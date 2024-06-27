12
12 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Relevo article: https://www.relevo.com/futbol/eurocopa-masculina/espana-respeta-georgia-margen-cuidar-20240627085832-nt.html

    highlights risk of Pedri, Carvajal and Le Normand. Even if they start, going beyond an hour of play will not be certain if Spain have the Georgia game under control early.

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      You have the best name I've ever heard

      Open Controls
  2. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    What players are locked in your MD4 team?

    Mbappe, Musiala, Baumgartner, Guehi and Mittelstadt will be in my team

    Open Controls
    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      all of those but Mittelstadt. Baum looked more threatening when he played

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      pedri, williams, mbappe, baumgartner, vvd, guehi, pepe

      Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    those with LL chip left you looking to play in QF or SF?

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      LL is useless in knockouts without wildcard.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        its ok , only need to get lucky-ish. expect 8+ of the 15 from the r16 to get to the SF then dont lose out on too much. or just if 12+ get through from r16, use FT for QF and then LL for SF and will have 11 for the final.

        might just save it for the SF so if need to make up some ground can just pick a differential only 15 as one last hail mary

        Open Controls
    2. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      qf is a hell of a risk without a WC too. Semi is doable, just gotta punt on 3/4 of the right teams and you should be ok.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        yea its a risk, but just going for it to see what happens. using in quarters would at least let me load up on defence in the top half of the draw, as can see spain germany and france Portugal all being both teams score matches.

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’d keep for final now. If you play in QF you go back to last 16 MD4 team in SF and if you use in SF your team will revert to QC team - in both scenarios far from ideal

      Open Controls
  4. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    any reliable source for the germany line up? I might punt on Fullkrug but obviously that's the later game on Saturday. Hell even if he comes on as a sub, scores and only gets plus 5 that's still better than half the people I've picked up front so far.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.