Spain and Georgia will compete for the right to face hosts Germany in the second last-16 tie of the day.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

The bookmakers make this the biggest mismatch of the round of 16, giving the Spanish an 86% chance of progressing.

As Switzerland and, very nearly, Slovakia demonstrated, however, there’s always a glimmer of hope for the underdogs in knockout tournament football.

La Roja have been far more assured than Italy and England, of course.

Arguably the most eye-catching side at Euro ’24 to date, Spain even had the luxury of qualifying from the group stage with a match to spare.

After mass rotation against Albania on Monday, head coach Luis de la Fuente reverts to the starting XI he sent out against Italy in Matchday 2.

And the team news is straightforward for Georgia, too.

Boss Willy Sagnol unsurprisingly keeps faith with the same team that beat Portugal last week.

LINE-UPS

Spain XI: Simón, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Fabián Ruiz, Pedri, Rodri, Williams, Yamal, Morata.

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Dvali, Lochoshvili, Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, Kochrashvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

