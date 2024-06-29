We’ve got the predicted line-ups for all 16 countries ahead of Matchday 4 of Euro 2024.

You can also find this information on our usual Team News tab.

These predicted XIs have been created using buildlineup.com.

SWITZERLAND V ITALY

SWITZERLAND

Predicted line-up

Widmer is suspended, so Stergiou may come in on the right

Head coach Yakin has stuck with the same goalkeeper, three centre-halves and four across the middle in all three matches so far but will be forced into that one change above

It’s in attack where the main uncertainty lies, with Ndoye the only player to start all three matches so far. Rieder, Shaqiri, Duah and Amdouni are all alternatives



Last refreshed: 29/6

ITALY

Predicted line-up

Dimarco set to miss out due to injury, with Cambiaso or Darmian filling in

Bastoni expected to shake off an illness but Calafiori is banned, so Mancini looks set for a recall

Cristante could oust Jorginho, according to Italian media

El Shaarawy and Zaccagni were both trialled on the left flank in training

Spalletti confirms that Scamacca and Retegui will share minutes but wouldn’t say who will start



Last refreshed: 29/6

GERMANY V DENMARK

GERMANY

Predicted line-up

Fullkrug is pushing for a start at the expense of Havertz or Wirtz, with Havertz redeployed to an attacking midfield role if Wirtz is the man to make way

German media also suggest that Raum has sufficiently impressed in training to challenge Mittelstadt at left-back

Tah is banned, so Schlotterbeck will likely come in

Rudiger should recover from a minor injury to feature



Last refreshed: 29/6

DENMARK

Predicted line-up

Eriksen missed training on Friday with a reported illness but is expected to be fit

Hjulmand banned so Norgaard or Delaney will come in

Maehle, Bah and Kristiansen locked in a three-way tussle for the wing-back slots

The goalkeeper, back three, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Wind and Hojlund have started all three games so far

Wind and Hojlund were both taken off early against Serbia, so could be under threat from Skov Olsen, Poulsen and Dolberg



Last refreshed: 29/6

ENGLAND V SLOVAKIA

ENGLAND

Predicted line-up

Mainoo may well come in for Gallagher after impressing as a sub against Slovenia

Trippier missed two days of training but returned on Saturday. If he’s not 100% fit, then Gomez could come in. Alexander-Arnold is another option, although that would necessitate a reshuffle and a possible formation change given his lack of experience at left-back

There have been calls for Palmer and Gordon to start to liven up the attack but Southgate has been stubborn so far, his only changes coming in central midfield



Last refreshed: 29/6

SLOVAKIA

Predicted line-up

Over the last four games (including the friendly against Wales on June 9), there has only been one change to Slovakia’s starting XI: Strelec in for Bozenik in Matchday 3



Last refreshed: 29/6

SPAIN V GEORGIA

SPAIN

Predicted line-up

After widespread rotation in Matchday 3, with first place already secured, the bulk of the team that beat Italy is expected to return

Rodri back from a ban

Media reports suggest Nacho and Le Normand have been the centre-half pairing in training

Navas a slight injury concern



Last refreshed: 29/6

GEORGIA

Predicted line-up

Mekvabishvili banned for one game

This XI is the one that defeated Portugal in Matchday 3



Last refreshed: 29/6

FRANCE V BELGIUM

FRANCE

Predicted line-up

Media reports suggest that Deschamps will revert to the shape he used against the Netherlands, with Rabiot on the left and Griezmann recalled in the middle

Maignan and the back four have started all three games so far, as have Kante, Rabiot and Dembele



Last refreshed: 29/6

BELGIUM

Predicted line-up

Lukebakio returns from a ban and could oust the disappointing Trossard

Mangala a more defensive alternative to Tielemans, despite the latter impressing against Romania in Matchday 2

Witsel and Meunier remain fitness concerns



Last refreshed: 29/6

PORTUGAL V SLOVENIA

PORTUGAL

Predicted line-up

After widespread rotation in Matchday 3, with first place already secured, the bulk of the team that beat Turkey should be reinstated

Leao returns from a ban



Last refreshed: 29/6

SLOVENIA

Predicted line-up

Slovenia have named the same team in all three group matches

They will be forced into a change with Janza banned, however, so Balkovec may come in



Last refreshed: 29/6

ROMANIA V THE NETHERLANDS

ROMANIA

Predicted line-up

Romania’s only starting XI changes at the tournament so far have come out wide, with Mihaila, Coman, Man and Hagi sharing minutes

R Marin a slight concern with a muscle issue

Bancu is banned, with Sorescu or Magos possible understudies. Ratiu may instead move over to the left



Last refreshed: 29/6

NETHERLANDS

Predicted line-up

Zirkzee back from illness so Koeman should have a full squad available

Veerman hauled off after just 35 minutes in the poor collective display against Austria, with Simons coming on to replace him

Much of the uncertainty comes on the right flank, where Frimpong, Dumfries, Simons, Malen and Geertruida have all started in the group stage. The latter two lined up in the Matchday 3 defeat so may make way



Last refreshed: 29/6

AUSTRIA V TURKIYE

AUSTRIA

Predicted line-up

Wimmer banned

Trauner remains a doubt with a muscle injury, while Mwene didn’t train on Friday due to illness and Lienhart and Querfeld had individual sessions

Rangnick explained that Laimer and Baumgartner weren’t risked in Matchday 3 with qualification all but assured, the former because of his booking and the latter due to a knee injury

Mwene, if fit, could return at left-back



Last refreshed: 29/6

TURKIYE

Predicted line-up