182
  1. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Not sure now why I went for Pedri over Luiz. The latter is 0.5 cheaper too.

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Went for ruiz. Chnaged from template picks and it's wokrinjng out better

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        Nice one. Well played.

      2. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        I went Laporte, Cucurella and Carvahal …

        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          57 mins ago

          Got ruiz and the latter two

  2. azz007
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Pedri and Morata subbed magnets. Glad I avoided

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      HurriKane over Morata 🙂

  3. Not again Shirley
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Glad I avoided Morata though and had Kane instead.

    Question is should I stick to it Kanes captain points or move? Guess lots of others are posing same question (of which no one know the answer).

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Nice. Deoends who the punts are

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bilva or Mbappé.

  4. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Nooo Yamal assist denied

  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Only have Simon and Ruiz from Spain. Working out well so far. Austria GK will sub for Simon now.

  6. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Brilliant goal

  7. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Williams goal
    Congrats owners

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Ruiz assinr il take it

  8. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Who’s gonna stop Spain in this tournament now that they’re beginning to convert their chances?

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Germany vs Spain is a 50/50 game for me

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yeah it will be an amazing game on Friday for sure

  9. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Was between Cucurella and Ruiz C... went for Cucu -_-

  10. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    May live to regret not punting on Ruiz (C) if he doesn't get POTM now

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Could be Williams

    2. GHOST SHIP
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      MOTM

  11. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    One of my major downfalls in fantasy football is that I often go for different picks just for the sake of being different… overlooking the obvious picks which are obvious for a reason.

  12. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    That’s a Ruiz assist!!??

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Obvs

  13. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Game over.

    But it was already over at 2-1 tbf.

  14. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Spains wingers are lethal. Tournament winners.

    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Germany will do these on the break I think. That game will be 4-2 Germany or something lol

  15. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Wooo, my first choice captain at the start of the day, and third choice captain at the deadline :rolls:

  16. sankalparora07
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Ohh man.....why wasn't I brave enough to go with Ruiz or Williams as captain..... not sure why I always go with Kane as captain whenever he plays

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        You own both which is nice

      2. dirtmcgirt
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Owning both plus Kane will put you above 95 percent of other players this game day

        I have Guehi, Yamal, Havertz, Ruiz, and I'm still getting wrecked in my mini league this match day.

    • nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Williams MOTM surely
      If it's Ruiz I'll get my coat....

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I should have capped him, not the turd...

    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Yamal has done everything but score to be fair

    • JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Olmo G, Oya A

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        Had Oyaz last round nothing.

    • Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Olno he didn’t

    • azz007
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      How did I lsoe two Cs in this game.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I lost 3

    • el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Georgia unlucky to play Spain.
      They would have beaten England today.

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        That would have been too many St George flags in one place

      2. dirtmcgirt
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Would have been 1-0 England, 4 shots on target between both teams all match

      3. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        At least they trashed Portugal. Good team just so unlucky like you mentioned

    • nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Williams next club will be.....

      a) Manchester City
      b) PSG
      c) Bayern Munich
      d) Chelsea

      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Newcastle, he’s already injured.

      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        A

      3. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Probably Barcelona

    • Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      A question for someone in the know.

      Am I able just to leave my FPL account (Not my FFS account) to go fallow for 1 season by just not registering a team this year? If i do that will it still be there next year for me to use but just without any 24/25 stats?

      I really need to take a year off and I don't want to just register a ghost team that screws my stats for ever (not that they are very impressive).

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Is it possible to just play a draft game to keep it active without screwing up the regular stats?

      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Just don't register this year

    • Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Rodri PoTM https://www.uefa.com/euro2024/match/2036199--Spain-vs-Georgia/

      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Niceee

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          53 mins ago

          Why, you didn't pick him?!

      2. azz007
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        How lol

    • jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Shame a qf is gonna be the real final.
      Germany should have let them get beat by swiss. Italy england etc much easier than spain france/ Portugal

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yeh shambles the draw and with this 3rd palce nonsense.

        Got 6 players from. Spain Ger

      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah always unfortunate when you get an imbalanced draw.

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Williams 😎

      Shame I was debating him or Ruiz and not both but nice returns all the same.

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Both would be legendary

      2. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        Much better than my morata abd carvajal pick

    • Thanos
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Rodri motm. Surprised neither Ruiz nor Williams were given they both scored and assisted too.

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Probably bcoz rodri equaliser changed the game

    • Naby K8a
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Nico Williams should've been POTM.

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Wanted ruiz to get it

        1. jacob1989
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          I wanted morata to get it

      2. Alb10
          8 mins ago

          I had both Ruiz and Williams, both they get 1G+1A and they give POTM to Rodri

      3. azz007
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        England and Spain supposedly clean sheet when double defence on each. Hurts.

        1. DV8R
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          At least Guehi gets a nice 7 pointer, if you had him

          1. azz007
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yeh i did. But my might not be able to sub in anyone. Only for the two thay got 3pts

