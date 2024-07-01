11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Cristiano to be stripped of captaincy for that sort of behaviour?

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      46 mins ago

      His tears were a highlight of what has been a lacklustre tournament so far

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Was the most exciting game for me so far.

        Open Controls
        1. Scratch
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          The finish to Group A with Scotland v Hungary was something, enjoyed Austria's games a lot too.

          Open Controls
  2. DeSelby
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Triple Portugal defense (including Diogo Costa)! Would have probably been better for me if Portugal had lost in penalties as I still have LL and WC but not complaining. At least I got to see Ronaldo sobbing uncontrollably after having his penalty saved. Not a bad day.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Costa, Mendes, Cancelo owner here!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Nice! I didn’t fancy Portugal defence at all

        Open Controls
  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    3 point Carvajal out for Van Dijk?

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely

      Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Cap ake or Sabitzer?

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      In the same boat with VVD v Sabitzer, no idea

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.