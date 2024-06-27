Like all good snooker players, Euro 2024 Fantasy managers should be thinking a few moves ahead when putting together their squads for the round of 16.

The world, or at least the continent, is our oyster before Saturday’s Matchday 4 deadline.

We get unlimited transfers ahead of the start of the knockout stage, allowing us to shift out any dead wood.

The budget also increases from €100m to €105m.

However, unless you have a chip or two in your back pocket, it’s important to be not just thinking of the round of 16 but also the route to the final beyond that.

We only get a small number of free transfers to use from the quarter-finals onwards to deal with players being eliminated, injured, banned or dropped.

NUMBER OF FREE TRANSFERS ALLOWED PER ROUND

Phase Number of free transfers Before round of 16 Unlimited Before quarter-finals 3 Before semi-finals 4 Before final 5

So, then, let’s have a look at the bookies’ odds to see which teams theoretically have the best chances of progressing to the quarters and beyond.

There’ll almost certainly be at least one ‘shock’ to come but the probabilities below are a good starting spot for compiling a squad.

TOP HALF OF THE DRAW

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Euro 2024 tournament data in it. Plus, there are all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will cease on July 1, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



