde and Bastoni instead of Guehi, Carvajal and Cancelo (because of yellows and spreading)

      Bellingham instead of Nico Williams (not totally convinced though)

      Mbappe instead of Kane.

      The rest is the same. I have 2 players of each favorite except England (3) and Italy (1).

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        49 mins ago

        You certainly can go four from the same team - you just need to back a few winners in R16.

        I would be surprised if people did not have 4x Spain.

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with that team but if you still have your WC I don't think you really need to worry about balancing both sides of the draw so much; should liberate you to attack the fixtures more

      Open Controls
  7. Tomsk
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Ruiz or Rodri?

    Leaning towards Rodri as possibly on penalties. Any opinions?

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Ruiz for me, he is very attacking, and Rodri didnt pass eye test for me.

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Ruiz if you must pick from those two

      Open Controls
      1. 1953
          just now

          Did you prefer Ruiz over Williams?

          Open Controls
      2. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        48 mins ago

        Rodri IS on penalties as far as I am aware, not possibly.

        Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Tread carefully with your German picks imo.
      Havertz, Wirtz, Mittelstädt all likely to get replaced by Füllkrug, Sané & Raum.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        In my opinion.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Makes sense
          If you mean getting substituted, then can be slightly positive for defenders

          Open Controls
      2. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        This must be assuming Germany get well ahead against Denmark. The Danish defence is better than their attack imho.

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Some info below on why this may happen.

        Mittelstadt v Raum:
        https://x.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1806959720260849779?t=UkI1vfgOD0cmSI1RtNwc9g&s=19

        Writz v Sane
        https://x.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1806961857376276863?t=YGyYAD2hM7sd7qbyxbkM1A&s=19

        Fullkrug:
        https://x.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1806636377171284302?t=ocUNLDlPRZVqOS-6-nnurQ&s=19

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Rudiger available to start but I would be cautious as it was a hamstring strain.

      https://x.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1806961051256107028?t=SLJUsZS3oSPw451Q7GeRiw&s=19

      https://x.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1805185888478990620?t=9HZBCq-oWXFqHWjaM8ExOA&s=19

      Open Controls
    5. 1953
        52 mins ago

        A-Donnaruma+Cancelo B-Maignan+Bastoni?

        Open Controls
      • ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        Is triple Spain def overkill?

        Open Controls
        1. Mother Farke
            21 mins ago

            Yes imo.

            Open Controls
          • The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            Scored in every game so far, healthy top half xG, scored against Spain in both qualifying fixtures... I don't see why the bookies have this as the highest CS odds personally & am avoiding defence entirely. And that's not even mentioning what to do with them for Germany

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.