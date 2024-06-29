We’ve got the predicted line-ups for all 16 countries ahead of Matchday 4 of Euro 2024.
These predicted XIs have been created using buildlineup.com.
SWITZERLAND V ITALY
SWITZERLAND
Predicted line-up
- Widmer is suspended, so Stergiou may come in on the right
- Head coach Yakin has stuck with the same goalkeeper, three centre-halves and four across the middle in all three matches so far but will be forced into that one change above
- It’s in attack where the main uncertainty lies, with Ndoye the only player to start all three matches so far. Rieder, Shaqiri, Duah and Amdouni are all alternatives
Last refreshed: 29/6
ITALY
Predicted line-up
- Dimarco set to miss out due to injury, with Cambiaso or Darmian filling in
- Bastoni expected to shake off an illness but Calafiori is banned, so Mancini looks set for a recall
- Cristante could oust Jorginho, according to Italian media
- El Shaarawy and Zaccagni were both trialled on the left flank in training
- Spalletti confirms that Scamacca and Retegui will share minutes but wouldn’t say who will start
Last refreshed: 29/6
GERMANY V DENMARK
GERMANY
Predicted line-up
- Fullkrug is pushing for a start at the expense of Havertz or Wirtz, with Havertz redeployed to an attacking midfield role if Wirtz is the man to make way
- German media also suggest that Raum has sufficiently impressed in training to challenge Mittelstadt at left-back
- Tah is banned, so Schlotterbeck will likely come in
- Rudiger should recover from a minor injury to feature
Last refreshed: 29/6
DENMARK
Predicted line-up
- Eriksen missed training on Friday with a reported illness but is expected to be fit
- Hjulmand banned so Norgaard or Delaney will come in
- Maehle, Bah and Kristiansen locked in a three-way tussle for the wing-back slots
- The goalkeeper, back three, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Wind and Hojlund have started all three games so far
- Wind and Hojlund were both taken off early against Serbia, so could be under threat from Skov Olsen, Poulsen and Dolberg
Last refreshed: 29/6
ENGLAND V SLOVAKIA
ENGLAND
Predicted line-up
- Mainoo may well come in for Gallagher after impressing as a sub against Slovenia
- Trippier missed two days of training but returned on Saturday. If he’s not 100% fit, then Gomez could come in. Alexander-Arnold is another option, although that would necessitate a reshuffle and a possible formation change given his lack of experience at left-back
- There have been calls for Palmer and Gordon to start to liven up the attack but Southgate has been stubborn so far, his only changes coming in central midfield
Last refreshed: 29/6
SLOVAKIA
Predicted line-up
- Over the last four games (including the friendly against Wales on June 9), there has only been one change to Slovakia’s starting XI: Strelec in for Bozenik in Matchday 3
Last refreshed: 29/6
SPAIN V GEORGIA
SPAIN
Predicted line-up
- After widespread rotation in Matchday 3, with first place already secured, the bulk of the team that beat Italy is expected to return
- Rodri back from a ban
- Media reports suggest Nacho and Le Normand have been the centre-half pairing in training
- Navas a slight injury concern
Last refreshed: 29/6
GEORGIA
Predicted line-up
- Mekvabishvili banned for one game
- This XI is the one that defeated Portugal in Matchday 3
Last refreshed: 29/6
FRANCE V BELGIUM
FRANCE
Predicted line-up
- Media reports suggest that Deschamps will revert to the shape he used against the Netherlands, with Rabiot on the left and Griezmann recalled in the middle
- Maignan and the back four have started all three games so far, as have Kante, Rabiot and Dembele
Last refreshed: 29/6
BELGIUM
Predicted line-up
- Lukebakio returns from a ban and could oust the disappointing Trossard
- Mangala a more defensive alternative to Tielemans, despite the latter impressing against Romania in Matchday 2
- Witsel and Meunier remain fitness concerns
Last refreshed: 29/6
PORTUGAL V SLOVENIA
PORTUGAL
Predicted line-up
- After widespread rotation in Matchday 3, with first place already secured, the bulk of the team that beat Turkey should be reinstated
- Leao returns from a ban
Last refreshed: 29/6
SLOVENIA
Predicted line-up
- Slovenia have named the same team in all three group matches
- They will be forced into a change with Janza banned, however, so Balkovec may come in
Last refreshed: 29/6
ROMANIA V THE NETHERLANDS
ROMANIA
Predicted line-up
- Romania’s only starting XI changes at the tournament so far have come out wide, with Mihaila, Coman, Man and Hagi sharing minutes
- R Marin a slight concern with a muscle issue
- Bancu is banned, with Sorescu or Magos possible understudies. Ratiu may instead move over to the left
Last refreshed: 29/6
NETHERLANDS
Predicted line-up
- Zirkzee back from illness so Koeman should have a full squad available
- Veerman hauled off after just 35 minutes in the poor collective display against Austria, with Simons coming on to replace him
- Much of the uncertainty comes on the right flank, where Frimpong, Dumfries, Simons, Malen and Geertruida have all started in the group stage. The latter two lined up in the Matchday 3 defeat so may make way
Last refreshed: 29/6
AUSTRIA V TURKIYE
AUSTRIA
Predicted line-up
- Wimmer banned
- Trauner remains a doubt with a muscle injury, while Mwene didn’t train on Friday due to illness and Lienhart and Querfeld had individual sessions
- Rangnick explained that Laimer and Baumgartner weren’t risked in Matchday 3 with qualification all but assured, the former because of his booking and the latter due to a knee injury
- Mwene, if fit, could return at left-back
Last refreshed: 29/6
TURKIYE
Predicted line-up
- Bardakci back from a ban but Akaydin and Calhanoglu now suspended
- Ayhan an alternative to Ozcan in central midfield
- Akturktoglu an alternative on the left
Last refreshed: 29/6