Dugout Discussion June 29

Switzerland v Italy team news: Bastoni starts, Dimarco doesn’t

121 Comments
Saturday sees the start of this European Championship’s knockout stage and team news has arrived from the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Italy. It kicks off at 17:00 BST in Berlin.

Both finished second in their group and are therefore fortunate not to face a winner from elsewhere, although stoppage time goals provided mixed Matchday 3 fortunes.

Whereas Switzerland conceded to Germany and were denied top spot, the Italians needed a dramatic equaliser to snatch runners-up honours from Croatia.

Unimpressive so far, the reigning champions have made many changes to their starting line-up. Six, to be precise. Centre-back Alessandro Bastoni (€5.5m) overcomes illness to remain in the XI but Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) is only ready enough for the bench. Riccardo Calafiori (€4.5m) is serving a one-match suspension.

It means Gianluca Mancini (€4.5m) enters the backline, as Federico Chiesa (€7.5m), Nicolo Fagioli (€5.0m), Bryan Cristante (€5.5m) and Stephan El Shaarawy (€6.0m) also get the nod.

Furthermore, Gianluca Scamacca (€7.0m) is back as centre-forward, hoping to score for the first time this summer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (€6.0m) starts in goal but Jorginho (€5.0m) is demoted to substitute.

Alternatively, there’s just one change for the Swiss, who’ve reached the latter stages for a sixth successive major tournament. Ruben Vargas (€6.0m) comes in for the banned Silvan Widmer (€4.5m), keeping Xherdan Shaqiri (€6.5m) on the sidelines.

Whoever wins will face either England or Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM NEWS

Switzerland XI – Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Rieder, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Italy XI – Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Darmian; Barella, Fagioli, Cristante; Chiesa, Scamacca, El Shaarawy

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

121 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Goddamn Nageslmann being coy with his team

    Knew it'd be Raum but was too scared

    Though I was gonna play Fullkrug too

  2. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I was right. Hope I helped the community

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/06/29/fanteam-beat-the-pundits-scout-team-review-transfers/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26635307

  3. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Not surecwh

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      **Not sure what people expected…
      That’s about right for this pile of sh!7e Italy squad.
      We literally have nothing…
      No 10, winger, striker, Pirlo, leaders…
      Terrible.
      Luckily I went for 4 Switzerland at the back

  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    no Fullkrug 😥 punt fail damn

    1. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Will get minutes surely

    2. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Damn. I dodged that bullet too

    3. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I changed for Havertz like 10 minutes before the deadline

      Füllkrug will probably get more points anyway though lol

  5. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Defending Champions sent packing

  6. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Sky what a catch, wow!

  7. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Good start with the budget midfield!

    Freuler | Sabitzer | Baumgartner | Silva | Gundogan

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Freuler wow. That’s a f brave pick!

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I’ve had insane luck this championship!

        1. KAPO KANE
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Ruined it all missing MD3 deadline though

        2. PartyTime
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Well done. Need that luck with my punts

  8. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    How come Wirtz is benched?

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      The Coach didn’t include him in the starting lineup I guess

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        He was their best attacking player MD3

        1. PartyTime
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Musiala looked better imo. Wirtz was great in MD1.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      not a natural wide player

  9. Fifa las vegas
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Raum(C) might do something miraculous to make up for Fullkrug

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      No tah is big.

  10. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Musiala ©

    Go Havertz too, since I had no time to change him to Mbappe. (Was 1.5m short)

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      And had very little time.

  11. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    This was my final team btw:

    Ronaldo - Kane - Havertz
    Williams - Pedri - Musiala
    Cancelo - Carvajal - Cucurella - Guehi
    Pickford

    Costa - Sabitzer - Van Dijk - Fernandes

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Nice, Havertz could be a good differential

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thank you & let's hope so.

  12. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    They should have selected Bonucci! They’ve looked leaky at the back all championship

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Call Spaletti

  13. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Feeling smug with my Akanji pick and a tenner on Switzerland to go through, the signs were there with Italy being shite in the group stages.

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      How many balls recovered?

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        6 recoveries for 2pts

    2. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Zaccagni’s goal fooled me

  14. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Who got MOTM?

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Hope they give it to Vargas

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Vargas.

    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Hope it's Akanji but would probably be Vargas

    4. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Vargas https://www.uefa.com/euro2024/match/2036198--Switzerland-vs-Italy/

    5. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Boooo should be I can G

