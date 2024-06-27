94
  Charlie Price
    3 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Euro 24

    **Charlie Price Franchise** (52 members)

    Well the race leader’s yellow jersey has now been passed to …..er….. well me actually. Much to my surprise I have managed to overcome a mediocre Matchday 1 with no less than FIVE captaincy fails & now find myself leading the pack. Many thanks to messrs Baumgartner, Eriksen & Grimaldo for helping propel me to the top of my own league and an overall rank just outside the top 1k.

    Having used both my chips I expect that navigating the knock outs without taking hits might prove difficult, so not getting too excited about perhaps achieving a mega high finish.

    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Can I join? Just inside 45k, so no danger to you.

      Baps hunter
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I'd like to play against some here, not just OR. Somehow I managed to dodge all mini leagues.

        Charlie Price
          3 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Please join by all means.

          Code TTvmty
          Welcome to the Charlie Price Group.

    FPL Brains
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Can I join?

      A mere 35k, but 5k in England 😛

      Charlie Price
        3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Anyone can join. No qualifying rules.

        Just use the code TTvmty.

        Welcome.

  Tazah
    6 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    I love watching England fans go from extreme confidence of winning the whole tournament to wanting to sack their manager and get rid of players mid tournament XD

    dirtmcgirt
      8 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      it was very silly because the build up to this tournament has been very underwhelming, I was way more hyped about Qatar. Group winners, we're still in it and won't play low block teams forever. probably the end of the road for Southgate regardless so stop being hysterical and get behind the lads

      Tazah
        6 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        bro i dont support England

        dirtmcgirt
          8 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          I didn't write my post thinking you were an England fan, that much was obvious. I was addressing your point about the kneejerk reaction of England fans

          Tazah
            6 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            "so stop being hysterical and get behind the lads"

            dirtmcgirt
              8 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              yes, I was on about England fans in general

              Tazah
                6 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                I do agree with that statement though.... The England rugby fans seem to understand the concept of "supporting" well. I dont subscribe to what pundits say now about "giving us something to get excited about"

    notlob legin
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Where does your incessant hatred of England come from? Just asking for a friend

      It's A Joke
        13 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        The fat, white, beer drinking, bald headed fans, screaming abuse and acting like idiots. Probably.

        x.jim.x
          9 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          It’s a well-known fact that no other country in Europe has fat, white, beer drinking, bald headed abusive idiots, after all.

          It's A Joke
            13 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Well, if you watch all the games, you do see more of this stereotypical Englishman in the England crowd than you do in others. Have a watch. It’s a stereotype, but like all stereotypes, there’s a reason it’s developed. Often due to media representation, but still, when England are playing Slovakia and it gets really crap and boring, count them.

            x.jim.x
              9 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Look at those England fans acting up! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caYgE6Ff93Q

              notlob legin
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                7 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                Nice response Jim - unfortunately this sort of behaviour is rife in most countries

              Tazah
                6 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                I saw an England flag in there (definitely not a Georgian flag)

      Tazah
        6 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Honestly good question, I'm not sure....
        I think its from the fact that England believes that by having the best league in the world (which I agree with), doesn't mean they have the best team in the world.... They're the best league because of how competitive it is. But the standard is not better than the Spanish league for example.
        A large part of the premier league's success is due to the success of foreign managers and players.
        Example: Grealish was 100mil 2 years ago, Rice was 100mil a year ago. Yet players like Kante moved to Chelsea for only 30mil or Haaland for 50mil.
        I just find it funny that England fans keep making the same mistakes every year of overegging their players and then putting them down at the first chance.

        I actually think Pep has been smart with how hes managed Foden over the years by intentionally not playing him at times because of the English media and fans, unfortunately they have still found a way to destroy his confidence in this tournament (as happened with walcott, lennon, sterling, dele alli, barkley, rodwell, maguire, trent just to name a few from the last few years).

        notlob legin
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Thanks for the response - I wasn't sure I'd get one so fair play to you.

          I agree with the foreign players and managers affecting the premier league, but don't understand how this affects the England team.

          I used to travel all over to watch England play but haven't done that now for years - I was put off by the majority of fans, who were often rude, quite aggressive and showed no respect to their hosts. I still follow them and always want them to do well, but now from an armchair.

          I feel your posts are so similar to many England supporters I witnessed - quite narrow minded and at times insulting - you simply can't put us all in the same bracket

          Tazah
            6 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            my point regarding the foreign players and managers is that it gives England fans this false sense of "well if our league is great, our national team must be great too"

            And with regards to my posts - you answered yourself in the same sentence. "Many england supporters" Im commenting on the majority of course.

            In all honesty football has become so dry and boring to watch now....its just pass, pass, pass, pass, slight contact, VAR, penalty, 1-0 FT. So excuse me for trying to spice up things.
            Yesterday I watched 4 games where a winger was 1 on 1 with a defender and they turned round and passed it backwards when their teams needed a goal. IT SOOOOOOO DRY.

            notlob legin
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              7 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              I love meaningful conversations / chats like this so no need to apologise.

              Many England fans are as you and I have described but not all. As per Jim's reply above this sort of behaviour is fife in the sport we all love.

              I personally still love watching football, but my God it has evolved over the years. Most teams / countries all try to play the same way, or in a similar way these days ( I blame Pep for being so, so good).

              I also agree that many games are now boring, it's so possession based - you can't score if you haven't got the ball blah blah!!

              However, I don't agree that as we have one of the best leagues in the world we should automatically have a great National Team - I think most of us who follow the game closely know the nationality of most players.

              Tazah
                6 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                I agree with everything youve just said... thank you for such a lovely discussion.

                notlob legin
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  7 Years
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  You too

        x.jim.x
          9 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Four different Prem clubs have reached the CL semi-finals in the past six years, with three different clubs winning it, and two all-English finals. How can you argue that Spain is the league with the higher standard, when every club beside Madrid has been poor at the top level?

          Tazah
            6 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Okay thank you for your input... Now can you please expand by telling me how many English players were involved in each of said teams. That is my point.

            x.jim.x
              9 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              From the current England squad alone: Walker, Stones, Trent, Kane, Bellingham, Foden, Gomez

              Tazah
                6 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                there we go... thats not 11 players, 2 of them didnt even start the last game. My point exactly

                x.jim.x
                  9 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Okay now do the same for the Spain squad...

                  Tazah
                    6 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    why?

                    x.jim.x
                      9 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      Because for some reason, your measurement of a country's domestic league is determined by how many Champions League semi-finalists are called up to their national team.

                      Tazah
                        6 Years
                        1 hour, 32 mins ago

                        youre the one that brought up the champions league, I never mentioned it.

                      x.jim.x
                        9 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        As evidence that English teams (filled with English players) have dominated Europe for nearly a decade.

    linkafu
      4 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Usual

  The Mentaculus
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    2 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Simons expected back in Malen's place for Romania?

  shirtless
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Only made a few tweaks. Still have wildcard so hopefully I can get through to the semi with it saved? I think picking 9 players of GER ENG FRA POR should fingers crossed get a decent squad out for the quarters. Still got 3m ITB.

    Pickford
    Cancelo Hernandez Mittlestadt Faes
    Bruno Musiala Wirtz
    Mbappe Lukaku Kane

    Nita Baumgartner Stanciu Dumfries

    Scratch
      14 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Dunno about that team, for the quarters you're definitely losing 2 players in Bel/Fra and at least 1 from Hol/Rom. One upset from Ger / Por / Eng and you're likely using your WC

      shirtless
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Swapped Dumfries for Carvajal now. Faes benched. Spain should get through. That makes ten if those five make it or if Belgium get through and France out. I fancy ROM to beat NED. Potentially I might get 13 through bar whoever loses out of FRA/BEL.

    linkafu
      4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      What is the explanation of taking Faes when you have Mbappé?

      shirtless
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Cheap and either two go through

  marcos11
    3 Years
    4 hours ago

    Still have WC available, stuck on last two spots. Not too concerned with budget as can move options around but who are the best options from these?

    Pickford Verbruggen
    Cancelo Theo ____ Cucurella Guehi
    KDB Bruno _____ Gundogan Sabitzer
    Mbappe Kane Morata

    DEF > VVD/Mendes/Carvajal
    MID > Wirtz/Williams/Eriksen/Simons

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Carvajal and Musiala

    linkafu
      4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Mittelstadt and Nico

  SmasherLagru
    4 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Is there price changes in this euro fantasy

    PartyTime
      2 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yes. Check under rules.

      “Player prices will stay the same until the Matchday 2 deadline. Once the Matchday 3 deadline has passed, some players' prices will be adjusted based on their performances in the previous games. Prices will keep changing throughout the season depending on how many points players score”

  The Mentaculus
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    2 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Think I'm almost done. 3 decisions left...

    Theo's attacking threat vs Koundé's recoveries against Doku?

    Pretty much locked on Baumgartner & Sabitzer. Trying to narrow 4 into 3 of: Musiala, Gundogan, Williams, Fernandes. Could happily set & forget Musiala & Gundogan but Denmark is the tougher R16 fixture. Not 100% sold on Portugal yet tbh. Leaning Williams in on fixture, returns v Georgia in qualifying, and because I think I'd be happier to keep him than Fernandes for QF.

    Haven't quite decided on Gakpo/Depay yet.

    Rest would be:
    Pickford Maignan
    Guehi Stones Akanji Bastoni
    ...
    Mbappé Morata

    PartyTime
      2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Go for balls recovery with Kounde. Akanji/ Bastoni looking like an imminent transfer

      The Mentaculus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        2 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        That's ok - I'm not sure enough that Italy beat Switzerland so happy to hedge that in what I see as the best quarter of the draw for defenders. Could alternatively get a France block going with Theo & Koundé instead but I think I want to tread relatively lightly in France v Portugal

        PartyTime
          2 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          That’s reasonable. I think it comes down to the teams we think will qualify. Akanji/Bastoni aren’t bad either as they have scored well thus far. Think I’m pretty locked in.

          Good Luck!

  Roshen
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Best 4 from Spain? I think Morata, Williams, Carvajal are locked. Who is the last one?

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yamal?

      Roshen
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        fwd spots are very limited

    linkafu
      4 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Rodri

      linkafu
        4 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Pens, ball recovery, clean sheet point, and possible MOTM

        No Kane No Gain
          5 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Rodri on pens?! Is he legit number 1 choice?! Thanks for this

    marcos11
      3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Cucurella/Simon

  linkafu
    4 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Think I have it. Only doubt if Kane/Depay and Dumfries/Frimpong

    Pickford
    Carvajal TAA Mittelstadt Cancelo
    Musiala NicoW Bruno
    Mbappé Kane Morata

    Costa Simons Baumgartner Dumfries

  It's A Joke
    13 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Which two should I go for?:

    A) England - Kane & Bellingham
    B) France - Mbappe & Kounde
    C) Netherlands - Gakpo & VVD

    linkafu
      4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      A as it’s 2 offensive players

    It's A Joke
      13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Sorry, I meant of the two pairings. I’m actually thinking of ditching England cos they’re poo and going for KdB and Mbappe instead.

  Bitsketchy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Really tempted by this (assuming I can remake the Kane mistake)

    Simon ~ Maignan
    Ake ~ Upamecana ~ Guehi ~ Carvajal ~ Cucurella
    Fernandes ~ Rice ~ Bellingham ~ Musiala ~ Vitinha
    Kane ~ Mbappe ~ Gakpo

    Anything obvious I'm missing? Ive built it concentrating on the less sexy approaches such as balls recovered.....

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Definitely a valid strategy, to focus on recoveries, the later we get into the tournament. But I think at this stage there's still enough thrashing potential in games like Spain v Georgia to stick with more attackings mid like Williams over Vitinha/Rice

      Bitsketchy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah, it’s tricky and a little uninspiring I guess. Trouble is that goals are so spread out that it’s hard to get them right and most attacking players score nothing when they miss

  
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    First go on r16 WC:

    Unai
    Carvajal Akanji Bastoni Mittelstadt
    Bruno Musiala (c) NWilliams
    Morata Kane Mbappe

    Maignan Ake Simons Baumgartner

    Coverage for all games, so I have something to cheer for...

    Opinons?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Solid, like all those picks

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Cheers Ment!

  13. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Sabz or Baumgartner? I'm tempted by either both or a Romanian mid because I think they'll beat them

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Both defo I've gone for.

  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    I checked my first draft on 'subs section" and 7 of my field players ar going to play on first of July. I fear that it may cause issues from tactical point of view. Unlikely that Musiala, Cucurella, Guehi and Carvajal all deliver, but not absolutely impossible. One idea might be to try high risk / high reward players early and safer picks who make a lot of recoveries later? However, having decent team going forward is also important. Any ideas?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I've tried to spread my player over all matchdays and matches. I think that's the most fun approach...

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        players*

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I agree. Supposing you watch every match 😉

        1. Bitsketchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Although that might cause you transfer issues

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Fun approach. Most entertaining. I didn't say it's best or close to optimal, because next round might be difficult to navigate.

  15. azz007
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I'm done any comments?

    Pick Simon
    Walker Guhei stones Carvj Cucerel
    Baug Sabitzer Rodri Musi Bruno
    Depay mbappe Chiesa

    1. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I like it except one of english defenders too much and Chiesa

      1. fenixri
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Also both your gks play om same day!

        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I'm. Banking on England Spain Cs and to go through. Then for QF il have two keepers banked and will play different days. Oppsite half

          1. fenixri
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I dont see point in that strategy when you have Costa/Maignan on the other side of bracket

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      England and Spain both concede and you're fekked.

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Not really they can easily still bank. 4 pts with recoveries.
        Can't trust any England attached right now to get more than 3pts. They couldn't score i a...... Lol

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Yea could be golden I guess

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Like that blocking strategy in defence - good way to make gains in the KO stages imo, especially with England where you'll get double the average (I guess) per CS. Maybe I would skew a bit more to Spain attack than defence though personally. Not sure about Chiesa but haven't seen that much of Itay tbh

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Chiesa my only fluid option potentially to swap out to Kaku CR Kane Havertz

  16. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    How is she looking?
    Mbappe, Ronaldo, Morata
    Musiala, Bruno, Kante, Sabitzer, Baumg
    Carvajal, Cucurella, Cancelo, Guehi, Saliba
    Pickford / Maignan
    2.5 mitb burning in pockets

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Captains would be
      Musiala
      Morata
      Bruno/Ronaldo
      Baumg/Sabitzer (?!?)

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Morata never hauls and gets subbed. 1 goal in him I guess.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Looks great! Is Kane an easy avoid for you?

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Why no Dutch?

