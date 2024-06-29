Switzerland v Italy team news: Bastoni starts, Dimarco doesn’t

Saturday sees the start of this European Championship’s knockout stage and team news has arrived from the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Italy. It kicks off at 17:00 BST in Berlin.

Both finished second in their group and are therefore fortunate not to face a winner from elsewhere, although stoppage time goals provided mixed Matchday 3 fortunes.

Whereas Switzerland conceded to Germany and were denied top spot, the Italians needed a dramatic equaliser to snatch runners-up honours from Croatia.

Unimpressive so far, the reigning champions have made many changes to their starting line-up. Six, to be precise. Centre-back Alessandro Bastoni (€5.5m) overcomes illness to remain in the XI but Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) is only ready enough for the bench. Riccardo Calafiori (€4.5m) is serving a one-match suspension.

It means Gianluca Mancini (€4.5m) enters the backline, as Federico Chiesa (€7.5m), Nicolo Fagioli (€5.0m), Bryan Cristante (€5.5m) and Stephan El Shaarawy (€6.0m) also get the nod.

Furthermore, Gianluca Scamacca (€7.0m) is back as centre-forward, hoping to score for the first time this summer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (€6.0m) starts in goal but Jorginho (€5.0m) is demoted to substitute.

Alternatively, there’s just one change for the Swiss, who’ve reached the latter stages for a sixth successive major tournament. Ruben Vargas (€6.0m) comes in for the banned Silvan Widmer (€4.5m), keeping Xherdan Shaqiri (€6.5m) on the sidelines.

Whoever wins will face either England or Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM NEWS

Switzerland XI – Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Rieder, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Italy XI – Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Darmian; Barella, Fagioli, Cristante; Chiesa, Scamacca, El Shaarawy

