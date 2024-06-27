13
  1. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Rmt, 5mil itb, still have wc

    Pickford Maignan
    Stones Guehi Cucurella Carvajal Bastoni
    Musiala Gundo Baumgartner Sabitzer Bruno
    Mbappe Morata Gakpo

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I don’t think we RMT anymore.

    2. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Anything Goes now. Template picks have generally flopped. Go maverick

  2. Cardiff Kopite
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Have the price changes happened yet? Donnarumma is now 6m....i cant remember if he was less than this when i got him in on a LL!
    Does anyone know?

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      He was already 6m - I cannot see any price changes as of yet...

      1. Cardiff Kopite
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers.

  3. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Bottomed on previous post...

    In complete isolation - who is the better pick?

    A) Carvajal
    B) Cucurella

    1. Cardiff Kopite
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      1. The Iceman
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers, leaning the same way.

  4. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Yo. We get unlimited transfers now yeah, so can keep playing about til kick off Saturday?

    We have a max 4 from each team just now?

    Also, teams must be back to their A team, ie leaving Torres out - is that right?

    Thanks all

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yo. Yes x3. Williams & Yamal should be back

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yo. ~Nice. Cheers.

  5. azz007
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Need to eb careful with triple or quad picks from Spain vs germany etc. The teams on thay side will play each other in the QF. So France belgum vs Portugal etc.
    I'd be cautious going 4 players with no Wc.

